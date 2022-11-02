Read full article on original website
Related
csengineermag.com
Warren Controls Announces New ARIA Series Actuated Control Valves￼
Bethlehem, PA – Warren Controls, a leading manufacturer of control valves and specialty fluid handling products, announces its new ARIA Series electrically actuated, modulating, globe control valves. The valves are ideally suited for challenging, modulating, industrial processes that require electric actuation with the actuation speed and reliability of pneumatics.
csengineermag.com
Adding an Office and Growing, Page & Turnbull Announces Strategic Promotions and an Expanded, Experienced Team
The award-winning architecture, planning, and historic preservation firm Page & Turnbull is building on its prominent success nationwide and in California’s largest markets with the elevation of senior-level personnel and newly added team members. On the heels of the firm’s opening of its fourth office, in San Jose, the promotions include director-level appointments for regional offices and specialized studios. Among those, Page & Turnbull is adding new team members to its notable Cultural Resources Planning Studio.
csengineermag.com
AECOM appoints Kirsten Watson as vice president of government relations and transit market sector leader in Canada
AECOM, the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Kirsten Watson as vice president of government relations and transit market sector leader for its Canadian transportation business. Ms. Watson brings a wealth of experience to this position, most recently as deputy chief executive officer of the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), the third largest transit agency in North America.
csengineermag.com
Standard Lithium Announces Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patents Covering DLE Process for Recovering Lithium From Brines
Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L), an innovative pre-commercial lithium company, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has issued Notices of Allowance for Standard Lithium’s first two U.S. patent applications; serial no.16/410,523 and serial no. 16/224/463, both titled “Process for Recovering Lithium from Brines”, a novel and proprietary technique for continuous Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) from lithium brines.
csengineermag.com
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. Announces Definitive Agreement to Merge with TV Ammo, Inc.
TV Ammo, Inc. is an Advanced Technology Manufacturing Company Focused on Revolutionizing the Ammunition Industry Through the Use of Composite Materials. Pro Forma for the Transaction, Combined Company is Expected to Have Approximately $76.8 Million in Cash with an Estimated Enterprise Value of Approximately $1.2 Billion. Expected to be Listed...
csengineermag.com
Bowman Awarded City of Bonita Springs, Florida Sidewalk and Drainage Infrastructure Design Project Through McMahon Subsidiary
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (“Bowman”) (Nasdaq: BWMN) announced that it has been awarded a project for 1.71 miles of sidewalk implementation and drainage infrastructure on the south side of West Terry Street in the City of Bonita Springs through its McMahon subsidiary. Bowman acquired McMahon Associates in May 2022 which now does business as McMahon, a Bowman Company.
Comments / 0