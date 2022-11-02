COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — To help customers save money while celebrating the holiday season, Walmart said it will offer "this year's Thanksgiving meal at last year's price." "Saving money is a top priority for our customers right now, so this year, we’re removing inflation on an entire basket containing traditional Thanksgiving items," Walmart said on its website. "We made significant investments on top of our everyday low prices so customers can get a traditional Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price at Walmart."

