Delaware, OH

10TV

7 puppies abandoned in box, left to die

COLUMBUS, Ohio — They were only days old and left to die. Last Friday, a good Samaritan discovered a box of seven tiny puppies, abandoned and alone, and delivered the wriggly bunch to the Franklin County Dog Shelter. “Obviously they were very hungry and a little cold when they...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Walmart offering 'this year's Thanksgiving meal at last year's price'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — To help customers save money while celebrating the holiday season, Walmart said it will offer "this year's Thanksgiving meal at last year's price." "Saving money is a top priority for our customers right now, so this year, we’re removing inflation on an entire basket containing traditional Thanksgiving items," Walmart said on its website. "We made significant investments on top of our everyday low prices so customers can get a traditional Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price at Walmart."
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio bodycam shows shootout with man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage Thursday from a shootout involving police earlier in the morning. The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant. Responding officers found a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man injured in shooting in the University District near Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting near the Ohio State University Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened along North Fourth Street just before 7:45 a.m. "We just heard gunshots, like in the corner of the alley," a neighbor who lives...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dollar General accused of overcharging customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s attorney general and the Franklin County auditor are calling out Dollar General for allegedly deceiving customers. Since NBC4 first reported about pricing discrepancies at the discount chain, which owns hundreds of stores across Ohio, more customers have come forward with complaints that they were charged higher prices than what was […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

2 injured after car crashes into Short North restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A car crashed into a restaurant in the Short North on Wednesday. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Galla Park Steak on North High Street Near East 1st Avenue. Two people were taken to Grant Medical Center. Their conditions were described as stable, according...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Southern biscuits sandwiches and alcohol-infused ice cream highlight the list of exciting new restaurants coming to Columbus

Known for its biscuit sandwiches–like the Food Network-featured Squawking Goat, which combines fried chicken, goat cheese and spicy pepper jelly–Maple Street Biscuit Co. is a breakfast spot you really won’t want to miss. Maple Street Biscuit recently told 614Now that its Columbus opening is tentatively scheduled for December.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lockdown at Dominion Middle School lifted after police search

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received calls about an unknown person. According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, police received a call just before 8 a.m. about a potentially unknown person inside Dominion Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man sentenced to five consecutive life sentences

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old Westerville man was sentenced Tuesday to five consecutive life sentences and 80 years in prison for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. A jury found Muata Fisher, 50, guilty after four days of testimony from 11 witnesses, according to Delaware County prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin woman Holli Osborn sentenced in husband’s death

Watch as the verdict is read in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Dublin woman found guilty of killing her husband in his sleep was sentenced to multiple years in prison on Thursday. A Franklin County judge sentenced Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty to 15 years in prison plus three years […]
DUBLIN, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The World’s Largest Family Ropes Course Is Tucked Away In Hocking Hills

If you are looking for a great way to spend an afternoon with the whole family, you’ve come to the right place. Nestled in Hocking Hills, NevilleBillie Adventure Park is the perfect place to get outside and genuinely enjoy some quality time together. The park offers a variety of...
LOGAN, OH
10TV

1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a reported shooting in north Columbus Friday morning. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1600 block of North 4th Street between East 12th and East 13th avenues just before 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a victim injured with a gunshot wound.
COLUMBUS, OH

