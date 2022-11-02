Edisto River: As the days begin to get cooler and cooler the fish begin to feed up for the winter time. This can be an extremely fun time to hit the river for those in search of bass and jackfish. I find the fish are feeding on a mix of shad and crawfish this time of year so any lure that imitates those will work. My favorite this time of year is the Bagley Bang-o-lure. Its erratic topwater action can really draw aggressive bites this time of year. On slower days I’ll change up and throw a jerkbait around the deeper banks and cypress trees. Those hoping for bream or redbreast will need to be ready to hop around to different areas until a good group of fish is located. This can be sporadic this time of year as sometimes I’ll find them up shallow in creeks while other times, they will be clustered around the mouths of fresh water run-ins or even trees fallen in deeper parts of the river.

BARNWELL COUNTY, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO