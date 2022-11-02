Read full article on original website
Tearful Pique bids farewell as Barcelona beats Almería 2-0
Ousmane Dembélé and Frenkie de Jong scored to lead Barcelona to a 2-0 win over Almería in veteran defender Gerard Pique's last game at Camp Nou
Manchester United To Allow Right Back To Leave On Loan
Manchester United are set to allow a right back to leave the club on loan following a decision made.
Union lose best MLS Cup ever in penalty kicks
After the game the FOX announcers called the 2022 MLS Cup Final the greatest MLS game ever and the best day in the history of the MLS, which debuted in 1996.
