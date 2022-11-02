Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Dead bears in Southern Oregon; Washington County arson; politicians blast grocery merger
Two bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Police are searching for whoever killed them. In the past week, the bodies of two black bears were discovered near Talent, Oregon. State police believe a person killed them. The first bear was found dead in a tree on Saturday. Troopers investigated and determined the bear had been struck by an arrow and shot twice. On Monday, Oregon State Police said another dead bear turned up in another tree in the same area. While the second bear had decomposed, OSP believes its death was also an act of poaching. Troopers are asking anyone with information about the bear deaths to come forward. (OPB Staff)
Eastern Oregon development authority rescinds contract with La Grande firm
Greg Smith recently sent an unusual letter to the engineering firm of Anderson Perry & Associates. He had to halt a half-million-dollar contract in northeast Oregon because the business was improperly awarded. “Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., is to immediately cease any further performance,” the letter said.
High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend
A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Sea Turtle Stranding Season on the Oregon Coast
What: Sea Turtle Season (Be on the lookout for cold-stunned sea turtles on the beach) An Olive Ridley sea turtle was found near the Peter Iredale in Fort Steven’s State Park located in Hammond, Oregon, this week. The turtle was still alive when recovered by Seaside Aquarium but died shortly after being transferred to the Seattle Aquarium for possible rehab. This is the third sea turtle to come ashore in Oregon in the last couple weeks. (See next story from the Oregon Coast Aquarium for information about the other turtle strandings and rehab.)
oregontoday.net
Driving the Higher Elevations in Oregon, Nov. 3
ODOT release – ASHLAND — Drivers should prepare for expected low snow levels with the first winter storm of the season beginning Tuesday night into Wednesday over the southern Oregon Cascades and Interstate 5 Siskiyou Summit. November 1 is also the first day that drivers will legally need to carry chains over mountain passes. “The first snow of the season typically catches drivers unprepared and off guard,” said Jeremiah Griffin, ODOT District 8 Manager. “Have your vehicle winter ready and budget extra time to get to your destination.” Drivers should stay up to date on changing conditions by monitoring Tripcheck in Oregon and QuickMap in California. Winter driving tips are in the ODOT Winter Storybook. Other smart ideas include: Allow extra time to get where you are going. Travel is going to be slow. Allow extra following and stopping distance. There is less traction on slick, snowy roads. Carry chains and know how to use them. Turn on headlights to increase visibility. Prepare for delays. Make sure you have your cell phone and charger, water, blankets, snacks and plenty of patience. Depending on conditions when driving over Siskiyou Summit, south of Ashland, drivers may need to install tire chains. 4X4s and all wheel drive vehicles can typically pass through the chain checkpoint at I-5 Exits 11 and 1 without chains, unless they are towing.
kezi.com
Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
nbcrightnow.com
Trucks spin out in snow, block I-84 in eastern OR
BAKER CITY, Ore.- UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. NOVEMBER 4, 2022 12:38 p.m. I-84 westbound is closed in eastern Oregon from Baker City exit 302 to La Grande exit 265. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks have spun out on the road and are now blocking lanes. This is...
Oregon gun control Measure 114 polls closely
PORTLAND, Ore. — Civil rights leaders and supporters of Measure 114 took their voices to Dawson Park Thursday morning as Election Day is less than a week away. A recent poll put out by Nelson Research — a public opinion research firm based in Salem — asked 577 likely Oregon voters their thoughts on Measure 114.
focushillsboro.com
A Massive Federal Funding Request For The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge Has Been Made
The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge: For a projected multi-billion dollar bistate project to replace the deteriorating Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, federal funding is still being sought. The present span will be replaced in Oregon and Washington “with a contemporary,...
yachatsnews.com
In many parts of rural Oregon, psilocybin treatment is on the Nov. 8 ballot – but what it entails is still a mystery
Pat Shannon is a restaurateur and a commissioner for Gilliam County in north Central Oregon. He and two colleagues on the county board voted to put a ballot measure opting Gilliam County out of Oregon’s new psilocybin therapy program, in front of voters this November. He’s also a recovering...
KTVZ
Oregon nurses union wants lawmakers to toughen ‘safe staffing’ law; hospitals say it would worsen crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A union representing Oregon nurses said Wednesday it is asking lawmakers next year to pass tougher laws requiring minimum nursing staff levels at the state's hospitals -- including possible $10,000-a-day fines for violators. But the state hospital association said that would make their current crisis situation even worse.
Large breaking waves at the Oregon coast as atmospheric river arrives
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The Oregon coast is expected to get hit by high seas and big waves Friday and through the weekend, in addition to the same high wind and heavy rain hammering much of the rest of western Oregon as an atmospheric river closes in on the Pacific Northwest.
How Oregon suddenly became a battleground
If you listen closely, in the distance you may notice the yawn of an awakening giant booming deep within Oregon’s ancient forests. From Cannon Beach, over the Cascades, with outstretched arms reaching across the continent, the rumbling is being noticed. Stirring is the typically electorally sleepy state of Oregon...
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon
Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
PPB: 3 Portland shootings in 24 hours
A woman was shot and killed in the Cully Neighborhood Wednesday night. It’s one of three shootings that Portland Police say happened within 24 hours.
yachatsnews.com
A dry fall pushes more black bears into coastal neighborhoods, scrounging for food in preparation for winter hibernation
Black bears — driven by failures in their normal autumn food supplies — are rummaging through garbage cans up and down Oregon’s central coast and generally alarming residents not used to such blatant fall intrusions. “I’m getting bear calls from all over my district,” said Jason Kirchner,...
hh-today.com
Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge
On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
Within 24 hours, Portland mayor directs city to remove homeless camps, build pickleball courts
A homeless encampment in a Portland, Oregon, park was removed this week and a construction crew showed up the next day to build pickleball courts and other recreational facilities.
focushillsboro.com
Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation After The Discovery Of Two Dead Bears In Trees
Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation: Officials in the state of Oregon are looking for information regarding two black bears that were discovered in trees in the same area at separate periods. An arrow had apparently been used to kill one of these bears, as its body was discovered nearby. In addition to that, it had two bullet holes in it when it was found.
