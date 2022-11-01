ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler County, TX

bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County firefighter injured in crash

A Liberty County firefighter was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash around 4:20 p.m. Thursday on SH 146 north near Rye. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, the supervisor for the Liberty County DPS office, Trevor Hickman, of Livingston, and a volunteer firefighter for North Liberty County VFD, was traveling southbound on SH 146 in a Chevrolet HHR when he veered into the path of a northbound Ford F350 driven by Darral Whisenhunt, also of Livingston.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Weekly Fishing Report

William Robinson of Orange caught this 36″ Red from the bank of the Sabine River in downtown Orange on a frozen shrimp. This week’s fishing report from TPWD. GOOD. 74 degrees. Cold fronts continue to push more bait out the marsh. Limits of speckled trout and redfish in the rocks and flats in the ICW with live shrimp under a popping corks or ⅛ ounce five inch artificials with a glo chartreuse tail. Trout are biting from Pleasure Island point to Stoots Island drifting with ⅛ ounce five inch artificials with a glo chartreuse tail and jerkbaits, or with topwaters early in the morning. North Levee is producing limits of trout in the second pike. Neches River is holding limits of redfish with some trout mixed in the cuts and points north of the fleet using half ounce gold spoons. Bull redfish are in the flats in 20-30 feet of water using gold and silver spoons. Trout are in the buoys on the east side of the river biting shrimp under a popping cork. Turnarounds holding lots of smaller speckled trout. Limits of sheepshead, drum, and redfish in the canals leading into Bessie Heights marsh using live shrimp under a popping cork. Report by Captain Randy Foreman, Captain Randy’s Guide Service Sabine Lake.
ORANGE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Alleged owner of illegal gambling room incarcerated in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Back on Oct. 31, detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old, Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, of Beaumont, for multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room. On Nov. 2, Chalamalasetty, turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on his outstanding […]
POLK COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

No injuries after SUV overturns in wreck involving 18-wheeler Thursday morning along IH-10 west of Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — No one was injured Thursday morning after an SUV overturned after striking and 18-wheeler that left the scene of the wreck. State troopers and other first responders responded to the scene of a wreck Thursday morning west of Beaumont along Interstate 10 westbound near the 844 mile marker according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Sabine County deputies searching for wanted burglary suspect

The Sabine County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in locating a wanted person. According to the department, they’re searching for 38-year-old Charla Sowell, who is named in an arrest warrant for Burglary. The woman’s social media says that she is a native of Pineland who currently lives in the Black Ankle Community, about 5 miles east of San Augustine.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Nederland woman accused of causing wreck that killed her co-worker

The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old woman on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter linked to a fiery wreck in Beaumont that killed a co-worker. If convicted of the 2nd degree felony, Abshire could face the possibility of 2-20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
NEDERLAND, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
fox26houston.com

Tornado watch issued for counties north of Houston-area

HOUSTON - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several counties north of the Houston area. The watch is in effect for the following counties: Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Washington. The watch is in effect until midnight Saturday morning. A line of strong to...
HOUSTON, TX
newtoncountynews.net

Dykes Gets Big Buck, Boys -1 Girls-0

Saturday and Sunday was Youth- Only hunting for white-tail deer in Texas and Walker Dykes hit the jackpot! Opening day he got a Muy Grande in the Fowler Hunting Club. His buck had 8 points and was HEAVY according to his father, George Dykes. The Newton County News is having...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

UPDATE - Kirbyville woman reported missing has been found safe

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday morning that Leslie Smith had been found safe. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says the family of a Kirbyville woman has reported her as missing. According to the department, 31-year-old Leslie Smith was last seen on Sunday walking away from her residence on County Road 537 near Kirbyville.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
newtoncountynews.net

Aggravated Robbery at Bon Wier Station

On Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:16 p.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the scene of a reported robbery at the Texas Country Stop, Citgo gas station in Bon Wier. Upon arrival the deputies met the store owner who reported that he had been robbed at...
BON WIER, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Victim of Monday night crash in Dayton was Hardin Bank leader

A four-vehicle accident in the 5900 block of SH 146 south of Dayton claimed the life of Bobby Guy Allen, 73, of Liberty, an executive for Hardin Bank, a branch of Anahuac National Bank. His passing was confirmed by the Anahuac bank on Tuesday morning. Around 7:20 p.m., Monday, Oct....
DAYTON, TX

