Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Hunter Gets Stuck In Tree 18 Feet Up & Upside Down For Over An Hour
"I was 18 feet up and my ankle was the only thing that was holding me up."
KFDM-TV
First responders extinguish fire at paint and body shop in Groves
GROVES — Firefighters responded to a popular paint and body shop in Groves. A Groves Fire Department official says a fire at Jared's Paint & Body Shop in the 4300 block of N. Link Street (near Hwy 73 and Twin City) was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Smoke...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County firefighter injured in crash
A Liberty County firefighter was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash around 4:20 p.m. Thursday on SH 146 north near Rye. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, the supervisor for the Liberty County DPS office, Trevor Hickman, of Livingston, and a volunteer firefighter for North Liberty County VFD, was traveling southbound on SH 146 in a Chevrolet HHR when he veered into the path of a northbound Ford F350 driven by Darral Whisenhunt, also of Livingston.
kogt.com
Weekly Fishing Report
William Robinson of Orange caught this 36″ Red from the bank of the Sabine River in downtown Orange on a frozen shrimp. This week’s fishing report from TPWD. GOOD. 74 degrees. Cold fronts continue to push more bait out the marsh. Limits of speckled trout and redfish in the rocks and flats in the ICW with live shrimp under a popping corks or ⅛ ounce five inch artificials with a glo chartreuse tail. Trout are biting from Pleasure Island point to Stoots Island drifting with ⅛ ounce five inch artificials with a glo chartreuse tail and jerkbaits, or with topwaters early in the morning. North Levee is producing limits of trout in the second pike. Neches River is holding limits of redfish with some trout mixed in the cuts and points north of the fleet using half ounce gold spoons. Bull redfish are in the flats in 20-30 feet of water using gold and silver spoons. Trout are in the buoys on the east side of the river biting shrimp under a popping cork. Turnarounds holding lots of smaller speckled trout. Limits of sheepshead, drum, and redfish in the canals leading into Bessie Heights marsh using live shrimp under a popping cork. Report by Captain Randy Foreman, Captain Randy’s Guide Service Sabine Lake.
Alleged owner of illegal gambling room incarcerated in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Back on Oct. 31, detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old, Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, of Beaumont, for multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room. On Nov. 2, Chalamalasetty, turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on his outstanding […]
KFDM-TV
Police release image of car they believe may be linked to drive-by shooting on Fonville
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are releasing images of a vehicle they say may be linked to a drive-by shooting Friday morning on Fonville, injuring a man in the same home where two children were struck in a drive-by a week ago. Police responded to a shots fire call at...
No injuries after SUV overturns in wreck involving 18-wheeler Thursday morning along IH-10 west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — No one was injured Thursday morning after an SUV overturned after striking and 18-wheeler that left the scene of the wreck. State troopers and other first responders responded to the scene of a wreck Thursday morning west of Beaumont along Interstate 10 westbound near the 844 mile marker according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
kjas.com
Sabine County deputies searching for wanted burglary suspect
The Sabine County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in locating a wanted person. According to the department, they’re searching for 38-year-old Charla Sowell, who is named in an arrest warrant for Burglary. The woman’s social media says that she is a native of Pineland who currently lives in the Black Ankle Community, about 5 miles east of San Augustine.
kjas.com
Nederland woman accused of causing wreck that killed her co-worker
The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old woman on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter linked to a fiery wreck in Beaumont that killed a co-worker. If convicted of the 2nd degree felony, Abshire could face the possibility of 2-20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
City of Lufkin updates animal ordinances in hopes of helping overpopulation problem
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — It’s no secret East Texas has a stray dog problem. The City of Lufkin is tackling the issue hands-on with their updated ordinances now in effect. “It was important to update our code just really to make the laws more clear and concise and also to set the expectation for our […]
12newsnow.com
Woodville Police, Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in 'hell-bound' burglary of 3 churches on Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Woodville are looking for the man who they believe committed what Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers is calling the "hell-bound" burglary of three churches in one night. Surveillance cameras caught the man authorities believe committed three church burglaries Sunday night, October 30, 2022, in...
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
New ice skating rink coming to East Texas just in time for Christmas
LUFKIN, Texas — A new attraction is coming to Deep East Texas to officially usher in the Christmas season. According to the City of Lufkin, Ice Skating in the Pines will provide an exciting tradition for family and friends. The 3,300 sq. ft. real ice skating rink will open...
KTRE
East Texas Food Bank Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event in Lufkin canceled
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Food Bank said the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event slated to be held tomorrow has been canceled. The food bank cited the threat for severe weather as the reason for the cancelation. The event was supposed to be held at UBank at 5:30 p.m....
fox26houston.com
Tornado watch issued for counties north of Houston-area
HOUSTON - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several counties north of the Houston area. The watch is in effect for the following counties: Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Washington. The watch is in effect until midnight Saturday morning. A line of strong to...
fox4beaumont.com
Judge sets bond at $750,000 for man awaiting retrial in killing of mother and daughter
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A visiting judge has set bond at $750,000 for a man facing retrial after a court overturned his capital murder conviction for the shooting deaths of a mother and daughter in Beaumont. The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirms to KFDM/Fox 4 that the judge from...
newtoncountynews.net
Dykes Gets Big Buck, Boys -1 Girls-0
Saturday and Sunday was Youth- Only hunting for white-tail deer in Texas and Walker Dykes hit the jackpot! Opening day he got a Muy Grande in the Fowler Hunting Club. His buck had 8 points and was HEAVY according to his father, George Dykes. The Newton County News is having...
kjas.com
UPDATE - Kirbyville woman reported missing has been found safe
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday morning that Leslie Smith had been found safe. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says the family of a Kirbyville woman has reported her as missing. According to the department, 31-year-old Leslie Smith was last seen on Sunday walking away from her residence on County Road 537 near Kirbyville.
newtoncountynews.net
Aggravated Robbery at Bon Wier Station
On Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:16 p.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the scene of a reported robbery at the Texas Country Stop, Citgo gas station in Bon Wier. Upon arrival the deputies met the store owner who reported that he had been robbed at...
bluebonnetnews.com
Victim of Monday night crash in Dayton was Hardin Bank leader
A four-vehicle accident in the 5900 block of SH 146 south of Dayton claimed the life of Bobby Guy Allen, 73, of Liberty, an executive for Hardin Bank, a branch of Anahuac National Bank. His passing was confirmed by the Anahuac bank on Tuesday morning. Around 7:20 p.m., Monday, Oct....
Comments / 0