Lake Charles American Press
Rams rally, score winning TD in final minute to beat Barbe 35-31
Acadiana scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to complete a comeback victory in a 35-31 District 3-5A win over Barbe Friday night. The loss ended Barbe’s playoff hopes. The Bucs finished with a 5-5 record, including a 3-5 mark in district. Keven Williams scored the winning touchdown on a 7-yard burst...
Lake Charles American Press
Winner takes all in District 5-2A, Welsh wants quick start against longtime nemesis
The early minutes of tonight’s game will be key for Welsh when it takes on Notre Dame in Crowley for the District 5-2A football championship. In the last five meetings, Notre Dame (7-2, 4-0) has used a quick start to roll to double-digit wins, outscoring the Greyhounds (8-0, 4-0) 109-7 in the first 12 minutes. Welsh head coach Cody Gueringer wants to change that this time.
Lake Charles American Press
Iowa’s playoff ready, closes out by beating Cecilia
IOWA — With the District 3-3A title alway in hand, the Iowa Yellow Jackets tuned up for the playoffs with a quality nondistrict win, beating Cecilia 17-7 Thursday night to close the regular season. The Yellow Jackets (9-1) will wait to see if they finish high enough in the...
Lake Charles American Press
Connie Ruth Tutson
Connie Ruth Tutson, 62, departed this life on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at a local hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born Nov. 25, 1959, to William Walker and Victoria Walker in Lake Charles, La. She worked at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for 40+ years. She loved cooking and visiting with her family and friends.
Lake Charles American Press
Patricia Marie Stevens
Patricia Guillory Stevens, 65, a loyal daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend, departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 30. Patricia was born on Aug. 17, 1957, eldest child to Liness and Henrietta Guillory. She graduated from Washington Senior High in 1975. Patricia had a love for socializing and meeting new people. She used her gift throughout her career with Bellsouth in Lafayette, La., and as a dealer with Coushatta Casino in Kinder, La., and Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, La. “Pat” or “Patty” as she was often affectionately called by her closest loved ones, never met a stranger. Pat was the oldest of 8 siblings and met the challenge of being the oldest fearlessly. She was a leader, outspoken, and the family’s historian. Pat would pride herself in teaching the next generation about their ancestors and devoted much time into researching family history and documenting current events through photographs. Pat was an avid reader, writer, and novice chef for family and friends. She loved to prepare meals and bake for her family and loved ones, and share the meal together on a holiday or traditional Sunday Dinner. Pat’s presence would fill a room, and her absence leaves a space that will never again be filled in the hearts of the many who love her.
Lake Charles American Press
Hilda P. Chiasson
Hilda P. Chiasson, age 93, of Welsh, La., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. She was born Dec. 11, 1928, to Dominic and Pauline Broussard Leleux. Hilda was a native of Estherwood and resident of Welsh for most of her life where she was a parishioner of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, a Eucharistic Minister, Sacristan, and lector. She was also a member of the Ladies Altar Society, Catholic Daughters of America, East Deanery Serra Club, and Companion of Honor Society.
Lake Charles American Press
H. Lionel Butter Jr.
H. Lionel Butter Jr., 70, of Ragley, La., entered eternal rest Oct. 26, 2022. Lionel was born Sept. 18, 1952, in Lecompte, La., to the late Imogene Mouhot and H. Lionel Butter Sr. He lived most of his life in Lake Charles and Ragley. Lionel graduated from Lake Charles High...
Lake Charles American Press
Joseph Edward “Slim” Broussard Sr.
Joseph Edward “Slim” Broussard Sr., age 96, of Vinton, La., passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Joseph was born on Feb. 14, 1926 in Vinton, La. J.E. proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII under General George Patton,...
Lake Charles American Press
Head-on collision in Lacassine claims the life of Texas woman
A Texas woman was killed Friday and a 3-year-old seriously injured Friday as the result of a head-on crash on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish. The fatal crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit, according to State Police. The crash claimed the life of...
Lake Charles American Press
Some Calcasieu voting locations being relocated
Some voting locations have been relocated for the upcoming elections. All residents who usually vote at Prien Lake Park Pavilion, 3700 West Prien Lake Road, will be relocated to Prien Lake Elementary School, 3741 Nelson Road, (Precinct Nos. 362 and 363). This move is due to hurricane damage repairs. All...
Lake Charles American Press
Splash pads at Prien Lake, River Bluff parks closed for winter
The splash pads at Prien Lake Park and River Bluff Park are now closed for the winter season. Both splash pads closed today. They will reopen in early summer of next year. Prien Lake Park, 3700 West Prien Lake Road, and River Bluff Park, 543 Theriot Road in Moss Bluff, are both managed by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. Prien Lake Park’s hours are 5 a.m.- 11 p.m. daily and River Bluff Park is open 7 a.m.- 9 p.m. daily.
Lake Charles American Press
Flotilla of shrimp boats on Calcasieu River protesting LNG Summit
A flotilla of shrimping and fishing boats on the Calcasieu River delivered a message to the liquefied natural gas industry that they will protect their homes and their livelihoods from destruction. With a banner that said, ‘We Won’t Take the Bait: LNG Out of Our State,’ the fisherman delivered a message in sight of the Golden Nugget Casino, where oil and gas industry executives celebrated record profits at the LNG Americas LNG & Gas Summit and Exhibition.
Lake Charles American Press
Juvenile arrested for making threats to high school
A juvenile student is facing a terrorizing charge after allegedly leaving a disturbing note at Jennings High School. Additional arrests are expected, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. The student, who was not identified due to their age, was arrested Wednesday for terrorizing and...
Lake Charles American Press
City Council closer to recording, televising meetings
The Lake Charles City Council on Wednesday conducted a final vote regarding the authorization for the city to gather quotes and enter into agreements required to televise and record their meetings. During the council meeting on Oct. 19, the council voted to defer the final vote due to a lack...
