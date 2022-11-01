Patricia Guillory Stevens, 65, a loyal daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend, departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 30. Patricia was born on Aug. 17, 1957, eldest child to Liness and Henrietta Guillory. She graduated from Washington Senior High in 1975. Patricia had a love for socializing and meeting new people. She used her gift throughout her career with Bellsouth in Lafayette, La., and as a dealer with Coushatta Casino in Kinder, La., and Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, La. “Pat” or “Patty” as she was often affectionately called by her closest loved ones, never met a stranger. Pat was the oldest of 8 siblings and met the challenge of being the oldest fearlessly. She was a leader, outspoken, and the family’s historian. Pat would pride herself in teaching the next generation about their ancestors and devoted much time into researching family history and documenting current events through photographs. Pat was an avid reader, writer, and novice chef for family and friends. She loved to prepare meals and bake for her family and loved ones, and share the meal together on a holiday or traditional Sunday Dinner. Pat’s presence would fill a room, and her absence leaves a space that will never again be filled in the hearts of the many who love her.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO