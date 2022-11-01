ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermantown, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B105

Essentia Health Relaxes Visitor Restrictions For Duluth + Superior

Good news arrived Thursday for those receiving care at Essentia Health's hospitals in Duluth. The visitor restrictions that had been in place have been relaxed, meaning patients are now being allowed more visitors. Essentia Health notified the public through a press release, which explained the details of the change as...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Maurices Launches Innovative Jeans Fit Exchange Program

The Maurices clothing store is definitely putting its money where its mouth is by truly providing some amazing customer service to their customers. Last month the store chain launched its exclusive limitless jeans collection. For many women, myself included finding and wearing the perfect pair of jeans can be a total nightmare, but they have expanded their collection of sizes, styles, and colors in a jeggings high-waisted style to meet the needs of a huge variety of customers.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Watch Out For This Horrendously Bumpy Duluth Street

I had a busy morning today, and I was in a hurry to make it to my chiropractor's office for a last-minute adjustment to find relief for this vertigo I've been suffering from. My neck has been killing me in recent days, and this Duluth street did not help the matter.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Duluth’s Enger Park Golf Course Closing This Week For The Season

The Northland is enjoying mild Halloween temperatures that will only get warmer as the middle of the week approaches. This weather has certainly allowed golfers to enjoy extra time out on area courses, however fans of Enger Park Golf Course better enjoy it while they can!. The City of Duluth...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Duluth’s Burrito Union Announces The Return Of The Thanksgiving Burrito

There are several annual traditions across the Northland that give us reminders that the seasons are about to change. Even though we're currently experiencing nice, warm temperatures, on such annual tradition was announced to remind us that Thanksgiving, and colder weather, are not too far away. However, this annual tradition...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Douglas County Board Looks To Reduce Budget Costs At Jail

When it was built, the Douglas County Jail facility was designed to be pay for itself - at least when it came to the daily cost per inmate. However, in the roughly twenty years since it opened, that has never materialized, with taxpayers left footing the remaining expenses. Douglas County...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
B105

Gordon Post Office Saved From Closure With Signing Of New Lease

They say that a post office is a vital lifeline to a community. This is especially true for a small town. While mail delivery service is one of its important roles, an operating post office is also necessary for many other services provided by government - from the local level all the way to the federal government. Everything from passports to absentee ballots, census detail to emergency supplies following a disaster get routed through and count on the foundation that an active post office (and zip code) provide.
GORDON, WI
B105

Merry Kiss Cam: Everything We Know About The Movie Shot In Duluth

Halloween is over which means it is holiday season now, with Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner. That also means, in my world, it is time for those amazing holiday romantic comedies. You probably know by now that one of those very movies filmed in Duluth earlier this year....
DULUTH, MN
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy