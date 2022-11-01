Read full article on original website
Take A Look Inside Duluth’s Central High School & Their Last Assembly
Duluth's Central High School closed in 2011, take a look inside the old high school before it's gone. There has always been some drama revolving around the building once home to Central High School. In June of this year, a sale was reported, however that deal ultimately fell through. Then...
Essentia Health Relaxes Visitor Restrictions For Duluth + Superior
Good news arrived Thursday for those receiving care at Essentia Health's hospitals in Duluth. The visitor restrictions that had been in place have been relaxed, meaning patients are now being allowed more visitors. Essentia Health notified the public through a press release, which explained the details of the change as...
Maurices Launches Innovative Jeans Fit Exchange Program
The Maurices clothing store is definitely putting its money where its mouth is by truly providing some amazing customer service to their customers. Last month the store chain launched its exclusive limitless jeans collection. For many women, myself included finding and wearing the perfect pair of jeans can be a total nightmare, but they have expanded their collection of sizes, styles, and colors in a jeggings high-waisted style to meet the needs of a huge variety of customers.
Watch Out For This Horrendously Bumpy Duluth Street
I had a busy morning today, and I was in a hurry to make it to my chiropractor's office for a last-minute adjustment to find relief for this vertigo I've been suffering from. My neck has been killing me in recent days, and this Duluth street did not help the matter.
Duluth’s Enger Park Golf Course Closing This Week For The Season
The Northland is enjoying mild Halloween temperatures that will only get warmer as the middle of the week approaches. This weather has certainly allowed golfers to enjoy extra time out on area courses, however fans of Enger Park Golf Course better enjoy it while they can!. The City of Duluth...
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Duluth’s Burrito Union Announces The Return Of The Thanksgiving Burrito
There are several annual traditions across the Northland that give us reminders that the seasons are about to change. Even though we're currently experiencing nice, warm temperatures, on such annual tradition was announced to remind us that Thanksgiving, and colder weather, are not too far away. However, this annual tradition...
Demolition Of Highway 53 Bridge Portions Starts November 7 In Duluth’s Lincoln Park
Noise, dust, and the potential for equipment movement. That's what drivers and residents should anticipate within the Lincoln Park neighborhood part of the Twin Ports Interchange Project - starting Monday, November 7 as another round of the work unfolds. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation have shared that they...
Douglas County Board Looks To Reduce Budget Costs At Jail
When it was built, the Douglas County Jail facility was designed to be pay for itself - at least when it came to the daily cost per inmate. However, in the roughly twenty years since it opened, that has never materialized, with taxpayers left footing the remaining expenses. Douglas County...
Duluth Airshow Tickets On Sale November 1, Featuring New Elite Seating Option
While winter hasn't even arrived yet, it's never a bad time to make plans for next summer! This is especially true when it comes to planning another weekend with the Duluth Airshow. The United States Navy Blue Angels are set to headline the 2023 Duluth Airshow, which is Saturday July...
After Attending A Superior Parade, I Learned A Secret To Getting The Most Candy
This last Saturday we went to the Superior Spooktakular Parade. It was really a fun time! Lost of people came out wearing their Halloween costumes and the kids were loving it. My daughter of course brought her bag to fill with candy that would be tossed out during the parade. I mean, that's the best part, right?
Here’s How MNDOT Will Reduce Oversize Load Traffic Jams In Duluth [PHOTOS]
For some time now, the Twin Ports - especially Duluth - has been the port of call for ships transporting large, oversize cargo. From the ship to the rail or highway, that cargo then travels to its final destination, utilizing the "farthest inland port in the United States" as its jumping-off point.
Gordon Post Office Saved From Closure With Signing Of New Lease
They say that a post office is a vital lifeline to a community. This is especially true for a small town. While mail delivery service is one of its important roles, an operating post office is also necessary for many other services provided by government - from the local level all the way to the federal government. Everything from passports to absentee ballots, census detail to emergency supplies following a disaster get routed through and count on the foundation that an active post office (and zip code) provide.
Merry Kiss Cam: Everything We Know About The Movie Shot In Duluth
Halloween is over which means it is holiday season now, with Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner. That also means, in my world, it is time for those amazing holiday romantic comedies. You probably know by now that one of those very movies filmed in Duluth earlier this year....
Missing Person Alert: Authorities Need Help Locating Carlton, Minnesota Man
A Northland man has gone missing and local authorities have reached out to the public in an effort to locate him a quickly as possible. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension posted the Missing Person Alert Wednesday morning on their official Facebook page, on behalf of the Carlton County Sheriff's Office:
