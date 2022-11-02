ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Real Estate: Limoneira sells Oxnard packing house property for $20M

Limoneira Company, the Santa Paula-based agribusiness, has sold its Oxnard Lemon Packing Facility for $20 million. Limoneira is a grower, seller, distributor and marketer of produce, primarily citrus and avocados, and also has a real estate development arm. It acquired the Oxnard packing house facility when it bought Oxnard Lemon Co. in 2018. Limoneira has…
OXNARD, CA
Coastal View

Home sales and vacancy rates decrease, household income and jobs increase

The number of South Coast single family home sales and the South Coast apartment vacancy rate have decreased, according to numbers released Monday by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. The organization covers Goleta to Carpinteria. The current median home selling value in Carpinteria is $2,675,000, compared to...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Ventura cannabis dispensary finalists chosen

Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre has selected three cannabis dispensaries as finalists in the first round of a comprehensive process that will eventually bring the total number of dispensaries to five. Twenty-five retail dispensaries initially applied and eight were selected to move ahead in the process which included a community forum in July.
VENTURA, CA
sitelinesb.com

New State Law Bans Parking Minimums for New Developments

••• The Yes Store, an annual holiday pop-up for arts-and-crafts gifts, opens November 3 at the corner of State and Figueroa. —John Palminteri. ••• “A new bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom could revolutionize housing projects in Santa Barbara by taking planning decisions out of the hands of local officials. Assembly Bill 2097 removes minimum parking requirements for housing and commercial projects within a half-mile of transit stops. The bill’s language states that the law will prohibit a public agency from imposing any minimum automobile parking requirement on any residential, commercial or other development project.” —Noozhawk.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Big Changes for ExxonMobil, Bacara, and Biltmore

This has been a big week for big business deals. Among the biggest of all, ExxonMobil announced it was selling its entire Santa Ynez Unit to a Canadian-based energy company, Sable Offshore Corporation. That company is a consortium of seven companies, of which ExxonMobil is the largest with a 50 percent share.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Santa Clarita Shopping Center Totaling 74,415 SQFT Listed for $50MM

Over the past year, retail assets throughout the Greater Los Angeles area have been drawing a significant amount of interest from investors. However, some remain on the market, waiting to be traded. One such property in Santa Clarita is the Tesoro Village, a 74,415 square foot shopping center in Valencia. According to a property listing by Kidder Mathews, the property is being offered at $50 million, or about $671 per square foot.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Houweling sued over workers’ comp claims from Camarillo greenhouse

The former owner of Houweling’s Tomatoes in Camarillo is being sued by the California Agricultural Network, which claims Casey Houweling and his company left the insurance network “holding the bag” for more than $3 million in workers’ compensation claims. In a suit filed Oct. 19 in...
CAMARILLO, CA
Santa Monica Next

Malibu Attorney Who Could Net Millions from Lawsuit Against City Physically Intimidates Santa Monica Voters While Campaigning for Melkonians

A video showing Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman physically intimidating a Santa Monica resident who attempts to ask questions of city council candidate Armen Melkonians surfaced over the weekend, drawing concerns from many, including State Senator Ben Allen. In the video, Melkonians stands nearby, smiling and filming with his phone, as...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Traffic Impacts for Santa Barbara Half Marathon this Weekend

This weekend the Santa Barbara Half Marathon will take place and will have a temporary impact on driving and parking on some city streets. The event happens on Sunday, November 6, starting on Shoreline Drive near Castillo Street. It finishes on State Street south of Gutierrez Street. The event is...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Coastal View

County announces new medical director for County Health Care Centers

Dr. Noemi Doohan is the new medical director for Santa Barbara County Health Care Centers, the county announced Monday. She started Oct. 31. As medical director, Doohan will lead the department’s 25 staff physicians, eight practice practitioners and 24 specialists. She will oversee care at the county’s Health Centers and three shelter-based Health Care for Homeless Clinics.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

Tesla found floating in ocean

A Tesla car was found in the ocean near the Carpinteria Salt Marsh Monday morning around 8 a.m. Raquel Zick, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office representative, confirmed the vehicle had been in the sand when the tide came in. “Owner is responsible for (the vehicle) and will be coordinating...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s Housing Crisis: How Bad Is Bad?

Only 6.5 percent of South Coast renters could afford the monthly costs that come with buying a median-priced single-family home last year. In 2019, that number was less than 8 percent. Statewide, it was more than 16 percent. These grim numbers come courtesy of a 44-page economic wake-up call just released on behalf of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors by the Rosen Consulting Group.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

