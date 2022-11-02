••• The Yes Store, an annual holiday pop-up for arts-and-crafts gifts, opens November 3 at the corner of State and Figueroa. —John Palminteri. ••• “A new bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom could revolutionize housing projects in Santa Barbara by taking planning decisions out of the hands of local officials. Assembly Bill 2097 removes minimum parking requirements for housing and commercial projects within a half-mile of transit stops. The bill’s language states that the law will prohibit a public agency from imposing any minimum automobile parking requirement on any residential, commercial or other development project.” —Noozhawk.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO