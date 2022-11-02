Read full article on original website
pacbiztimes.com
Real Estate: Limoneira sells Oxnard packing house property for $20M
Limoneira Company, the Santa Paula-based agribusiness, has sold its Oxnard Lemon Packing Facility for $20 million. Limoneira is a grower, seller, distributor and marketer of produce, primarily citrus and avocados, and also has a real estate development arm. It acquired the Oxnard packing house facility when it bought Oxnard Lemon Co. in 2018. Limoneira has…
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County cannabis growers’ acreage not cultivated could be lost to cap
Santa Barbara County’s licensed cannabis growers could lose some of the acreage they secured under the cap if they fail to cultivate the total they applied by their third license renewal, the Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday. Supervisors voted 4-1, with 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson dissenting, to approve...
syvnews.com
Cannabis cultivation project near Nojoqui Farms south of Buellton Ok’d by supervisors
A nearly 22-acre cannabis cultivation project along Highway 101 about four miles south of Buellton was approved Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors as it denied two appeals filed by adjacent growers. Supervisors voted 4-1, with Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann dissenting, to reject...
Coastal View
Home sales and vacancy rates decrease, household income and jobs increase
The number of South Coast single family home sales and the South Coast apartment vacancy rate have decreased, according to numbers released Monday by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. The organization covers Goleta to Carpinteria. The current median home selling value in Carpinteria is $2,675,000, compared to...
Ventura County Reporter
Ventura cannabis dispensary finalists chosen
Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre has selected three cannabis dispensaries as finalists in the first round of a comprehensive process that will eventually bring the total number of dispensaries to five. Twenty-five retail dispensaries initially applied and eight were selected to move ahead in the process which included a community forum in July.
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
sitelinesb.com
New State Law Bans Parking Minimums for New Developments
••• The Yes Store, an annual holiday pop-up for arts-and-crafts gifts, opens November 3 at the corner of State and Figueroa. —John Palminteri. ••• “A new bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom could revolutionize housing projects in Santa Barbara by taking planning decisions out of the hands of local officials. Assembly Bill 2097 removes minimum parking requirements for housing and commercial projects within a half-mile of transit stops. The bill’s language states that the law will prohibit a public agency from imposing any minimum automobile parking requirement on any residential, commercial or other development project.” —Noozhawk.
Santa Barbara Police Activities League to receive $500,000
Santa Barbara Police Activities League will be presented with a $500,000 check to fund job training opportunities for local underrepresented youth on Friday, November 4.
Santa Barbara Independent
Big Changes for ExxonMobil, Bacara, and Biltmore
This has been a big week for big business deals. Among the biggest of all, ExxonMobil announced it was selling its entire Santa Ynez Unit to a Canadian-based energy company, Sable Offshore Corporation. That company is a consortium of seven companies, of which ExxonMobil is the largest with a 50 percent share.
theregistrysocal.com
Santa Clarita Shopping Center Totaling 74,415 SQFT Listed for $50MM
Over the past year, retail assets throughout the Greater Los Angeles area have been drawing a significant amount of interest from investors. However, some remain on the market, waiting to be traded. One such property in Santa Clarita is the Tesoro Village, a 74,415 square foot shopping center in Valencia. According to a property listing by Kidder Mathews, the property is being offered at $50 million, or about $671 per square foot.
pacbiztimes.com
Houweling sued over workers’ comp claims from Camarillo greenhouse
The former owner of Houweling’s Tomatoes in Camarillo is being sued by the California Agricultural Network, which claims Casey Houweling and his company left the insurance network “holding the bag” for more than $3 million in workers’ compensation claims. In a suit filed Oct. 19 in...
Stachefest invites members of the public to join firefighters in a cancer-fighting fundraiser during November
The month-long Stachefest begins next week by firefighters and the public to raise money for fire personnel with cancer. A contest with awards will take place in December. The post Stachefest invites members of the public to join firefighters in a cancer-fighting fundraiser during November appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Monica Next
Malibu Attorney Who Could Net Millions from Lawsuit Against City Physically Intimidates Santa Monica Voters While Campaigning for Melkonians
A video showing Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman physically intimidating a Santa Monica resident who attempts to ask questions of city council candidate Armen Melkonians surfaced over the weekend, drawing concerns from many, including State Senator Ben Allen. In the video, Melkonians stands nearby, smiling and filming with his phone, as...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Traffic Impacts for Santa Barbara Half Marathon this Weekend
This weekend the Santa Barbara Half Marathon will take place and will have a temporary impact on driving and parking on some city streets. The event happens on Sunday, November 6, starting on Shoreline Drive near Castillo Street. It finishes on State Street south of Gutierrez Street. The event is...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Grapples with How to Cut Multimillion-Dollar Baby in Half
A friendly but pointed game of tug-of-war played out this Tuesday at the city’s Finance Committee, with members Eric Friedman, Meagan Harmon, and Randy Rowse grappling with how to spend a $14.6 million surplus in Santa Barbara’s budget. “It’s a good problem to have,” said Friedman.
KTVU FOX 2
California has $12 billion in unclaimed checks, rebates: Check if you're owed money
LOS ANGELES - Could you use some extra cash as the holiday season rapidly approaches?. You may want to check with the State of California - because you may be owed some money!. That's because the state currently has more than 70.4 million unclaimed properties worth $11.9 billion, according to the State Controller's office.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Business Is Heating Up for IHOP at New Location on Hollister Avenue in Goleta
The breakfast options in Goleta just got a lot bigger. Bringing a little relief to the long lines at Cajun Kitchen and Jeannine's comes IHOP, formerly known as the International House of Pancakes. The chain restaurant has hopped from near the corner of Calle Real and Turnpike Road to the...
Coastal View
County announces new medical director for County Health Care Centers
Dr. Noemi Doohan is the new medical director for Santa Barbara County Health Care Centers, the county announced Monday. She started Oct. 31. As medical director, Doohan will lead the department’s 25 staff physicians, eight practice practitioners and 24 specialists. She will oversee care at the county’s Health Centers and three shelter-based Health Care for Homeless Clinics.
Coastal View
Tesla found floating in ocean
A Tesla car was found in the ocean near the Carpinteria Salt Marsh Monday morning around 8 a.m. Raquel Zick, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office representative, confirmed the vehicle had been in the sand when the tide came in. “Owner is responsible for (the vehicle) and will be coordinating...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Housing Crisis: How Bad Is Bad?
Only 6.5 percent of South Coast renters could afford the monthly costs that come with buying a median-priced single-family home last year. In 2019, that number was less than 8 percent. Statewide, it was more than 16 percent. These grim numbers come courtesy of a 44-page economic wake-up call just released on behalf of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors by the Rosen Consulting Group.
