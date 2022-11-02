Read full article on original website
Ventura County Reporter
Ventura cannabis dispensary finalists chosen
Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre has selected three cannabis dispensaries as finalists in the first round of a comprehensive process that will eventually bring the total number of dispensaries to five. Twenty-five retail dispensaries initially applied and eight were selected to move ahead in the process which included a community forum in July.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sale closed in Santa Barbara: $3.7 million for a four-bedroom home
A 2,140-square-foot house built in 1977 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 3200 block of Calle Mariposa in Santa Barbara was sold on Oct. 26, 2022. The $3,650,000 purchase price works out to $1,706 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.
LA Arboretum in Arcadia evacuated after mother bear, two cubs spotted in the area
The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia was evacuated Friday after a trio of bears were spotted. Several field trips were called to an abrupt halt at around 10:20 a.m. when the mother bear and two cubs were seen at the arboretum, located on at 301 N. Baldwin Ave, near the 210 Freeway. The bears climbed a tree at around 2 p.m., where they later fell asleep, according to Tim Daly with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Officials were expecting to remain in the arboretum as long as necessary to capture the bears. They planned to tranquilize them before safely rehoming them back in a more dense area of wilderness. Since they are so far into a suburban area, they did not want to try and scare the bears to leave, which is a traditional tactic used in mountainous areas. "We are handling this slowly and will be with them until the end," said one CDFW official.As a result, the arboretum was closed to the public throughout Friday as a precaution. There were no injuries reported in the incident.
Ventura County Reporter
After Dark: Nov. 3, 2022
If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!. THURSDAY, 11/3. Live Music. Bank of America...
Firefighters contain small vegetation fire in Carpinteria
Firefighters are on the scene of a 1/10 acre vegetation fire in Carpinteria off of Toro Canyon Park Rd, according to Carp-Summerland Fire Chief Greg Fish. The post Firefighters contain small vegetation fire in Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
Oxnard’s Hernandez brothers celebrate 40 years of Love and Rockets at Bart’s Books
Oxnard roots shaped the outlook and art of the Hernandez brothers, recognized as being among the world’s greatest alternative comic book authors over the last four decades. Mario, Gilbert and Jaime Hernandez produced their first Love and Rockets comic book in 1981, and sent a copy to a magazine called The Comics Journal to be reviewed. The journal was put out by comic book publisher Fantagraphics. Instead of just writing a review, Fantagraphics published the Hernandez brothers’ first edition of Love and Rockets the following year and continues to print new works.
proclaimerscv.com
Southern California will Remain Cold on Friday, as SoCal Weather/Temperature Will go Below Average
The weather in Southern California will remain bright and clear on a Friday afternoon. But on the same day, there are chances of a little cold during the evening. For this weekend, the night temperature and SoCal weather will remain below average. On Friday noon the temperature in Orange County...
Santa Barbara Independent
Los Prietos Boys Camp Closing: ‘The End of an Era’ in Santa Barbara County?
In 2017, teenager Sammy Chavoya found himself headed down the wrong path, on the wrong side of the law, and eventually stuck in the Santa Barbara County juvenile justice system. He was sent to Los Prietos Boys Camp, the 17-acre facility deep in the Los Padres National Forest that serves...
Deputies Respond To Santa Clarita Overdose Near Bouquet Canyon Park
On Thursday afternoon, paramedics responded to an Santa Clarita overdose in a residential neighborhood near Bouquet Canyon Park. At around 3 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a male overdosing on Newbird Drive, a residential street in Santa Clarita, according to Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “He was transported ...
Stachefest invites members of the public to join firefighters in a cancer-fighting fundraiser during November
The month-long Stachefest begins next week by firefighters and the public to raise money for fire personnel with cancer. A contest with awards will take place in December. The post Stachefest invites members of the public to join firefighters in a cancer-fighting fundraiser during November appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
The Day of the Dead holiday is being celebrated on the South Coast
Dia de Los Muertos is a traditional way to welcome back the souls of deceased relatives. An event in Oxnard will bring the celebrations to the South Coast on Saturday. "This has become one of our signature events," Carolyn Merino Mullin, the executive director of Oxnard Performing Arts Center, told KCLU.
Coastal View
Tesla found floating in ocean
A Tesla car was found in the ocean near the Carpinteria Salt Marsh Monday morning around 8 a.m. Raquel Zick, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office representative, confirmed the vehicle had been in the sand when the tide came in. “Owner is responsible for (the vehicle) and will be coordinating...
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
Noozhawk
315 Stanley Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Sweeping mountain views set the backdrop for this professionally-designed and meticulously-remodeled home in one of the best neighborhoods in Santa Barbara. This light-filled, airy 3/2+ home boasts a gourmet chef's kitchen with a Wolf range, luxury ensuite primary bath, three downstairs bonus rooms, original French oak floors, fireplace, and high-end finishes throughout. The kitchen and bedrooms open onto a spacious Trex deck and gorgeous garden designed by the award-winning firm Isa Bird Landscape Design. Bubbling fountains, an outdoor firepit area, mature citrus trees, bountiful avocado and macadamia nut trees, passionfruit vines, low-water, lush plantings, and two luxe artificial turf lawns complete the stunning indoor-outdoor experience.
dailyovation.com
Santa Barbara’s Tyger Tyger – the Funk Zone’s favorite Asian-inspired cafe Re-Open Thursday, November 17
Santa Barbara’s Tyger Tyger – the Funk Zone’s favorite Asian-inspired cafe Re-Open Thursday, November 17. The Lively Neighborhood Cafe Returns with a Bold New Menu. by Chef Trevor Laymance and Consulting Chef Jasmine Shimoda. Acme Hospitality announces the relaunch of Tyger Tyger, the Funk Zone’s favorite Asian-inspired...
SoCal to see cool and pleasant weekend, but more rain is on the way
Cold air is moving into Southern California for the weekend as nighttime temperatures are expected stay below average, but more rain is on the way.
End of daylight saving time, rainy forecast for Los Angeles present dual dangers for drivers
Daylight saving time ends this Sunday morning, and further complicating matters, Southern California is expecting wet conditions on the road. Not only will motorists likely face groggy drivers in the mornings and darker conditions on their way home, but with a good chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday, next week’s commutes present multiple dangers. […]
Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level. A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
pacbiztimes.com
Real Estate: Limoneira sells Oxnard packing house property for $20M
Limoneira Company, the Santa Paula-based agribusiness, has sold its Oxnard Lemon Packing Facility for $20 million. Limoneira is a grower, seller, distributor and marketer of produce, primarily citrus and avocados, and also has a real estate development arm. It acquired the Oxnard packing house facility when it bought Oxnard Lemon Co. in 2018. Limoneira has…
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
