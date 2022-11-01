We want to take every precaution for our students’ safety. With that in mind, I am sharing information with you about a stranger danger incident that was reported today. This morning one of our 7th grade students was walking to the bus stop at Morning Dove Drive and Red Bird Ridge Drive. A man driving a black pick-up truck pulled up alongside the student and asked if the student wanted a ride to school. The student described the driver as an African American male, possibly in his early 40’s. The student told the man no and he proceeded to drive away; however, he then pulled up to the bus stop and stayed at the bus stop for a few minutes before driving away.

HUMBLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO