Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Related
Oh No! Texas Pre-K Student Found a Mile Away From Alvin, Texas School
The community of Alvin, Texas (just outside of Houston) had a scare recently when a small child was able to just wander away from their school without raising any red flags. According to WSAZ, a 4-year-old boy by the name of Carter was allowed to just walk away from the school unaccompanied back on October 27. It seems that Carter - a bug rider with a bus rider tag on his backpack - wound up in the line with kids who walk home.
theeastcountygazette.com
Only 1 Texas Pizza Joint Is Recognized As One Of The Best In The Nation
Pizza brings people together (unless you’re fighting over the last slice) over it with your roommate). Only one Texas pizzeria made the list of the “10 Best Pizza Restaurants in the United States,” according to GAYOT. The alphabetical list includes pizza joints in California, Colorado, Georgia, and Louisiana, among other places.
Crime, Statistics, and the Harris County Judge’s Race
In Texas’ most populous county, funding for law enforcement takes center stage. That’s despite the fact that incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo has presided over record levels of law enforcement funding and pushed to hire more sheriff’s deputies, in a job that otherwise has little control over the major law enforcement policy issues under debate. She did have a hand in new bail bond rules for nonviolent defendants—but despite claims from Republicans, those new rules have little to do with crime rates in Houston.
hellowoodlands.com
Former High School Baseball Coach Goes to Prison for Online Solicitation of a Minor
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, as part of a plea agreement, Joseph Madison Johnson, 30, was sentenced by the Honorable Judge Phil Grant of the 9th District Court to 7 years in prison for Online Solicitation of a Minor. In October of 2021, Johnson worked as a Caney Creek High...
ricethresher.org
Faculty to expand by 200 in coming years
Rice University will hire 200 new faculty members in the next several years, according to President Reginald DesRoches. He said he intends to grow faculty size to maintain Rice’s 6:1 student-faculty ratio, in light of a growing undergraduate student population. “We will hire the best academics, and have the...
fox26houston.com
8th grader shot on HISD school bus speaks on 25th anniversary
HOUSTON - She was just 13-years-old when someone opened fire into her school bus as she was headed home from HISD’s Lanier Middle School. Now, Halloween is no longer a holiday, but the day Crystal Munks was shot. For 25 years now, Munks has spent the day after Halloween...
1 Texas Eatery Lands Among 'Best Italian Restaurants In The USA'
Gayot: The Guide to the Good Life compiled a list of 2022's best Italian restaurants in the USA.
Click2Houston.com
L’Oreal cosmetics sued by Houston attorney on behalf of Black woman citing health diagnosis caused by their chemicals
A Houston attorney is helping to bring charges against a major cosmetic company after their client stated a serious, negative health diagnosis caused by their products. California resident Rugieyatu Bhonopha and Houston attorney Larry Taylor of The Cochran Firm allege that Bhonopha’s fibroids diagnosis was directly caused by exposure to chemicals found in several popular L’Oreal hair care products including Just for Me, Dark & Lovely, Olive Oil Relaxer and Organic Root Stimulator, a news release stated.
The effectiveness of colonoscopies
HOUSTON — There’s a new study that’s casting some doubt on the effectiveness of colonoscopies. Colonoscopy screenings can find pre-cancerous growths that can be removed before they develop into cancer. The New England Journal of Medicine compared no cancer screenings and cancer screenings and found only an...
forwardtimes.com
Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest
ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
MySanAntonio
Missing Alvin ISD teacher found living among homeless in New Orleans
Authorities said Wednesday that missing Alvin ISD school teacher Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" Monday in New Orleans more than a month after she went missing, according to an ABC 13 report. Reynolds' husband Michael confirmed his wife had been found in comments provided to WDSU 6 New...
KHOU
Gain the confidence to smile again with the help of The Cowboy Dentist
HOUSTON — The Cowboy Dentist has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. Get a free consultation and CT Scan, plus 10% off when you make an appointment. The Cowboy Dentist has two practices. Manvel Dental & Implant Center:. Address: 19404 Hwy 6, Manvel, TX 77578. Phone: 832-637-4977.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
KRMG
College professor fired after viral videos show him yelling at student
College professor fired after viral videos show him yelling at student TSU said in a statement it chose to fire Robert Evins Pickard after the video surfaced. (NCD)
Click2Houston.com
MacArthur High School temporarily locked down after 4 intruders entered campus, district says
HOUSTON – A high school at Aldine Independent School District was temporarily placed on lockdown after four intruders made their way into the campus Wednesday afternoon, according to district officials. Campus police were alerted after the individuals walked into MacArthur High School without permission, school officials said. One of...
cw39.com
RSV surging in Houston-area hospitals, symptoms to look out for by age
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Harris County has alerted county residents about RSV surging in regional healthcare facilities. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a viral infection of the respiratory tract that commonly affects children below the age of 2 years. RSV is transmitted through airborne exposure, so cleaning surfaces, good...
kingwood.com
Stranger Danger Notice for Humble Middle School
We want to take every precaution for our students’ safety. With that in mind, I am sharing information with you about a stranger danger incident that was reported today. This morning one of our 7th grade students was walking to the bus stop at Morning Dove Drive and Red Bird Ridge Drive. A man driving a black pick-up truck pulled up alongside the student and asked if the student wanted a ride to school. The student described the driver as an African American male, possibly in his early 40’s. The student told the man no and he proceeded to drive away; however, he then pulled up to the bus stop and stayed at the bus stop for a few minutes before driving away.
Click2Houston.com
This local artist airbrushed the Houston skyline on Lizzo’s hair
HOUSTON – Emmy- and Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo recently showed off her H-Town love and pride with a brand-new hairstyle. She sported an airbrushed Houston skyline on her blond hair at her Toyota Center show on Oct. 26. Houston Life chatted with Dreamz, the local airbrush artist behind the look...
enchantingtexas.com
Magical Winter Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022
Each year, the city of Houston comes alive with a dazzling display of traditional holiday light shows and festivities for the holiday season. Known as Magical Winter Lights, this event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the country. The annual event features hundreds of spectacular lanterns, festive snacks,...
Comments / 0