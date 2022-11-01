Read full article on original website
Stephen Thompson: 'I don't even understand why' Khamzat Chimaev is still a welterweight
Stephen Thompson thinks Khamzat Chimaev should move up to middleweight. Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds for his welterweight bout against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in September. Due to the big miss, Chimaev ended up drawing Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight bout instead and ran through him in Round 1.
Ben Askren shares his thoughts on a potential Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing match: “I don’t know why anyone would think that Nate has much of a chance”
Ben Askren shared his brutally honest assessment of a potential Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight. After Paul defeated Anderson Silva by decision to improve to 6-0, he called out Nate Diaz. It’s a fight he has talked about for quite some time and the interest only increased after the win. As well, the two have taken shots at one another for quite some time and at the event, their teams got into a backstage scuffle.
intheknow.com
Logan Paul finally met his doppelgänger for the first time: ‘This was weird’
Depending on who you are, this may be good news or bad news. But there’s a Logan Paul doppelgänger roaming these internet streets. Last August, TikToker Rodney Peterson started to get mistaken for Paul. People have literally told Peterson he “looks more like Logan Paul than Logan Paul.” The two men undeniably share an uncanny resemblance, one that was highlighted when they finally met on Nov. 1.
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez: I Respect Canelo's Decision, But The Best Fights Are When Mexicans Fight
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Gilberto Ramirez is a former 168-pound WBO champion who’s been fighting at 175 pounds ever since April 2019, putting together wins against the likes of Yunieski Gonzalez and Sullivan Barrera, among others. The 31-year-old Ramirez's power has carried up to light heavyweight, as all five...
MMA Fighting
Video: Mark Hunt ends combat sports career with upset knockout of Sonny Bill Williams
Mark Hunt has still got the power. The 48-year-old UFC veteran pulled off a surprising upset of previously unbeaten Sonny Bill Williams on Saturday, knocking out the former New Zealand rugby star in the fourth round. According to The Mirror, Hunt will definitely hang up the gloves after the win.
Complex
Bow Wow Pokes Fun at AEW Wrestler Jade Cargill After Getting Rejected
Bow Wow doesn’t take rejection well. The rapper took to Twitter on Friday to diss All Elite Wrestling wrestler Jade Cargill, who rejected Bow after he tried to shoot his shot. He poked fun at Cargill’s kicking skills, quote tweeting a video that she tweeted to him of her in the ring with another woman wrestler. “that kick a lil slow.. ima def duck that sh**,” he wrote.
Boxing Scene
Bivol on Ramirez: I Don't Know Why He's So Confident; Maybe He Wants Attention
Dmitry Bivol has been amused by Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez’s borderline brashness. The WBA light heavyweight champion from Russia will defend his belt against Mexico’s Ramirez this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. In the lead-up to the fight, Ramirez, a former champion at 168, has spoken boldly about...
MMA Fighting
Missed Fists: Matous Kaluba breaks out Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor impressions in all-time stinker
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. I pride myself on being able to avoid certain things...
