bjpenndotcom

Ben Askren shares his thoughts on a potential Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing match: “I don’t know why anyone would think that Nate has much of a chance”

Ben Askren shared his brutally honest assessment of a potential Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight. After Paul defeated Anderson Silva by decision to improve to 6-0, he called out Nate Diaz. It’s a fight he has talked about for quite some time and the interest only increased after the win. As well, the two have taken shots at one another for quite some time and at the event, their teams got into a backstage scuffle.
intheknow.com

Logan Paul finally met his doppelgänger for the first time: ‘This was weird’

Depending on who you are, this may be good news or bad news. But there’s a Logan Paul doppelgänger roaming these internet streets. Last August, TikToker Rodney Peterson started to get mistaken for Paul. People have literally told Peterson he “looks more like Logan Paul than Logan Paul.” The two men undeniably share an uncanny resemblance, one that was highlighted when they finally met on Nov. 1.
Complex

Bow Wow Pokes Fun at AEW Wrestler Jade Cargill After Getting Rejected

Bow Wow doesn’t take rejection well. The rapper took to Twitter on Friday to diss All Elite Wrestling wrestler Jade Cargill, who rejected Bow after he tried to shoot his shot. He poked fun at Cargill’s kicking skills, quote tweeting a video that she tweeted to him of her in the ring with another woman wrestler. “that kick a lil slow.. ima def duck that sh**,” he wrote.
Boxing Scene

Bivol on Ramirez: I Don't Know Why He's So Confident; Maybe He Wants Attention

Dmitry Bivol has been amused by Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez’s borderline brashness. The WBA light heavyweight champion from Russia will defend his belt against Mexico’s Ramirez this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. In the lead-up to the fight, Ramirez, a former champion at 168, has spoken boldly about...

