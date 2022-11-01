Read full article on original website
Related
50 Years Ago: Carly Simon Marries James Taylor
Carly Simon had never even had a proper conversation with James Taylor when she decided that he was the man for her. Taylor was seeing someone else, which Simon noted after seeing images of him with then-girlfriend Joni Mitchell in Rolling Stone. "I remember thinking: I'm so jealous," Simon told AXS TV in 2021. "Why am I jealous? This doesn't make any sense at all. I don't know him."
Disney+ Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2022
Well, Halloween’s been over for a few days now. Which means ’tis the season to stream holiday movies and shows. Every streaming service under the sun wants your subscription dollars, and they’re offering a bunch of merry new shows and movies to try and get them. Disney+,...
‘Gilmore Girls’: Luke and Lorelai’s Actual Wedding Date Feels More Authentic Than the One Lorelai Originally Planned
Luke and Lorelai Gilmore's wedding anniversary is upon us. The special date wasn't when they were supposed to get married. In the end, their actual wedding date feels right.
HBO Cancels ‘Westworld,’ Series’ Stories Won’t Be Resolved
Despite leaving many storylines hanging after its recent fourth season, Westworld will not get to finish out its storylines for a fifth season. HBO has instead decided to end the show, which launched with a ton of hype in 2016, and inspired an initially rabid fanbase drawn to the show’s dense mythology, but slowly seemed to lose that passionate viewership over the years. (Ratings for the recent fourth season were a fraction of Season 1 when the show was at its apex.
Bradley Cooper Really Wants to Adapt ‘Paradise Lost’
Bradley Cooper has been hitting it out of the park with his latest projects. And he already knows what he wants to do next.
50 Years Ago: Stevie Wonder Hits New Heights With ‘Superstition’
In 1972, 22-year-old Stevie Wonder released his 15th album, Talking Book. The LP’s lead single, “Superstition,” marked a career turning point for the artist. By the early 1970s, R&B music was changing, led by such albums as Marvin Gaye's What's Goin' On and Sly & the Family Stone's musical answer to Gaye's question, There's a Riot Goin' On. Other albums, like Curtis Mayfield's Super Fly and Isaac Hayes' groundbreaking, Academy Award-winning soundtrack to Shaft, continued to expand the genre's subject matter beyond dance floors and relationships, discussing social issues relevant to the African American community as well as looking at the world.
John Lennon’s Advice for Jimmy Iovine Before Elton John Session
Jimmy Iovine recalled the advice John Lennon gave him before a recording session with Elton John after the teenage fledgling producer admitted he was terrified of the work ahead. In a new interview with Variety, label boss and entrepreneur Iovine described Lennon as a generous person who took him under...
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0