Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountry1077.com
Gregory Sinek, 66, of Rolfe
Memorial services for 66-year-old Gregory Sinek of Rolfe will be Tuesday, November 8th, at 10:30 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas with burial taking place at a later date at St. Margaret’s Cemetery near Rolfe. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
bigcountry1077.com
Darlene Wedeking, 90, of Lakefield
Funeral services for 90-year-old Darlene Wedeking of Lakefield will be Monday, November 7th, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lakefield with burial at Lakefield City Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the church. Osterberg Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
bigcountry1077.com
Construction Underway on Buena Vista County Soybean Crush Plant
Alta, IA (KICD)– Construction is underway at a new multi-million dollar soybean crush plant in Buena Vista County. Platinum Crush developer Mike Kinley tells KICD News the structure itself just recently started going up, but dirt work has been underway at the site between Alta and Storm Lake for some time.
bigcountry1077.com
Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash
Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
bigcountry1077.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Vehicle
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man has been charged with theft after he was reportedly found to be driving a stolen vehicle Thursday evening. A traffic stop was initiated in the 400 block of Flindt Drive in Storm Lake around seven o’clock for an equipment violation when police learned the driver, 26-year-old Alredo Inzunza, did own the vehicle and had allegedly broken into it and drove off without the owner’s permission.
bigcountry1077.com
Dickinson County Supervisors Approves Funding for Habitat for Humanity Project
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors gave the okay on Tuesday to give funding Habitat for Humanity for an upcoming project that has the potential to be bigger than the organization’s normal scope. Habitat for Humanity board member Valerie Waters says having this additional...
bigcountry1077.com
Suspicious Vehicle Report Leads to Drug Charges Against Spirit Lake Man
Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man is facing drug charges after police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle last weekend. The Laurens Police Department was dispatched to a local convenience store on Saturday to a report of a vehicle parked at the gas pumps with its hood up for an unspecified amount of time. The sole occupant, Jordan Hawn, was then found asleep inside the vehicle when officers arrived where he later said he was waiting for ride after his vehicle broke down.
bigcountry1077.com
Okoboji Tourism Wraps Up Fiscal Year
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Okoboji Tourism has just wrapped up its first year using digital information for more accurate visitor data. Director Rebecca Peters says actual hotel room and private home rental is one piece of the puzzle. And for the first time, cell phone usage was used to...
bigcountry1077.com
Spencer Golf and Country Club’s Jaycox Manager of the Year
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Golf and Country Club announced yesterday that the Iowa Golf Association named Deb Jaycox the 2022 Club Manager of the year. Spencer Golf and Country Club mentioned in their Facebook announcement that the club’s growth and success since Jaycox joined has been amazing and the course resteraunt has been a success as well.
bigcountry1077.com
Sioux Center and Western Christian Advance to Volleyball Championships
Coralville, Ia (KICD) – Two Northwest Iowa Schools survive the semi-finals of the State Volleyball Tournament. Sioux Center upset top seeded Des Moines Christian to advance in 3A. In Class 2A, Hinton fell to top seeded Dike-New Hartford 3-0, and Western Christian beat Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 3-1. The State Finals are...
bigcountry1077.com
October Rounds Out One of the Driest Local Growing Seasons on Record
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– There is no doubt about that the northwest corner of Iowa is beyond dry and unfortunately it looks like that trend is going to continue for the foreseeable future. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the tenth of an inch of rainfall received in Spencer in...
bigcountry1077.com
Everly Native Among Those Honored at National FFA Convention
Indianapolis, IN (KICD) — The National FFA Convention was held last weekend in Indianna. Tyler Schoelerman from Everly received the somewhat rare “American” degree for his involvement that spanned 8th grade through college. Schoelerman was active in the CCE and Spencer FFAs, has graduated from SDSU in...
bigcountry1077.com
Sports Schedule: 11/2/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for Sports. In State Volleyball, there are still 3 Northwest Iowa Schools in action. In Class 3A Sioux Center will play at 2:00 against top seeded Des Moines Christian. In Class 2A, Hinton plays top seeded Dike-New Hartford and Western Christian plays Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. Both 2A games will be played at 4:00.
bigcountry1077.com
State Performance Evaluation Yields Promising Results for Estherville Lincoln Central School District
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Results for the Department of Education’s Iowa School Performance Profiles, a report of school ratings in multiple areas have been released. Schools are rated on academic performance of students as well as the “condition of learning” in each building, which is determined by students filling out a survey about the school environment.
bigcountry1077.com
Rolfe Man Arrested on Numerous Charges Following Execution of Search Warrant
Rolfe, IA (KICD)– A Rolfe man is facing drug and weapons charges after police executed a search warrant late last month. The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant on October 24th at 41195 320th Street and allegedly discovered a large amount of controlled substances, three firearms and drug paraphernalia.
Comments / 0