Gregory Sinek, 66, of Rolfe
Memorial services for 66-year-old Gregory Sinek of Rolfe will be Tuesday, November 8th, at 10:30 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas with burial taking place at a later date at St. Margaret’s Cemetery near Rolfe. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Lorna Bennett, 77, of rural Paullina
Services for 77-year-old Lorna Bennett of rural Paullina will be Monday, November 7th at 10:30 AM at Sutherland Church of Christ. Visitation will be at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina on Sunday, November 6th from 3 PM to 5 PM. Eldridge Family Funeral Home of Paullina is in charge of arrangements.
Darlene Wedeking, 90, of Lakefield
Funeral services for 90-year-old Darlene Wedeking of Lakefield will be Monday, November 7th, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lakefield with burial at Lakefield City Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the church. Osterberg Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Alice Hassebroek, 85, of Spirit Lake
Services for 85-year-old Alice Hassebroek of Spirit Lake will be Monday, November 7th at 10 AM at Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, November 6th from 3 PM to 5 PM. Robinson Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
James “Jim” Christensen, 66, of Spencer
Funeral services for 66-year-old James “Jim” Christensen of Spencer will be Tuesday, November 8th, at 1 p.m. at Hope Reformed Church in Spencer with burial at Swedish Lutheran Cemetery near Royal. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is...
Coaches Preview: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn @ Remsen St. Mary’s
Moville, Ia (KICD) – The Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks are a game away from the UNI-Dome and standing in their way is a team that has made a habit of reaching the semi-finals in Woodbury Central. The Wildcats bring one of the state’s most prolific offensive attacks to the gridiron with over 45 hundred yards of total offense. They have matched that with a defense that has stifled their last 3 opponents, including South O’Brien and Gehlen Catholic, two teams Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn has seen this year. Hawks coach Jay Eilers broke down the strong points of the Wildcats.
Threat Against Spencer High School Determined To Be False
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Officials with Spencer Community Schools investigated a potential threat of violence against the high school this morning. A statement sent to KICD News from Superintendent Terry Hemann says staff were made aware of the threat and immediately contacted law enforcement who were able to determine there was no danger to school safety with the rest of day proceeding as normal.
Construction Underway on Buena Vista County Soybean Crush Plant
Alta, IA (KICD)– Construction is underway at a new multi-million dollar soybean crush plant in Buena Vista County. Platinum Crush developer Mike Kinley tells KICD News the structure itself just recently started going up, but dirt work has been underway at the site between Alta and Storm Lake for some time.
Sports Schedule: 11/2/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for Sports. In State Volleyball, there are still 3 Northwest Iowa Schools in action. In Class 3A Sioux Center will play at 2:00 against top seeded Des Moines Christian. In Class 2A, Hinton plays top seeded Dike-New Hartford and Western Christian plays Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. Both 2A games will be played at 4:00.
Dickinson County Supervisors Approves Funding for Habitat for Humanity Project
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors gave the okay on Tuesday to give funding Habitat for Humanity for an upcoming project that has the potential to be bigger than the organization’s normal scope. Habitat for Humanity board member Valerie Waters says having this additional...
Suspicious Vehicle Report Leads to Drug Charges Against Spirit Lake Man
Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man is facing drug charges after police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle last weekend. The Laurens Police Department was dispatched to a local convenience store on Saturday to a report of a vehicle parked at the gas pumps with its hood up for an unspecified amount of time. The sole occupant, Jordan Hawn, was then found asleep inside the vehicle when officers arrived where he later said he was waiting for ride after his vehicle broke down.
Spencer Golf and Country Club’s Jaycox Manager of the Year
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Golf and Country Club announced yesterday that the Iowa Golf Association named Deb Jaycox the 2022 Club Manager of the year. Spencer Golf and Country Club mentioned in their Facebook announcement that the club’s growth and success since Jaycox joined has been amazing and the course resteraunt has been a success as well.
State Performance Evaluation Yields Promising Results for Estherville Lincoln Central School District
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Results for the Department of Education’s Iowa School Performance Profiles, a report of school ratings in multiple areas have been released. Schools are rated on academic performance of students as well as the “condition of learning” in each building, which is determined by students filling out a survey about the school environment.
October Rounds Out One of the Driest Local Growing Seasons on Record
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– There is no doubt about that the northwest corner of Iowa is beyond dry and unfortunately it looks like that trend is going to continue for the foreseeable future. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the tenth of an inch of rainfall received in Spencer in...
Rolfe Man Arrested on Numerous Charges Following Execution of Search Warrant
Rolfe, IA (KICD)– A Rolfe man is facing drug and weapons charges after police executed a search warrant late last month. The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant on October 24th at 41195 320th Street and allegedly discovered a large amount of controlled substances, three firearms and drug paraphernalia.
