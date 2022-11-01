Read full article on original website
Lorna Bennett, 77, of rural Paullina
Services for 77-year-old Lorna Bennett of rural Paullina will be Monday, November 7th at 10:30 AM at Sutherland Church of Christ. Visitation will be at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina on Sunday, November 6th from 3 PM to 5 PM. Eldridge Family Funeral Home of Paullina is in charge of arrangements.
Gregory Sinek, 66, of Rolfe
Memorial services for 66-year-old Gregory Sinek of Rolfe will be Tuesday, November 8th, at 10:30 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas with burial taking place at a later date at St. Margaret’s Cemetery near Rolfe. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
James “Jim” Christensen, 66, of Spencer
Funeral services for 66-year-old James “Jim” Christensen of Spencer will be Tuesday, November 8th, at 1 p.m. at Hope Reformed Church in Spencer with burial at Swedish Lutheran Cemetery near Royal. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is...
Alice Hassebroek, 85, of Spirit Lake
Services for 85-year-old Alice Hassebroek of Spirit Lake will be Monday, November 7th at 10 AM at Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, November 6th from 3 PM to 5 PM. Robinson Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Darlene Wedeking, 90, of Lakefield
Funeral services for 90-year-old Darlene Wedeking of Lakefield will be Monday, November 7th, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lakefield with burial at Lakefield City Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the church. Osterberg Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash
Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
Sheldon City Council Approves Affiliation With Sanborn Ambulance
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The Sheldon City Council approved a resolution on Wednesday to formally affiliate its ambulance service with the one in Sanborn. The decision comes as part of a new requirement from the state that “small” services, like Sanborn, that respond to less than 100 calls a year to be affiliated with a larger service. City Manager Sam Kooiker says a move like this will allow Sanborn to continue to have its own ambulance crew serving the community.
Coaches Preview: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn @ Remsen St. Mary’s
Moville, Ia (KICD) – The Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks are a game away from the UNI-Dome and standing in their way is a team that has made a habit of reaching the semi-finals in Woodbury Central. The Wildcats bring one of the state’s most prolific offensive attacks to the gridiron with over 45 hundred yards of total offense. They have matched that with a defense that has stifled their last 3 opponents, including South O’Brien and Gehlen Catholic, two teams Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn has seen this year. Hawks coach Jay Eilers broke down the strong points of the Wildcats.
Construction Underway on Buena Vista County Soybean Crush Plant
Alta, IA (KICD)– Construction is underway at a new multi-million dollar soybean crush plant in Buena Vista County. Platinum Crush developer Mike Kinley tells KICD News the structure itself just recently started going up, but dirt work has been underway at the site between Alta and Storm Lake for some time.
Sioux Center and Western Christian Advance to Volleyball Championships
Coralville, Ia (KICD) – Two Northwest Iowa Schools survive the semi-finals of the State Volleyball Tournament. Sioux Center upset top seeded Des Moines Christian to advance in 3A. In Class 2A, Hinton fell to top seeded Dike-New Hartford 3-0, and Western Christian beat Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 3-1. The State Finals are...
Top Ranked St. Mary’s Too Much for GTRA
Remsen, Ia (KICD) – The GTRA Titans traveled to Remsen on Thursday night for the Iowa High School Football 8-Player Playoffs Quarter Finals to take on the Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks. Big Country 107.7 was on site for the contest. St. Mary’s would jump all over the Titans...
Storm Lake Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Vehicle
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man has been charged with theft after he was reportedly found to be driving a stolen vehicle Thursday evening. A traffic stop was initiated in the 400 block of Flindt Drive in Storm Lake around seven o’clock for an equipment violation when police learned the driver, 26-year-old Alredo Inzunza, did own the vehicle and had allegedly broken into it and drove off without the owner’s permission.
Dickinson County Supervisors Approves Funding for Habitat for Humanity Project
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors gave the okay on Tuesday to give funding Habitat for Humanity for an upcoming project that has the potential to be bigger than the organization’s normal scope. Habitat for Humanity board member Valerie Waters says having this additional...
In-Person Absentee Voting Still Available Ahead of November 8th Election
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Those wishing to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s Mid-Term Elections still have time to do so in person at their local Auditor’s office. The Clay County Auditor’s Office will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with voters having until the end of business on Monday to vote absentee with curbside voting also available in some locations.
Spencer Golf and Country Club’s Jaycox Manager of the Year
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Golf and Country Club announced yesterday that the Iowa Golf Association named Deb Jaycox the 2022 Club Manager of the year. Spencer Golf and Country Club mentioned in their Facebook announcement that the club’s growth and success since Jaycox joined has been amazing and the course resteraunt has been a success as well.
State Performance Evaluation Yields Promising Results for Estherville Lincoln Central School District
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Results for the Department of Education’s Iowa School Performance Profiles, a report of school ratings in multiple areas have been released. Schools are rated on academic performance of students as well as the “condition of learning” in each building, which is determined by students filling out a survey about the school environment.
Coaches Preview: GTRA @ Remsen St. Mary’s
Remsen, Ia (KICD) – The GTRA Titans have broken in to the Iowa High School Football 8-Player State Quarter Finals and have earned a date with the top ranked Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks. Remsen St. Mary’s has been to the Semi-Finals the last 3 years, and a lot of their success is credited toward this year’s senior class. Hawks’ coach Tim Osterman talked about the Class of 2023’s legacy at St. Mary’s.
October Rounds Out One of the Driest Local Growing Seasons on Record
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– There is no doubt about that the northwest corner of Iowa is beyond dry and unfortunately it looks like that trend is going to continue for the foreseeable future. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the tenth of an inch of rainfall received in Spencer in...
Sports Schedule: 11/3/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for sports. In Playoff Football we will have the 8-Player Quarter-Final matchup between the GTRA Titans and the Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks from Remsen on Big Country 107.7. I will be on the call for that game with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 and pregame at 6:30. Also in 8-Player Football tonight, Newell-Fonda hosts Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
Okoboji Tourism Wraps Up Fiscal Year
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Okoboji Tourism has just wrapped up its first year using digital information for more accurate visitor data. Director Rebecca Peters says actual hotel room and private home rental is one piece of the puzzle. And for the first time, cell phone usage was used to...
