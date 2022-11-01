ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algona, IA

Gregory Sinek, 66, of Rolfe

Memorial services for 66-year-old Gregory Sinek of Rolfe will be Tuesday, November 8th, at 10:30 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas with burial taking place at a later date at St. Margaret’s Cemetery near Rolfe. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
ROLFE, IA
Alice Hassebroek, 85, of Spirit Lake

Services for 85-year-old Alice Hassebroek of Spirit Lake will be Monday, November 7th at 10 AM at Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, November 6th from 3 PM to 5 PM. Robinson Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
James “Jim” Christensen, 66, of Spencer

Funeral services for 66-year-old James “Jim” Christensen of Spencer will be Tuesday, November 8th, at 1 p.m. at Hope Reformed Church in Spencer with burial at Swedish Lutheran Cemetery near Royal. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is...
SPENCER, IA
Construction Underway on Buena Vista County Soybean Crush Plant

Alta, IA (KICD)– Construction is underway at a new multi-million dollar soybean crush plant in Buena Vista County. Platinum Crush developer Mike Kinley tells KICD News the structure itself just recently started going up, but dirt work has been underway at the site between Alta and Storm Lake for some time.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
Threat Against Spencer High School Determined To Be False

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Officials with Spencer Community Schools investigated a potential threat of violence against the high school this morning. A statement sent to KICD News from Superintendent Terry Hemann says staff were made aware of the threat and immediately contacted law enforcement who were able to determine there was no danger to school safety with the rest of day proceeding as normal.
SPENCER, IA
Sports Schedule: 11/2/22

Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for Sports. In State Volleyball, there are still 3 Northwest Iowa Schools in action. In Class 3A Sioux Center will play at 2:00 against top seeded Des Moines Christian. In Class 2A, Hinton plays top seeded Dike-New Hartford and Western Christian plays Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. Both 2A games will be played at 4:00.
SPENCER, IA
Storm Lake Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Vehicle

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man has been charged with theft after he was reportedly found to be driving a stolen vehicle Thursday evening. A traffic stop was initiated in the 400 block of Flindt Drive in Storm Lake around seven o’clock for an equipment violation when police learned the driver, 26-year-old Alredo Inzunza, did own the vehicle and had allegedly broken into it and drove off without the owner’s permission.
STORM LAKE, IA
Spencer Golf and Country Club’s Jaycox Manager of the Year

Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Golf and Country Club announced yesterday that the Iowa Golf Association named Deb Jaycox the 2022 Club Manager of the year. Spencer Golf and Country Club mentioned in their Facebook announcement that the club’s growth and success since Jaycox joined has been amazing and the course resteraunt has been a success as well.
SPENCER, IA
October Rounds Out One of the Driest Local Growing Seasons on Record

Des Moines, IA (KICD)– There is no doubt about that the northwest corner of Iowa is beyond dry and unfortunately it looks like that trend is going to continue for the foreseeable future. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the tenth of an inch of rainfall received in Spencer in...
SPENCER, IA
State Performance Evaluation Yields Promising Results for Estherville Lincoln Central School District

Estherville, IA (KICD) — Results for the Department of Education’s Iowa School Performance Profiles, a report of school ratings in multiple areas have been released. Schools are rated on academic performance of students as well as the “condition of learning” in each building, which is determined by students filling out a survey about the school environment.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Rolfe Man Arrested on Numerous Charges Following Execution of Search Warrant

Rolfe, IA (KICD)– A Rolfe man is facing drug and weapons charges after police executed a search warrant late last month. The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant on October 24th at 41195 320th Street and allegedly discovered a large amount of controlled substances, three firearms and drug paraphernalia.
ROLFE, IA

