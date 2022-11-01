Read full article on original website
Alice Hassebroek, 85, of Spirit Lake
Services for 85-year-old Alice Hassebroek of Spirit Lake will be Monday, November 7th at 10 AM at Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, November 6th from 3 PM to 5 PM. Robinson Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
James “Jim” Christensen, 66, of Spencer
Funeral services for 66-year-old James “Jim” Christensen of Spencer will be Tuesday, November 8th, at 1 p.m. at Hope Reformed Church in Spencer with burial at Swedish Lutheran Cemetery near Royal. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is...
Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash
Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
Threat Against Spencer High School Determined To Be False
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Officials with Spencer Community Schools investigated a potential threat of violence against the high school this morning. A statement sent to KICD News from Superintendent Terry Hemann says staff were made aware of the threat and immediately contacted law enforcement who were able to determine there was no danger to school safety with the rest of day proceeding as normal.
Suspicious Vehicle Report Leads to Drug Charges Against Spirit Lake Man
Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man is facing drug charges after police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle last weekend. The Laurens Police Department was dispatched to a local convenience store on Saturday to a report of a vehicle parked at the gas pumps with its hood up for an unspecified amount of time. The sole occupant, Jordan Hawn, was then found asleep inside the vehicle when officers arrived where he later said he was waiting for ride after his vehicle broke down.
Okoboji Tourism Wraps Up Fiscal Year
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Okoboji Tourism has just wrapped up its first year using digital information for more accurate visitor data. Director Rebecca Peters says actual hotel room and private home rental is one piece of the puzzle. And for the first time, cell phone usage was used to...
Top Ranked St. Mary’s Too Much for GTRA
Remsen, Ia (KICD) – The GTRA Titans traveled to Remsen on Thursday night for the Iowa High School Football 8-Player Playoffs Quarter Finals to take on the Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks. Big Country 107.7 was on site for the contest. St. Mary’s would jump all over the Titans...
Coaches Preview: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn @ Remsen St. Mary’s
Moville, Ia (KICD) – The Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks are a game away from the UNI-Dome and standing in their way is a team that has made a habit of reaching the semi-finals in Woodbury Central. The Wildcats bring one of the state’s most prolific offensive attacks to the gridiron with over 45 hundred yards of total offense. They have matched that with a defense that has stifled their last 3 opponents, including South O’Brien and Gehlen Catholic, two teams Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn has seen this year. Hawks coach Jay Eilers broke down the strong points of the Wildcats.
Dickinson County Supervisors Approves Funding for Habitat for Humanity Project
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors gave the okay on Tuesday to give funding Habitat for Humanity for an upcoming project that has the potential to be bigger than the organization’s normal scope. Habitat for Humanity board member Valerie Waters says having this additional...
Sioux Center and Western Christian Advance to Volleyball Championships
Coralville, Ia (KICD) – Two Northwest Iowa Schools survive the semi-finals of the State Volleyball Tournament. Sioux Center upset top seeded Des Moines Christian to advance in 3A. In Class 2A, Hinton fell to top seeded Dike-New Hartford 3-0, and Western Christian beat Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 3-1. The State Finals are...
State Performance Evaluation Yields Promising Results for Estherville Lincoln Central School District
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Results for the Department of Education’s Iowa School Performance Profiles, a report of school ratings in multiple areas have been released. Schools are rated on academic performance of students as well as the “condition of learning” in each building, which is determined by students filling out a survey about the school environment.
In-Person Absentee Voting Still Available Ahead of November 8th Election
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Those wishing to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s Mid-Term Elections still have time to do so in person at their local Auditor’s office. The Clay County Auditor’s Office will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with voters having until the end of business on Monday to vote absentee with curbside voting also available in some locations.
Everly Native Among Those Honored at National FFA Convention
Indianapolis, IN (KICD) — The National FFA Convention was held last weekend in Indianna. Tyler Schoelerman from Everly received the somewhat rare “American” degree for his involvement that spanned 8th grade through college. Schoelerman was active in the CCE and Spencer FFAs, has graduated from SDSU in...
Sports Schedule: 11/3/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for sports. In Playoff Football we will have the 8-Player Quarter-Final matchup between the GTRA Titans and the Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks from Remsen on Big Country 107.7. I will be on the call for that game with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 and pregame at 6:30. Also in 8-Player Football tonight, Newell-Fonda hosts Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
Rolfe Man Arrested on Numerous Charges Following Execution of Search Warrant
Rolfe, IA (KICD)– A Rolfe man is facing drug and weapons charges after police executed a search warrant late last month. The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant on October 24th at 41195 320th Street and allegedly discovered a large amount of controlled substances, three firearms and drug paraphernalia.
