Black Friday SSD deals 2022: the fastest PC storage at the lowest prices

Black Friday SSD deals

Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. US Internal SSD deals

2. US External SSD deals

3. UK Internal SSD deals

4. UK External SSD deals

Black Friday is approaching fast and the deals are just getting better. An SSD is one of the easiest and most impactful upgrades you can make to your gaming PC. They make load times in games like Elden Ring and God of War breeze by, as well as improve your overall Windows experience.



NVMe SSDs are what you want as your primary storage inside your desktop (and even your modern gaming console). They are faster, more efficient, and more reliable than an old spinny hard drive . With DirectStorage coming soon, expect to see load times reduced even more. You want to ensure that your motherboard has the requisite M.2 slots for an NVMe SSD—as soon as you find that out, you can take advantage of some of the really stellar deals out.



With prices where they are, there's no reason why your gaming PC shouldn't already have a solid-state drive. But I get it; it's tough to let go of an old HDD you've had for years, but trust me, you'll see what the big fuss is about once you see an SSD in action. You can now find 1TB drives for around $100 / £100 and 2TB of SSD storage for less than $200 / £200. Anything larger than that starts to get expensive and is not worth the click unless you spot a good deal on it, which is rare even on Black Friday.

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here.

As far as size is concerned, 1TB is the least amount of storage you want when shopping around for an SSD. It might be tempting to go with something smaller because the price is right, but you'd be surprised how fast a 256GB and 512GB can fill up after installing a handful of games. Below are the best deals for internal and external SSDs that'll fit your favorite games and media.

Where are the best Black Friday SSD deals?

In the US:

In the UK:

BLACK FRIDAY INTERNAL SSD DEALS IN THE US

Solidigm P41 Plus | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 4,125MB/s reads | 2,950MB/s writes | $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon (save $30)

This is one of the cheapest 1TB NVMe SSDs you can grab right now. It's a QLC drive, so the performance isn't stellar, especially once you go beyond the SLC cache, but it's still faster than a SATA drive. Solidigm is the new consumer brand from SK Hynix, so you know you're in safe hands too. View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus Gen4 | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000MB/s reads | 4,400MB/s writes | $109.99 $79.99 at Newegg (save $30)

So, it's not strictly a deal, but it's another cheap 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD that's still seriously quick. It's an early PCIe 4.0 SSD, which explains why it lags behind more recent drives, but still, its Phison E16 controller and Toshiba TLC memory make it a quality drive. Especially for the money. View Deal

Samsung 980 SSD | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | 3,500 MB/s reads | 3,000 MB/s writes | $139.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $60)

For well under $100, you can bag a full 1TB of fast PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. That's plenty of space for a boot drive and a host of your most often-played games. You would have to be a Samsung fan to pick this over the WD Black SN770, but if that goes out of stock, the Samsung 980 is a great backup. Back up. See, SSD deals with humor; we've got it all. View Deal

WD Black SN770 | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 5,150MB/s reads | 4,900MB/s writes | $129.99 $79.99 at Newegg (save $50)

It may not match the peak performance of the pricier SN850, but this is a great budget option. And a good shout for anyone still stuck on a PCIe 3.0 motherboard but with a yearning for an upgrade soonish. It's a DRAM-less option, but the underlying performance is strong enough for most tasks. View Deal

WD_BLACK SN850X | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s read | 6,300MB/s writes | $134.99 $99.99 at Newegg (save $35)

The updated SN850X isn't hugely different from the non-X version, but it has a slightly different SanDisk controller and higher performance. The big thing, though, is that it runs much cooler, so you don't really need a heatsinked version. It's also cheaper than the older drive right now, too. View Deal

PNY XLR8 CS3140 | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,500MB/s read | 5,650MB/s writes | $229.99 $99.99 at Newegg (save $130)

PNY has got an impressive little NVMe 1TB on sale for $100. It's a solid drive that can also be used inside a PlayStation 5 for an easy storage upgrade. If you got some extra spending cash, there's a 2TB version of the drive with a heatsink on sale for only $270 . Either way, you won't be disappointed. View Deal

Samsung 980 Pro | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,000MB/s read | 5,000MB/s writes | $129 $108 at Amazon (save $21)

The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the classic early PCIe 4.0 SSDs and is still a high performer. The fact it's been outclassed by the 990 Pro in terms of raw speed is one thing, but you'll barely notice that in the real world. And when it's $60-odd cheaper the 980 Pro becomes a stellar drive. View Deal

Intel 670p SSD | 2TB | PCIe 3.0 | 3,500MB/s reads | 2,700MB/s writes | $169.99 $145.99 at Amazon (save $25)

An oldie but goldie! There was a time when the Intel 670p was the definitive budget SSD. SSDs have gotten much quicker since then, but this is still one of the cheapest ways to add a big chunk of storage to your machine. View Deal

SK hynix Platinum P41 | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,000MB/s reads | 6,500MB/s writes | $259.99 $169.99 at Amazon (save $90)

This deal on this impressive SK Hynix Platinum P41 might be the cheapest 2TB PCIe 4.0 we've found far. It's a fine SSD with excellent performance. At $169.99, you won't find a faster SSD at this price. View Deal

Samsung 980 Pro | 2TB | 7,000MB/s read | 5,100MB/s writes | $399.99 $189.99 at Amazon (save $210)

It's not the cheapest 2TB SSD on the deals block this Black Friday, but it's absolutely one of the best value. If you're looking for serious PCIe 4.0 storage pace and a huge amount of capacity, the 980 Pro 2TB fits the bill. And if you want something for your PS5... well, the heatsink makes it happy to slot into your console. View Deal

WD_BLACK SN850 with heatsink | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,000MB/s reads | 5,300 MB/s writes | $279.99 $147.79 at Amazon (save $132.20)

Our previous favorite high-speed SSD is enjoying a phenomenal saving, with this heatsink-packing SSD at less than half price right now. The non-heatsink version is more expensive for some reason. Confusion aside, this is a top-tier drive that will handle everything you can throw at it. View Deal

Our state-of-the-art price-searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day.

BLACK FRIDAY EXTERNAL SSD DEALS IN THE US

Samsung T7 | 2TB | USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C | 1,050MB/s reads | 1,000MB/s writes | $229.99 $189.99 at Best Buy (save $40)

This pocket-sized external SSD offers solid performance at 1,050MB/s provided you've got an up-to-date USB port to make the most of it. At 2TB, it gives you plenty of room for your data and games too. View Deal

PNY Pro Elite V2 | 1TB | USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C | 1,000MB/s reads | 1,000MB/s writes | $114.99 $84.99 at Amazon (save $30)

If absolute portability is what you're looking for, then the Pro Elite V2 is the portable SSD for you. This business card-sized external drive is speedy and, more importantly, is less than $100, which is a great price for a reliable 1TB drive.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable | 2TB | USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C | 1,050MB/s reads | 1,000MB/s writes | $249.99 $149.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

The Samsung T7 Shield is the more rugged, better-looking cousin of the T7 Portable SSD. It gives you the same performance as the T7, but it's rated IP65. This means it can withstand more elements than your typical external SSD and won't break if it gets a little wet. View Deal

SanDisk Extreme Portable | 4TB | USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C | 1,050MB/s read | 1,000MB/s write | $569.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (save $270)

This rugged SSD boasts a rubber chassis with IP55 dust and water resistance. It looks pretty snazzy too. It has a hole perfectly sized for a carabiner clip too, you know when you need to attach it to your belt or backpack—I've got no idea why you'd do that either. It clocks in with 1,050MB/s reads, 1,000MB/s writes, and comes with a 5-year warranty. View Deal

Our state-of-the-art price-searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day.

BLACK FRIDAY INTERNAL SSD DEALS IN THE UK

Intel 670p SSD | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | 3,500MB/s reads | 2,500MB/s writes | £124.98 £62.47 at Amazon (save £62.51)

An oldie but goldie! There was a time when the Intel 670p was the definitive budget SSD. SSDs have gotten much quicker since then, but this is still one of the cheapest ways to add a big chunk of storage to your machine. This is a View Deal

WD Black SN770 | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 5,150MB/s reads | 4,900MB/s writes | £104.34 £68.99 at Ebuyer (save £35.35)

It may not match the peak performance of the pricier SN850, but this is a great budget option. And a good shout for anyone still stuck on a PCIe 3.0 motherboard but with a yearning for an upgrade soonish. It's a DRAM-less option, but the underlying performance is strong enough for most tasks. View Deal

WD_BLACK SN850X | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s reads | 6,300 MB/s writes | £149.99 £89.99 at Overclockers (save £60)

This new revision of our favourite gaming SSD is already enjoying a hefty price drop of £60. This makes it even cheaper than the non-X version, even though this is faster and cooler running. If you're in the market for a new SSD, you'll do well to find anything even remotely close to this. View Deal

WD_BLACK SN850X | 2TB | 7,300MB/s reads | 6,600MB/s writes | £266.47 £169.99 at Amazon (save £96.48)

The updated SN850X is our favourite SSD right now, and the fact you can grab a full 2TB version for less than £170 makes it an absolute steal. This is one of the quickest drives around, and this version has the capacity to house all the big games you're playing today. Yes. Even CoD. View Deal

Our state-of-the-art price-searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day.

BLACK FRIDAY EXTERNAL SSD DEALS IN THE UK

Crucial X8 | 1TB | USB 3.2 | 1,050MB/s reads | 1,000MB/s writes | £126.71 £78.48 at Amazon (save £47.72)

What's better than external storage? Superfast external storage, that's what. And it doesn't get much faster than this chunk of aluminum and silicon—we're talking transfer rates up to 1050MB/s here. It is also rugged enough to take you out into the big outdoors. View Deal

Our state-of-the-art price-searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day.

What should I look for in a Black Friday SSD deal?

The main things to watch out for are the same for Black Friday SSD deals as with any other technology bargain hunting you do around this week. Go in there with an idea of what you want and, above all, what you need. It's easy to get carried away at this time of year, but if you know how much you want to spend and what sort of SSD you're after, you'll be in good stead.

Capacity is a good starting point, and at the moment, we're looking at some excellent 1TB offers, but a 512GB SSD will still afford you a lot of speed storage for a boot drive, with enough space for your most regularly played games. I mean, they're not all Call of Duty, right?

Then think about the interface. Chances are, if you've been rocking a PC for the last five years, you'll have an M.2 slot in your motherboard with NVMe support. However, it's worth digging into the specifics of your motherboard to ensure it can support booting from such drives as not all can. Check out the manufacturer's pages and maybe forums too.

It's also worth thinking about which version of the PCIe interface your storage slots operate on. On the AMD side, from the Ryzen 3000-series and up you should expect to have PCIe 4.0 slots on your motherboard, and from Intel's 11th Gen Rocket Lake chips the same should be true. PCIe 4.0 drives are the current fastest (until Gen 5 drives drop, that is), but they still demand something of a premium.

That said, PCIe 3.0 drives are still incredibly speedy compared to anything that has come before, so you'll be in a great place with any high-performance NVMe SSD purchase.

There are some things to look out for, however. Some budget PCIe 3.0 drives only operate at x2 speed, which means they're half as fast as the standard x4 NVMe SSDs. It's also worth ensuring your M.2 SSD is an NVMe drive. There are some M.2 SSDs that still operate over the SATA interface and can only reach a maximum theoretical speed of 600MB/s, while the theoretical maximum of an x4 PCIe 3.0 interface is 4,000MB/s.