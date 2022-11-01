ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

New In Town: Edie’s All-Day Cafe, Bonchon and Barcocina Open Second Locations, Plus Elevated Classic Brunch, Sushi and Bowls in Highland Park, and a Tiki-Inspired Cocktail Bar at The Robey

By David Hammond
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CBS Chicago

Foodie Friday: The Soulfood Lounge brings upscale dining to North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Foodie Friday, a new restaurant in North Lawndale is serving up soul food and an upscale dining experience.Digital journalist Jamaica Ponder takes us to The Soulfood Lounge, where the focus is on good food and good times.Chicago has come to be known as one of the gastronomic capitals of the United States, but for a lot of its residents, especially those living in predominantly Black and Brown communities, if you want to get dressed up and go somewhere fancy to get a good plate of food, you typically can't do it in your own neighborhood....
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Downtown Chicago’s Only Winery Opens on Saturday

CORRECTION: Liva will open on Saturday, November 5. The restaurant mistakenly left its reservation portal open and accepting reservations for Friday, November 4 until late into the afternoon. The story has been updated. The eagerly anticipated River North restaurant from a pedigreed Chicago chef is on the cusp of a...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

An Old Town Grocer Vows to Disrupt The Store Landscape

In recent weeks, the state of Chicago’s grocery stores has come into question. In mid-October, the parent of Mariano’s announced the purchase of the parent of Jewel-Osco, potentially eliminating the beloved 123-year brand while creating a 5,000-store Kroger-Albertsons megachain across the country. The deal surprised Don Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald...
CHICAGO, IL
grocerydive.com

How Dom’s Kitchen & Market is addressing 5 grocery trends

As the grocery industry continues to face ongoing disruption, Dom’s Kitchen & Market is looking to stay ahead of industry changes through a focus on omnichannel shopping that prioritizes meals and leverages customer data to develop its concept. The new Chicagoland grocery startup is helmed by Bob Mariano, who...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's Hot Chocolate Run kicks off this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's Hot Chocolate Run kicks off this weekend, and it's raising money for a good cause. Money raised from the race will go St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Race coordinator Brad Scudder said over the last two years the race has raise over $785,000 for the hospital. He said there will be a 5K, 10K and a 15K. "We've got something for everybody," Scudder said. Race officials said all donations received will support St. Jude in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. 
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

The Chicago Legacy of Billy Caldwell

Some historical figures are better known by their nicknames than the names they were given at birth: Buffalo Bill, Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane. As a result of those folkloric appellations, their reputations exist in that gray area between reality and myth. In Chicago, we have the Sauganash, née Billy Caldwell. Caldwell’s real name adorns a golf course and a forest preserve, but his nickname belongs to a Northwest Side neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
midwestliving.com

10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter

In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Best things to do in Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO - November has arrived in Chicago and with it comes an entire slate of fall activities. Halloween is over which means there will be plenty of pumpkin smashing across the Chicago area. However, your only chance to catch Smashing Pumpkins is Saturday night at the United Center. The band...
CHICAGO, IL
railfan.com

Illinois Railway Museum Acquires ex-Chicago & North Western SD50

UNION, Ill. — The Illinois Railway Museum has purchased a former Chicago & North Western SD50, the first of its model to ever be preserved by a museum. The locomotive, C&NW 7009, was most recently owned by National Railway Equipment Co., a locomotive broker in Silvis, Ill., and was on its way to Union this week.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Win Tickets to Amaze Light Festival

When the holidays roll around, you don’t want to miss out on any spectacular lights shows. The ultimate light show Amaze Light Festival returns Nov. 18-Jan. 8 at a new location, Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park. You can expect millions of state-of-the-art lights across more than 35,000 square...
CHICAGO, IL
1520 The Ticket

Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Our favorite sandwiches in the Chicagoland area for National Sandwich Day

It’s National Sandwich Day, which seems like a good enough excuse as any for Kevin Powell and Michael Piff to geek out over their favorites. What makes or breaks a great sandwich? What is the first thing you look for on the menu at a deli or sandwich shop? What are the places that come to mind first when you think of the BEST sandwiches in Chicago? Is a hot dog a…nevermind. That’s a debate for another day.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Broadview Couple Seeking To Bring Bar And Grill Venue To Maywood

A conceptual rendering of the proposed Exclusive Bar & Grill, a proposed establishment looking to locate on the 400 block of South 5th Avenue in Maywood. | Exclusive Bar & Grill. Thursday, November 3, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Updated: 11/4/22. During a meeting on Nov. 1,...
MAYWOOD, IL

