New In Town: Edie’s All-Day Cafe, Bonchon and Barcocina Open Second Locations, Plus Elevated Classic Brunch, Sushi and Bowls in Highland Park, and a Tiki-Inspired Cocktail Bar at The Robey

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Related
Foodie Friday: The Soulfood Lounge brings upscale dining to North Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Foodie Friday, a new restaurant in North Lawndale is serving up soul food and an upscale dining experience.Digital journalist Jamaica Ponder takes us to The Soulfood Lounge, where the focus is on good food and good times.Chicago has come to be known as one of the gastronomic capitals of the United States, but for a lot of its residents, especially those living in predominantly Black and Brown communities, if you want to get dressed up and go somewhere fancy to get a good plate of food, you typically can't do it in your own neighborhood....
Eater
Downtown Chicago’s Only Winery Opens on Saturday
CORRECTION: Liva will open on Saturday, November 5. The restaurant mistakenly left its reservation portal open and accepting reservations for Friday, November 4 until late into the afternoon. The story has been updated. The eagerly anticipated River North restaurant from a pedigreed Chicago chef is on the cusp of a...
Eater
An Old Town Grocer Vows to Disrupt The Store Landscape
In recent weeks, the state of Chicago’s grocery stores has come into question. In mid-October, the parent of Mariano’s announced the purchase of the parent of Jewel-Osco, potentially eliminating the beloved 123-year brand while creating a 5,000-store Kroger-Albertsons megachain across the country. The deal surprised Don Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald...
grocerydive.com
How Dom’s Kitchen & Market is addressing 5 grocery trends
As the grocery industry continues to face ongoing disruption, Dom’s Kitchen & Market is looking to stay ahead of industry changes through a focus on omnichannel shopping that prioritizes meals and leverages customer data to develop its concept. The new Chicagoland grocery startup is helmed by Bob Mariano, who...
Puttery Chicago nightclub with indoor mini-golf courses opens
A new type of nightclub is opening in Chicago. Besides cocktails, you can also enjoy a game of miniature golf!
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
A 460-Square-Foot, Oddly Shaped Chicago Studio Is Only Three Feet Wide at Its Narrowest Point
Sarah Crowley is an interiors, food + lifestyle photographer living in Chicago. When she's not taking pictures, Sarah is likely out and about trying new sandwiches around the city with her fiancé, Jeff. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may...
Chicago Nightclub With High-End Adult Mini Golf Courses Now Open
Here's where you can find it.
Chicago's Hot Chocolate Run kicks off this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's Hot Chocolate Run kicks off this weekend, and it's raising money for a good cause. Money raised from the race will go St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Race coordinator Brad Scudder said over the last two years the race has raise over $785,000 for the hospital. He said there will be a 5K, 10K and a 15K. "We've got something for everybody," Scudder said. Race officials said all donations received will support St. Jude in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
Chicago magazine
The Chicago Legacy of Billy Caldwell
Some historical figures are better known by their nicknames than the names they were given at birth: Buffalo Bill, Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane. As a result of those folkloric appellations, their reputations exist in that gray area between reality and myth. In Chicago, we have the Sauganash, née Billy Caldwell. Caldwell’s real name adorns a golf course and a forest preserve, but his nickname belongs to a Northwest Side neighborhood.
midwestliving.com
10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter
In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
Deeply Rooted, A Beloved Black Dance Company, Is Coming To Washington Park
WASHINGTON PARK — Deeply Rooted Dance Theater is finally getting its own home on the South Side after five years of planning. The company is moving from its shared space with Ballet Chicago in the Loop to a facility in the 5400 block of South State Street in Washington Park. The 30,000-square-foot South Side Dance Center is scheduled to open in 2024.
Provocateur artist pastes ‘White Only’ signs around Hyde Park advertising gallery, alarming some residents
Jarring flyers bearing the words “White Only,” a noose and a QR code are advertising Chicago artist Hyero Veney’s upcoming "Yts Only" Bucktown art show, and are not postings by white supremacists. In an interview and on the exhibition’s website, Hyero, a 23-year-old Black artist who goes...
fox32chicago.com
Best things to do in Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - November has arrived in Chicago and with it comes an entire slate of fall activities. Halloween is over which means there will be plenty of pumpkin smashing across the Chicago area. However, your only chance to catch Smashing Pumpkins is Saturday night at the United Center. The band...
railfan.com
Illinois Railway Museum Acquires ex-Chicago & North Western SD50
UNION, Ill. — The Illinois Railway Museum has purchased a former Chicago & North Western SD50, the first of its model to ever be preserved by a museum. The locomotive, C&NW 7009, was most recently owned by National Railway Equipment Co., a locomotive broker in Silvis, Ill., and was on its way to Union this week.
Win Tickets to Amaze Light Festival
When the holidays roll around, you don’t want to miss out on any spectacular lights shows. The ultimate light show Amaze Light Festival returns Nov. 18-Jan. 8 at a new location, Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park. You can expect millions of state-of-the-art lights across more than 35,000 square...
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
wgnradio.com
Our favorite sandwiches in the Chicagoland area for National Sandwich Day
It’s National Sandwich Day, which seems like a good enough excuse as any for Kevin Powell and Michael Piff to geek out over their favorites. What makes or breaks a great sandwich? What is the first thing you look for on the menu at a deli or sandwich shop? What are the places that come to mind first when you think of the BEST sandwiches in Chicago? Is a hot dog a…nevermind. That’s a debate for another day.
Mob-style murder of Amoco executive Charles Merriam still unsolved 35 years later
It is Chicago's forgotten hit: 35 years ago, gasoline executive Charles Merriam was locked in a bitter battle to streamline Amoco gas station operations. He may have paid for it with his life.
vfpress.news
Broadview Couple Seeking To Bring Bar And Grill Venue To Maywood
A conceptual rendering of the proposed Exclusive Bar & Grill, a proposed establishment looking to locate on the 400 block of South 5th Avenue in Maywood. | Exclusive Bar & Grill. Thursday, November 3, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Updated: 11/4/22. During a meeting on Nov. 1,...
Comments / 0