Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (Nov. 4, 2022)
Welcome one and all to Friday Night SmackDown! Your host tonight is your Friday Night Friar, Hogan. Tonight's program is our go-home edition of a pre-recorded SmackDown, ahead of tomorrow's Crown Jewel event. (The recording was mandatory due to travel time for our blue-brand Superstars). Our official preview had the bare-bones information for tonight. Intercontinental Champion Gunther will defend against Rey Mysterio. In a No DQ match, Liv Morgan takes on Sonya Deville. And in what should be an entertaining match, Ricochet takes on LA Knight.
rajah.com
World Title Eliminator Tournament Match Announced For AEW Dynamite
A match in the AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament will be going down on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, the company has announced Eddie Kingston will be taking on Ethan Page in singles competition. "The Mad King vs. "All Ego"...
rajah.com
Huge Title Match Made Official For AEW's Full Gear PPV Event
During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, a segment took place earlier in the show, where ROH World Champion "The Ocho" Chris Jericho was called out by Blackpool Combat Club's former ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson. Jericho then revealed that he will defend his ROH World Title against Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara, saying Guevara will help him retain by taking the fall.
rajah.com
Nikki Bella Calls Logan Paul "The Total Package As A WWE Superstar" (Video)
Logan Paul is "the total package as a WWE Superstar." That's the opinion of WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella. The women's wrestling legend recently spoke with TMZ Sports and was asked about Logan Paul ahead of his big championship clash against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 on 11/5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
rajah.com
Triple H Comments On Jake Paul Being In Saudi Arabia For Logan's Paul Match With Roman Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Jake Paul will be the bodyguard for Logan Paul this weekend. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns championship clash in the main event of the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 premium live event on November 5, 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, undefeated boxing prospect and the brother of Logan Paul, Jake Paul, is making headlines.
rajah.com
Paul Wight Shares His Initial Reaction To Being Named The Big Show In WWE
Who better to ask than the current AEW Dark: Elevation commentator himself?. During his recent chat with Chris Van Vliet, Paul Wight shared his intitial reaction to the moniker, and explained the origins of the ring name. Check out the highlights below. On the origins of the name:. “That was...
rajah.com
Bayley On Returning To Saudi Arabia, Working With Triple H
Ahead of her Raw Women's Championship clash with Bianca Belair at this afternoon's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday Night Raw Superstar and Damage CTRL leader Bayley spoke with the National, and discussed her return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Check out the comments from Bayley below.
rajah.com
Mike Tyson & Katsuyori Shibata Take Picture Backstage At AEW Rampage, Chris Jericho On Swerve Joining Jericho Cruise
- Boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson joined the commentary team for the call of the opening match on this week's AEW Rampage on TNT program. After the match, which saw Orange Cassidy retain his AEW All-Atlantic Championship in an excellent bout with Katsuyori Shibata, the Japanese legend took a photo with the boxing legend backstage at the show in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night. Check out the picture below courtesy of Katsuyori Shibata's official Twitter feed.
rajah.com
Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals He Is Open To Another WWE WrestleMania Appearance
WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin appeared on the Brewbound podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he is done competing in the ring, but he is open to making an appearance in any capacity at a future WWE WrestleMania Event. "Stone Cold" Steve...
rajah.com
Crown Jewel Producers Reportedly Revealed
WWE Crown Jewel (11/5) * Abyss- Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett (Steel Cage match) * Michael Hayes- Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns w/ Paul Heyman. WWE Producers Jamie Noble and Shane Helms are also in Saudi Arabia for the Premium Live Event, which begins at 12 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. GMT on Peacock in the U.S., and the WWE Network everywhere else.
rajah.com
NXT Level Up Highlights (11/4): Sol Ruca vs. Ivy Nile, More
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Having won three straight matches on NXT Level Up, Myles Borne looks to keep the good times rolling...
rajah.com
Ari Daivari Comments On His Work Behind-The-Scenes In AEW, Goals In The Company & Women's Division
Ari Daivari was a guest on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During his appearance on the show, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his work behind-the-scenes in All Elite Wrestling, his goals in the company, the AEW women's division and more. Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com
Another Former WWE Star is Reportedly Headed Back to the Company Soon
-- Since summer when Triple H took over as head of talent, WWE has been busy bolstering their roster with great emphasis placed on the women's division. Another name that appears headed back to WWE is Mia Yim, according to a report by fightfulselect.com. -- Yim was released back in...
rajah.com
US Championship Match Locally Advertised for Next Monday Night Raw
A Monday Night Raw Triple Threat match for the WWE United States Championship could be on the horizon. According to local advertisments, the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania will host a massive United States Championship clash between Seth 'Freakin' Rollins(c), Bobby Lashley, and "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle. WWE...
rajah.com
Wade Barrett Says WWE NXT Star's Version Of His Wasteland Finisher Is Better Than How He Did It
Former WWE competitor and current WWE NXT commentator Wade Barrett recently appeared on an episode of the "Out of Character" podcast with Ryan Satin to talk about a variety of topics such as how NXT Star Arianna Grace came to him and asked him if she could use his Wasteland finisher on television as well as how Grace actually does it better than him.
rajah.com
Betting Odds Released For Jon Moxley vs. MJF At AEW's Full Gear
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their Full Gear PPV Event on Saturday, November 19 from inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. As of this writing, three matches have been made official for AEW's Full Gear Event and those matches are AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his title against MJF, Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm putting her championship on the line against Jamie Hayter and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and "Platinum" Max Caster) defending their championships against Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee).
rajah.com
Shawn Michaels Believed To Have Made $3 Million For His Match At The 2018 WWE Crown Jewel Event
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how it is well documented that Bryan Danielson, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho are the leaders of their locker room.
rajah.com
WWE's Investigation Into Vince McMahon Complete; Vince Completely Finished With WWE
-- In WWE's latest press release reviewing their third quarter results, it was noted that the special investigation that the company undertook to look into the accusations against Vince McMahon is now complete and cost WWE almost $20 million. One line in the filing which read "McMahon could exercise ultimate control over our affairs" by virtue of his being the controlling stockholder" raised some eyebrows and fueled rumors that Vince could be headed back to WWE.
rajah.com
WWE's Sasha Banks Teases Something "Crazy" is Coming Later in November
-- Posting to her Instagram stories, Sasha Banks talked about time passing leading to growth and a journey that she's been loving. However, she then hinted that something "crazy" is coming which she has been waiting for the past six months for while not divulging any details on whether that is a return to WWE or some other outside venture. Banks remains under contract to WWE according to most sources.
rajah.com
WWE News: TMZ Sports Chats With WWE Hall Of Famer, This is Awesome Crew Highlights Roman Reigns Dominance
-- Ahead of Roman Reigns Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against social media megastar Logan Paul, WWE posted a brand new video on YouTube, featuring a "sneak peek of the newest edition of This is Awesome. You can view the footage below, as well as a description of the video:
Comments / 0