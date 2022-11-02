ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rajah.com

Quarterback Of NFL's Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson Appears On AEW Dynamite, Poses With Jeff Jarrett Backstage (Photo)

Lamar Jackson had some fun at the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday night. As seen on this week's AEW Dynamite on TBS broadcast this week, the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens franchise in the NFL appeared in the front row during the show, with the commentators acknowledging him on the broadcast, the company showcasing him in a cameo appearance on the program, and even Chris Jericho calling him out for a fight during his promo segment.
BALTIMORE, MD
rajah.com

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (Nov. 4, 2022)

Welcome one and all to Friday Night SmackDown! Your host tonight is your Friday Night Friar, Hogan. Tonight's program is our go-home edition of a pre-recorded SmackDown, ahead of tomorrow's Crown Jewel event. (The recording was mandatory due to travel time for our blue-brand Superstars). Our official preview had the bare-bones information for tonight. Intercontinental Champion Gunther will defend against Rey Mysterio. In a No DQ match, Liv Morgan takes on Sonya Deville. And in what should be an entertaining match, Ricochet takes on LA Knight.
rajah.com

Huge Title Match Made Official For AEW's Full Gear PPV Event

During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, a segment took place earlier in the show, where ROH World Champion "The Ocho" Chris Jericho was called out by Blackpool Combat Club's former ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson. Jericho then revealed that he will defend his ROH World Title against Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara, saying Guevara will help him retain by taking the fall.
NEWARK, NJ
rajah.com

Big Late Addition Announced For Tonight's AEW Rampage On TNT (11/4/2022)

It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... A big late addition to tonight's AEW Rampage before the show hits the air at 10/9c on TNT. Ahead of tonight's show from Atlantic City, New Jersey, All Elite Wrestling has announced the addition of The Gates of Agony vs. WarJoe in tag-team action.
rajah.com

Backstage Update on Colt Cabana Returning to AEW, CM Punk's Status

-- Colt Cabana is back in AEW and it appears that the consensus reaction from talent within the promotion is largely positive. Cabana was rumored to have been removed from AEW television earlier because of CM Punk, something which Punk aggressively denied. Regardless of whether Punk was behind Cabana leaving AEW, it is no secret that there is no love lost between the two, after a falling out, lawsuits and the such.
rajah.com

AEW Announces One More Segment For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling previously announced that tonight's AEW Rampage episode will see Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter take on Madison Rayne and Skye Blue in a Women's Division Tag Team Match, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy put his championship on the line against Katsuyori Shibata and a special appearance from boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
rajah.com

AEW Announces Full List Of Competitors For Their Upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament

During last night's AEW Rampage episode, a segment took place earlier in the show, where top AEW Star and former FTW Champion "Absolute" Ricky Starks revealed that he has entered the upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament. Ricky Starks also noted that he would defeat everyone in his path and walk out of the Full Gear PPV as the new #1 Contender for the AEW World Title, currently held by Jon Moxley.
rajah.com

AEW Announces Date And Location Of Their Battle Of The Belts 5 Event

All Elite Wrestling recently announced that the company's Battle Of The Belts 5 special event will be taking place on Friday, January 6, 2023 inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon and that the event will air immediately following a live episode of AEW Rampage from the same venue.
PORTLAND, OR
rajah.com

WWE Announces Five Matches For Next Week's Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE announced during last Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT the five matchups that was made official for next week's episode of the show. It was announced that Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo will battle Hank Walker in a Singles Match, Andre Chase will face Charlie Dempsey in a Singles Match, Joe Gacy will go up against Cameron Grimes in Singles action and Brutus Creed will take on Damon Kemp in a Five Minute Challenge Match.
rajah.com

News On Ticket Sales For AEW's Full Gear PPV

All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their Full Gear PPV Event on Saturday, November 19 from inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and the PPV Event will be headlined by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Title against MJF. According to WrestleTix, the show...
rajah.com

AEW Stars Set For Weekend Meet & Greet

Thunder Rosa and the Lucha Bros are set for a weekend meet and greet. On Sunday, the All Elite Wrestling stars will takeover the Shops at Park Lane in Dallas, Texas, and set up shop inside Champs Sports:
DALLAS, TX
rajah.com

Spoilers For This Coming Tuesday's Episode Of AEW Dark

All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this coming Tuesday's episode of Dark inside the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The tapings took place before last Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite and featured Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Rocky Romero facing Angelico, The Butcher and The Blade in Trios action in the main event.
BALTIMORE, MD
rajah.com

AEW News: Willow Nightingale Signing, Dustin Rhodes Files New Trademark

-- All Elite Wrestling's own Dustin Rhodes has filed a new trademark. According to a report from PWInsider, Dustin filed a trademark application for Rhodes Wrestling Academy on October 30th. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, Willow Nightingale will sign autographs at the Icons of Wrestling convention in Philadelphia,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
rajah.com

Betting Odds Released For Jon Moxley vs. MJF At AEW's Full Gear

All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their Full Gear PPV Event on Saturday, November 19 from inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. As of this writing, three matches have been made official for AEW's Full Gear Event and those matches are AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his title against MJF, Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm putting her championship on the line against Jamie Hayter and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and "Platinum" Max Caster) defending their championships against Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee).
NEWARK, NJ
rajah.com

Jade Cargill Comments On Potential All-Women's Event In AEW

Could this be AEW's meaning for one big event coming up in the future?. The TBS Women's Champion recently spoke with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston for an interview, during which she spoke about a potential all-women's event in AEW and more. Featured below are some of the highlights...
rajah.com

Matt Cardona Reveals He Is Responsible For AEW's Existence

Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several months, appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how the Z! True Long Island Story changed the pro wrestling business as well as how he is responsible for AEW's existence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy