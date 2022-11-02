Read full article on original website
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (Nov. 4, 2022)
Welcome one and all to Friday Night SmackDown! Your host tonight is your Friday Night Friar, Hogan. Tonight's program is our go-home edition of a pre-recorded SmackDown, ahead of tomorrow's Crown Jewel event. (The recording was mandatory due to travel time for our blue-brand Superstars). Our official preview had the bare-bones information for tonight. Intercontinental Champion Gunther will defend against Rey Mysterio. In a No DQ match, Liv Morgan takes on Sonya Deville. And in what should be an entertaining match, Ricochet takes on LA Knight.
Huge Title Match Made Official For AEW's Full Gear PPV Event
During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, a segment took place earlier in the show, where ROH World Champion "The Ocho" Chris Jericho was called out by Blackpool Combat Club's former ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson. Jericho then revealed that he will defend his ROH World Title against Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara, saying Guevara will help him retain by taking the fall.
AEW Rampage Results (11/4/2022): Atlantic City, New Jersey
It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from Atlantic City, New Jersey with this week's edition of AEW Rampage. On tap for tonight's show, which features boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson on special guest commentary, is WarJoe vs. The Gates of Agony, Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue, the latest from Ricky Starks and Orange Cassidy defending his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Katsuyori Shibata in an All-Atlantic City Dream match.
First Look At The Arena For WWE Crown Jewel In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Photo)
The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 continues to wind down. As noted, on Friday the final pre-show press conference for the event took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the location of the special premium live event scheduled for November 5, 2022. Ahead of the big show on 11/5 featuring...
AEW Announces Full List Of Competitors For Their Upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament
During last night's AEW Rampage episode, a segment took place earlier in the show, where top AEW Star and former FTW Champion "Absolute" Ricky Starks revealed that he has entered the upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament. Ricky Starks also noted that he would defeat everyone in his path and walk out of the Full Gear PPV as the new #1 Contender for the AEW World Title, currently held by Jon Moxley.
Clark Connors Talks How His Involvement At The Forbidden Door PPV Came About
Top NJPW Star Clark Connors spoke with Fightful on a variety of topics such as how his involvement at the AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door Event came about shortly following Tomohiro Ishii's injury and how he did a pretty good job in making a first impression and making new fans in the U.S. and in AEW as well as getting new eyes on himself and the NJPW product.
Betting Odds Released For Jon Moxley vs. MJF At AEW's Full Gear
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their Full Gear PPV Event on Saturday, November 19 from inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. As of this writing, three matches have been made official for AEW's Full Gear Event and those matches are AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his title against MJF, Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm putting her championship on the line against Jamie Hayter and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and "Platinum" Max Caster) defending their championships against Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee).
WWE News: Celtic Warrior Workouts w/ Bianca Belair, Crown Jewel Press Conference (Video)
-- A fresh edition of Cletic Warrior Workouts is about to stream live on YouTube!. Check out the footage below, featuring WWE Smackdown Superstar and Brawling Brutes leader Sheamus, as well as WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Bianca Belair:. What happens when The Celtic Warrior Sheamus and The EST of...
Kurt Angle On The Transformation Of The AEW World Champion From Dean Ambrose To Jon Moxley
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed the transformation of the AEW World Champion from Dean Ambrose to Jon Moxley and how he feels there isn't much of a change as Moxley still has that attitude and arrogant look.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Four Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the four matchups that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that IMPACT Digital Media Champion Brian Myers will defend his title against Joe Hendry, Trey Miguel will battle “Speedball” Mike Bailey in an IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship Tournament Semi-Final Match, IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will put her championship on the line against Gisele Shaw and Mickie James will take on Chelsea Green in Knockouts Division Singles action.
Spoilers For This Coming Tuesday's Episode Of AEW Dark
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this coming Tuesday's episode of Dark inside the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The tapings took place before last Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite and featured Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Rocky Romero facing Angelico, The Butcher and The Blade in Trios action in the main event.
WWE NXT Level Up Preview (11/4): Oro Mensah vs. Xyon Quinn, More
The lineup for tonight's edition of NXT Level Up has been confirmed!. On a brand new episode of NXT Level Up, Oro Mensah will go one on one with Xyon Quinn. Hank Walker will also be in action, and more. Check out the complete preview below, via WWE.Com:. NXT Level...
Ari Daivari Confirms His AEW Status
Ari Daivari is #AllElite. The pro wrestling veteran recently appeared as a guest on the latest installment of the official podcast of All Elite Wrestling, "AEW Unrestricted." During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar spoke about his AEW status, as well as the formation of The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, Sonny Kiss, Slim J and Jeeves Kay) group.
Bayley On Returning To Saudi Arabia, Working With Triple H
Ahead of her Raw Women's Championship clash with Bianca Belair at this afternoon's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday Night Raw Superstar and Damage CTRL leader Bayley spoke with the National, and discussed her return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Check out the comments from Bayley below.
The Von Erichs Reveal When Their MLW Contracts Will Expire
Top MLW Stars The Von Erichs (Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich) recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where they discussed a number of topics such as when their contracts with the promotion will expire. Marshall Von Erich said:. “We’ve been taking the last...
AEW Announces One More Segment For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that tonight's AEW Rampage episode will see Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter take on Madison Rayne and Skye Blue in a Women's Division Tag Team Match, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy put his championship on the line against Katsuyori Shibata and a special appearance from boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson.
Backstage Update on Colt Cabana Returning to AEW, CM Punk's Status
-- Colt Cabana is back in AEW and it appears that the consensus reaction from talent within the promotion is largely positive. Cabana was rumored to have been removed from AEW television earlier because of CM Punk, something which Punk aggressively denied. Regardless of whether Punk was behind Cabana leaving AEW, it is no secret that there is no love lost between the two, after a falling out, lawsuits and the such.
Xia Brookside Recalls WWE Release, Talks Potential Return
During her recent chat with Busted Open Radio, former WWE NXT UK Superstar Xia Brookside discussed her release from the black and gold brand. Brookside also looked forward to a potential return to WWE, and more, Check out the highlights below. On being released by WWE in August:. “At first,...
Crown Jewel Producers Reportedly Revealed
WWE Crown Jewel (11/5) * Abyss- Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett (Steel Cage match) * Michael Hayes- Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns w/ Paul Heyman. WWE Producers Jamie Noble and Shane Helms are also in Saudi Arabia for the Premium Live Event, which begins at 12 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. GMT on Peacock in the U.S., and the WWE Network everywhere else.
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre Steel Cage Match Preview (Video)
WWE has released a new preview of Saturday's colossal Steel Cage clash between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross. Check out the video below, along with a description of the footage:. Timelines will be altered when Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre meet inside a Steel Cage. WWE's Crown Jewel Premium Live...
