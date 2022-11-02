Billions of people never get the chance to fulfill their economic potential because they lack verifiable identities and credit histories — often as a result of inherent bias in the traditional financial system and the lack of data at their disposal. The US$10 billion global consumer credit industry that underpins the US$55 trillion global household debt market is ripe for disruption, and the growth of blockchain technologies presents a unique opportunity to transform it, particularly with the introduction of decentralized finance and soulbound tokens.

2 DAYS AGO