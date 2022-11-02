Read full article on original website
Singapore still aims to be a crypto hub, minus speculative trading
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) wants to build the city-state into a “crypto hub” fueled by instant settlements, tokenized assets and programmable money, not “speculating in cryptocurrencies,” Ravi Menon, the central bank’s managing director, said at the Singapore FinTech Festival on Thursday. Fast facts.
Binance will re-enter South Korea’s crypto market, CZ says
Binance, world’s largest digital asset trading platform, is preparing to operate in South Korea’s crypto market, said chief executive officer (CEO) Changpeng Zhao during a press conference at the Web Summit 2022 held in Lisbon, Portugal on Wednesday. Fast facts. Zhao said that Binance is preparing to register...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; top 10 crypto mixed following Fed rate hike
Bitcoin and Ether dropped in Thursday afternoon trading in Asia, while the rest of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins, posted mixed results. The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index led losses in Asia-Pacific equity markets. Fast facts. Bitcoin lost 0.63% in the past 24 hours to trade...
Chainlink, green asset exchange MVGX to explore crypto carbon trading
Singapore blockchain-based carbon credits exchange Metaverse Green Exchange (MVGX) will partner crypto data provider Chainlink to explore tokenized carbon trading. The partnership will introduce cross-chain interoperability into the company’s carbon trading network, according to a press release shared with Forkast, and comes after MVGX’s collaboration with the Indonesia Stock Exchange.
Binance considers buying banks, bridging gap between crypto, TradFi
The chief executive officer of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Changpeng Zhao, said that traditional banks could be added to Binance’s business plan, as the crypto exchange seeks to become a bridge between traditional finance and cryptocurrencies, according to a report by Bloomberg on Thursday. Fast facts. Zhao...
How soulbound tokens can lift billions of lives around the world
Billions of people never get the chance to fulfill their economic potential because they lack verifiable identities and credit histories — often as a result of inherent bias in the traditional financial system and the lack of data at their disposal. The US$10 billion global consumer credit industry that underpins the US$55 trillion global household debt market is ripe for disruption, and the growth of blockchain technologies presents a unique opportunity to transform it, particularly with the introduction of decentralized finance and soulbound tokens.
Crypto asset manager HashKey gets Singapore’s in-principle license
HashKey Capital Singapore, an investment arm of Hong Kong-based HashKey Group, said on Friday that it received an in-principle approval for the Capital Markets Services license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Fast facts. When a full license is granted, it will allow HashKey Capital Singapore to offer services...
Canada to examine risks from crypto, stablecoins, CBDCs in budget
The Canadian government will begin a consultation on the risks that digital assets and currencies may pose to the country’s traditional financial system. The Canadian government’s 2022 Fall Economic Statement released by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday announced “consultations with stakeholders on digital currencies, including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies.”
Crypto Winter will only get worse as industry adjusts: Tezos cofounder
The ongoing Crypto Winter is “only going to get worse” as the industry is re-evaluated amongst tighter interest rates, the cofounder of the open-source blockchain platform Tezos predicts. Fast facts. Speaking to CNBC at a tech industry conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Tezo’s Kathleen Breitman said the crypto industry’s...
Singapore’s Project Ubin+ to study cross-border FX with CBDCs
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the city-state’s central bank, launched Project Ubin+ on Thursday, a collaborative initiative with international partners to explore cross-border foreign exchange (FX) settlements using wholesale central bank digital currencies (CBDC). Fast facts. Project Ubin+ will study whether digital currency-based atomic settlements can reduce risks...
Singapore vs Hong Kong
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – November 3, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Hong Kong and Singapore are two of the largest financial hubs in the world – and also long-term rivals. Both are low tax environments and oriented heavily towards trade and financial services. But in the race to figure out crypto and virtual assets, Singapore has had a bit of an edge.
