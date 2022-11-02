Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
HometownLife.com
Garden City staffers resign after taking Florida trip to canceled in-person conference
Kevin Kramis isn't sure he'd go back and make the same choices earlier this year. Kramis, a longtime volunteer in Garden City, exposed improprieties that led to resignations from three city employees earlier this year. Kramis said the whistleblowing was the right thing to do, but the personal losses he's experienced since then are difficult to bear.
thelivingstonpost.com
LeBoutique in downtown Howell looking for a new owner
LeBoutique Upscale Resale, a huge retail attraction in downtown Howell for two decades, is looking for a new owner. The shop, located at 115 E. Grand River Ave. in downtown Howell, has long been a favorite of shoppers, selling high-end designer fashion items and some home accessories. Owner Mary Ann...
rcocweb.org
CONSTRUCTION ON ORCHARD LAKE ROAD, 13 MILE TO 14 MILE RD IN FARMINGTON HILLS, IS COMPLETE
The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC), in partnership with the City of Farmington Hills, is pleased to announce that Orchard Lake Road, from 13 Mile Road to 14 Mile Road, is fully open to traffic. Since late March, Orchard Lake Road was partially closed to traffic for a reconstruction...
HometownLife.com
Construction on 449-unit rental development in southwest Canton may start next summer
Work on the site of a planned 449-unit rental home development could begin as early as summer 2023. The plan for Creekview Landings came one important step closer to fruition when the Canton Township Board of Trustees approved at its Oct. 25 meeting a preliminary planned development district for a 225-acre parcel north of Geddes Road and west of Denton Road in southwest Canton.
Dearborn teacher allegedly sinks teeth into Wayne County's GOP chair at Tudor Dixon rally
A strange allegation against a Dearborn Public Schools teacher have come to light after she allegedly assaulted a Wayne County Republican Committee chairwoman last weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally in Detroit.
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon's final push spotlights Kentucky swimmer, Dearborn dad
Taylor — A swimmer who criticized transgender athletes participating in women's sports and a Dearborn dad who spoke out against sexual content in school libraries joined Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon on the campaign trail Thursday night. Five days before the Nov. 8 midterm election, Dixon held a...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 10th Congressional District - John James vs. Carl Marlinga
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 10th congressional district features a Republican in John James who has sought office on three separate occasions - but both of those races were in the U.S. Senate. Now, the former Army pilot is looking to win the newly redrawn 10th district and is...
Wayne County's GOP chair reportedly bitten by teacher at Tudor Dixon rally
Bizarre allegations have surfaced about an assault over the weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally at Armando's in Southwest Detroit.
WNEM
Former students taking legal action against University of Michigan
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Genesee County prosecutor gives advice ahead of election day. What you should be aware of regarding voter intimidation on election day... Social "U" Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Learn more about Social "U". Lung...
fordauthority.com
Historic Ford Building Sold To Dearborn Businessman
While Ford works to rejuvenate the iconic Michigan Central Station and turn it into a mobility hub, many of the automaker’s other properties are being sold or repurposed for other uses, too. That includes the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with recently. Now, yet another historic Ford building – Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan – has been sold, this time to Dearborn Heights businessman Mike Shehadi, according to the Detroit Free Press.
WNEM
Genesee Co. driver’s ed program suspended
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County driver’s education program has been suspended after being found in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) issued Training Day Drivers Academy LLC in Grand Blanc, a driving school owned by Ebony Booth,...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Heights woman ticketed by Dearborn officer for parking in front of her own house
On Oct. 28, Dearborn Heights resident Michelle Ward got a parking ticket for leaving her car on the street on trash day. A simple mistake that happens frequently in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights. The problem was, that Oct. 28 wasn’t a trash day in her city, and the ticket was...
Lapeer, Michigan Man Struck, Killed By Train
Michigan has over 3,500 miles of rail corridors used for industry, shipping and passenger trains. According to the State of Michigan, 29 railroad companies. Many hundreds of miles pass through Southeast Michigan, including our neighbors in Lapeer County. The tracks passing through Downtown Lapeer cross M-24 or Mainstreet along Cramton...
fox2detroit.com
Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
Hershey’s Shoes in Garden City to close after 76 years
The popular Hershey's Shoes in Garden City is closing at the end of the year. The store first opened in 1946. Now, 76 years later, owner Tom Walch is ready to retire. The company announced the news in a Facebook post. "Everyone at Hershey's has felt proud to give the...
Detroit News
Growing Powerball jackpot sparks ticket-buying frenzy at Michigan stores
Metro Detroiters were looking for luck Friday night as another drawing approached for the world-record Lottery jackpot. The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since Aug. 3, according to Michigan Lottery. It has climbed to $1.6 billion, the largest in history, with a cash option of $782 million. Customers have been...
Macomb Township, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Mich. School Evacuated After 3rd Threat On Bathroom Wall Found In 10 Days
The threat was found in a boys' bathroom this time.
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Pine Knob Magic of Lights Tickets Contest
Pine Knob Magic of Lights Tickets Contest – Enter to win tickets to see the holiday season’s hottest event – Magic of Lights courtesy of Oakland County Moms, 313Presents, and magicoflights.com. We’ll be giving away multiple passes to this awesome event :) The Magic of Lights...
