radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Flags Lowered Saturday To Honor Former Senator
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, November 5 to honor and remember former Senator Vincent Gregory. The flag lowering will coincide with the day of his funeral. “Senator Vincent Gregory was a quintessential role model,”...
Spinal Column
Thanks for the memories
I’m going to try to keep this short, but that’s tough for me. Just ask any of my past editors. I’ve spent most of my life in the communities The Spinal Column covers and, for the last nine years, it’s been a huge part of my life.
Michigan Parents Speak Out Against Proposal 3
There is a lot of talk about Michigan’s Proposal 3, Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative. I hear the chatter in bars, restaurants, local shops, and even at the pet groomers. Everyone has an opinion and I love to hear them. And sometimes I like to stir the pot.
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon's final push spotlights Kentucky swimmer, Dearborn dad
Taylor — A swimmer who criticized transgender athletes participating in women's sports and a Dearborn dad who spoke out against sexual content in school libraries joined Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon on the campaign trail Thursday night. Five days before the Nov. 8 midterm election, Dixon held a...
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
Prosecutor: No ruling on Michigan AG candidate before Nov. 8
A special prosecutor investigating whether the GOP candidate for Michigan AG and others should be charged for trying to gain access to voting machines says there will be no decision before Tuesday.
wgvunews.org
Officials hope Whitmer changes her mind on Fruitport Casino this time around
Back in June, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer then denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians application for a new casino in Fruitport Township, after the tribe had spent roughly $30 million on development over a 12-year-planning process. “We dotted our I’s and we crossed our t’s. We did everything...
Jalopnik
'Cranking' Fetishist and Ex-Michigan Republican House Candidate Caught Breaking into Car Dealership
Jordan Haskins is a former political candidate and a parolee in Michigan. He also happens to be a serial offender of a car-based fetish called “cranking.” If you weren’t aware of cranking, it’s the act of removing a car’s spark plug wires in order to make it run roughly to help achieve sexual gratification. Well, it’s apparently a very hard habit to shake, because Haskins was just caught doing it again.
Major shift seen in Michigan housing market
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say if you’re looking to buy a house in Michigan, now might be the time. “The market is changing. It hasn’t completely changed yet, but I think it’s for the better, really, for both sides,” said Jordan Waters, a realtor at Exit Realty. David Hall, president and CEO of Hall […]
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
rejournals.com
Greystone closes $22.6 million refinance for multifamily property in Michigan
Greystone has provided a $22.6 million HUD-insured 223(f) loan to refinance a 96-unit multifamily property in Shelby Township, Michigan. The financing was originated by Lisa Fischman from Greystone’s New York office, on behalf of Aria of Shelby LLC. Aria of Shelby in Macomb County is a newly built townhouse-style...
Another Michigan School District Has To Deflect ‘Furries’ Rumor
A long running false rumor about kids who identify as animals and poop in litter boxes has come to the Mitten State. And NO it isn't true. The Alpena School District Says It Does NOT Have Any Students Identifying As Animals. Alpena School Superintendent David Rabbideau has gone on the...
Spinal Column
Many thanks at the end of a great run
I’ve always been a newspaper junkie. Times are changing: there is no denying the pull of the digital world, but there is just something about holding an actual newspaper in your hands, researched, written and edited by journalists. On November 2, the last issue of the The Spinal Column...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan scholarships offer up to $4K per year for college: What you need to know
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan high schoolers can be awarded up to $4,000 with in-state scholarships to help with college tuition. The state of Michigan has launched a new website geared to help high schoolers graduating this year to lower the cost of their future college tuition by applying for different state scholarships.
wemu.org
Caution issued for Washtenaw County and Michigan drivers with the end of Daylight Saving Time
As Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend, transportation officials in Washtenaw County and across the state are warning motorists to be more cautious on the first week coming home from work. Studies from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute confirm that pedestrians are more at risk...
Dixon campaign spent $5k on designer clothing, prompting Dem complaint
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon’s campaign finance filings show the campaign spent more than $5,000 at two luxury clothing stores in August. Now, the Michigan Democratic Party has alleged in a complaint to the Michigan Department of State the campaign was buying designer clothes for Dixon, which they contend is against state campaign finance rules.
Macomb County boy dies from RSV as Michigan pediatric hospitals fill with sick kids
A 6-year-old Macomb County boy has died from respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, Oakland County's chief medical examiner said Wednesday, amid a surge of infections among Michigan children that has pediatric hospitals across the state at or near capacity. The young boy was hospitalized at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital, and died at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office told the Free Press. ...
fox2detroit.com
Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
WWMTCw
Michigan first responders to now carry emergency contraception
LANSING, Mich. — Emergency first responders are anticipated to have more tools at their disposal to help sexual assault survivors. EMS will now carry emergency contraception and post-exposure prophylaxis for sexually transmitted infections, ensuring that sexual assault survivors have access to reproductive care treatment and appropriate medical care, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday.
Spinal Column
Highland, it’s been a pleasure
I am a storyteller. Throughout my career in radio, Channel 2 television and the last six years with The Spinal Column Newspaper, I have had the honor of sharing your stories with our community. A new business, a 100th birthday or making you aware of a concern for residents, it has been my privilege to communicate that news.
