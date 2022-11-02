ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flooding concerns spark lawsuit by community members in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – A neighborhood disagreement has a Dearborn community divided over concerns about flooding. A group of longtime residents on Cherry Hill Street have taken legal action concerning a new house being built across the street. Mike Shehadi, the new homeowner named in the lawsuit, is building on...
DEARBORN, MI
candgnews.com

Farmington Hills man in search of kidney donor

FARMINGTON HILLS — Approximately five years ago, Farmington Hills resident Scott Schneider scheduled a regular checkup with his doctor. As part of the examination, Schneider, 59, had a blood test, which led to his doctor discovering that his creatinine level was rising. “Creatinine is an indicator that the kidneys...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Spinal Column

Thanks for the memories

I’m going to try to keep this short, but that’s tough for me. Just ask any of my past editors. I’ve spent most of my life in the communities The Spinal Column covers and, for the last nine years, it’s been a huge part of my life.
HIGHLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Mill pond dam issues raising questions

With the future of the mill pond dam in question, one Clarkston resident has questions for the attorney representing Ed Adler and Bob Roth, the owners of the dam. According to W. Dane Carey of the Traverse City-based Kuhn Rogers law firm, Adler and Roth would rather remove the dam than continue to maintain it and face legal liability in the event of a failure. Carey is also looking to make an arrangement with local government organizations to transfer control of the dam to them.
CLARKSTON, MI
fordauthority.com

Historic Ford Building Sold To Dearborn Businessman

While Ford works to rejuvenate the iconic Michigan Central Station and turn it into a mobility hub, many of the automaker’s other properties are being sold or repurposed for other uses, too. That includes the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with recently. Now, yet another historic Ford building – Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan – has been sold, this time to Dearborn Heights businessman Mike Shehadi, according to the Detroit Free Press.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet

LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
LAKE ORION, MI
Spinal Column

Many thanks at the end of a great run

I’ve always been a newspaper junkie. Times are changing: there is no denying the pull of the digital world, but there is just something about holding an actual newspaper in your hands, researched, written and edited by journalists. On November 2, the last issue of the The Spinal Column...
MILFORD, MI
Tracy Stengel

Michigan Parents Speak Out Against Proposal 3

There is a lot of talk about Michigan’s Proposal 3, Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative. I hear the chatter in bars, restaurants, local shops, and even at the pet groomers. Everyone has an opinion and I love to hear them. And sometimes I like to stir the pot.
MICHIGAN STATE
Spinal Column

Highland, it’s been a pleasure

I am a storyteller. Throughout my career in radio, Channel 2 television and the last six years with The Spinal Column Newspaper, I have had the honor of sharing your stories with our community. A new business, a 100th birthday or making you aware of a concern for residents, it has been my privilege to communicate that news.
HIGHLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jewish community center in Oakland County targeted with threatening phone calls

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Police are investigating after a Jewish community center in West Bloomfield received two threats in the last two days. At about 8:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit, located on West Maple Road, reportedly received a “called in threat.” West Bloomfield police say this is the second threat made in two days, as the community center received a threatening phone call on Tuesday, as well.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy