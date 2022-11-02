Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flooding concerns spark lawsuit by community members in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – A neighborhood disagreement has a Dearborn community divided over concerns about flooding. A group of longtime residents on Cherry Hill Street have taken legal action concerning a new house being built across the street. Mike Shehadi, the new homeowner named in the lawsuit, is building on...
candgnews.com
Farmington Hills man in search of kidney donor
FARMINGTON HILLS — Approximately five years ago, Farmington Hills resident Scott Schneider scheduled a regular checkup with his doctor. As part of the examination, Schneider, 59, had a blood test, which led to his doctor discovering that his creatinine level was rising. “Creatinine is an indicator that the kidneys...
rcocweb.org
CONSTRUCTION ON ORCHARD LAKE ROAD, 13 MILE TO 14 MILE RD IN FARMINGTON HILLS, IS COMPLETE
The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC), in partnership with the City of Farmington Hills, is pleased to announce that Orchard Lake Road, from 13 Mile Road to 14 Mile Road, is fully open to traffic. Since late March, Orchard Lake Road was partially closed to traffic for a reconstruction...
Hershey’s Shoes in Garden City to close after 76 years
The popular Hershey's Shoes in Garden City is closing at the end of the year. The store first opened in 1946. Now, 76 years later, owner Tom Walch is ready to retire. The company announced the news in a Facebook post. "Everyone at Hershey's has felt proud to give the...
Spinal Column
Thanks for the memories
I’m going to try to keep this short, but that’s tough for me. Just ask any of my past editors. I’ve spent most of my life in the communities The Spinal Column covers and, for the last nine years, it’s been a huge part of my life.
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
Spinal Column
Milford, Catholic Central and Lakeland boys’ cross country teams headed to MHSAA state finals
Milford, Catholic Central and Lakeland finished 1, 2, and 3 in the MHSAA regional and are headed to the Michigan International Speedway (MIS) to compete for a division 1 state championship on Saturday. The Mavericks finished first with 89 points to edge Detroit Catholic Central who tallied 94 points. Lakeland...
Spinal Column
WL Northern, Milford & Lakeland girls’ cross country teams headed to state finals
After finishing 1, 2, and 3 in the MHSAA regional finals, Walled Lake Northern (57 points), Milford (86 points) and Lakeland (96 points) are headed to the state finals on Saturday at the Michigan International Speedway (MIS). It will be the third straight trip for the lady Knights who are...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Heights woman ticketed by Dearborn officer for parking in front of her own house
On Oct. 28, Dearborn Heights resident Michelle Ward got a parking ticket for leaving her car on the street on trash day. A simple mistake that happens frequently in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights. The problem was, that Oct. 28 wasn’t a trash day in her city, and the ticket was...
clarkstonnews.com
Mill pond dam issues raising questions
With the future of the mill pond dam in question, one Clarkston resident has questions for the attorney representing Ed Adler and Bob Roth, the owners of the dam. According to W. Dane Carey of the Traverse City-based Kuhn Rogers law firm, Adler and Roth would rather remove the dam than continue to maintain it and face legal liability in the event of a failure. Carey is also looking to make an arrangement with local government organizations to transfer control of the dam to them.
Wayne County's GOP chair reportedly bitten by teacher at Tudor Dixon rally
Bizarre allegations have surfaced about an assault over the weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally at Armando's in Southwest Detroit.
fordauthority.com
Historic Ford Building Sold To Dearborn Businessman
While Ford works to rejuvenate the iconic Michigan Central Station and turn it into a mobility hub, many of the automaker’s other properties are being sold or repurposed for other uses, too. That includes the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with recently. Now, yet another historic Ford building – Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan – has been sold, this time to Dearborn Heights businessman Mike Shehadi, according to the Detroit Free Press.
fox2detroit.com
Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
Spinal Column
Many thanks at the end of a great run
I’ve always been a newspaper junkie. Times are changing: there is no denying the pull of the digital world, but there is just something about holding an actual newspaper in your hands, researched, written and edited by journalists. On November 2, the last issue of the The Spinal Column...
Michigan Parents Speak Out Against Proposal 3
There is a lot of talk about Michigan’s Proposal 3, Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative. I hear the chatter in bars, restaurants, local shops, and even at the pet groomers. Everyone has an opinion and I love to hear them. And sometimes I like to stir the pot.
Spinal Column
Highland, it’s been a pleasure
I am a storyteller. Throughout my career in radio, Channel 2 television and the last six years with The Spinal Column Newspaper, I have had the honor of sharing your stories with our community. A new business, a 100th birthday or making you aware of a concern for residents, it has been my privilege to communicate that news.
Local attorney charged in murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler
A local attorney has now been charged following the murder of a well-known jeweler in metro Detroit.
Large warehouse blaze burns through mechanical bulls, bounce houses and more at Novi party supply store
A late night blaze on Wednesday ripped through a party supply business in Novi where water slides, inflatables and other items were incinerated.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jewish community center in Oakland County targeted with threatening phone calls
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Police are investigating after a Jewish community center in West Bloomfield received two threats in the last two days. At about 8:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit, located on West Maple Road, reportedly received a “called in threat.” West Bloomfield police say this is the second threat made in two days, as the community center received a threatening phone call on Tuesday, as well.
FANUC America Breaks Ground on 800,000+ Square Foot West Campus in Auburn Hills
FANUC America Corp., a supplier of CNCs, robotics, and ROBOMACHINEs, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony this week to mark the start of construction on its more than 800,000-square-foot west campus facility […] The post FANUC America Breaks Ground on 800,000+ Square Foot West Campus in Auburn Hills appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
