Maine State

geeksaroundglobe.com

“Fire Avert” Net worth Update (Before & After Shark Tank)

“Fire Avert” got featured on Shark Tank America in January 2016. Peter Thorpe founded it. Here is an update on Fire Avert’s net worth so far. Fire Avert’s Net worth before appearing on Shark Tank (January 2016)4.2 Million USD (business valuation) Fire Avert’s Current Net worth (2022)...
geeksaroundglobe.com

“Extreme Sandbox” Net worth Update (Before & After Shark Tank)

“Extreme Sandbox” got featured on Shark Tank America in January 2016. Kenny Lerner and Matthew Harris founded it. Here is an update on Extreme Sandbox’s net worth so far. Extreme Sandbox’s Net worth before appearing on Shark Tank (January 2016)250,000 USD (business valuation) Extreme Sandbox’s Current Net...
MINNESOTA STATE
geeksaroundglobe.com

“PiperWai” Net worth Update (Before & After Shark Tank)

“PiperWai” got featured on Shark Tank America in December 2015. Jess Edlestein and Sarah Ribner founded it. Here is an update on PiperWai’s net worth so far. PiperWai’s Net worth before appearing on Shark Tank (December 2015)500,000 USD (business valuation) PiperWai’s Current Net worth (2022) 2 Million...
geeksaroundglobe.com

“Lovepop” Net worth Update (Before & After Shark Tank)

“Lovepop” got featured on Shark Tank America in December 2015. Wombi Rose and John Wise founded it. Here is an update on Lovepop’s net worth so far. Lovepop’s Net worth before appearing on Shark Tank (December 2015)3 Million USD (business valuation) Lovepop’s Current Net worth (2022) 150...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
geeksaroundglobe.com

“Beard Head” Net worth Update (Before & After Shark Tank)

“Beard Head” got featured on Shark Tank America in December 2015. David Stankunas founded it. Here is an update on Beard Head’s net worth so far. Beard Head’s Net worth before appearing on Shark Tank (December 2015)1 Million USD (business valuation) Beard Head’s Current Net worth (2022)...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox Business

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Business Insider

Elon Musk reportedly wants to fire most Twitter employees, but he told investors 5 months ago he wanted to grow the workforce to 11,000. Here's why experts think he changed his mind.

Elon Musk's plans for Twitter may have drastically changed since he agreed to the $44 billion purchase in April. Musk reportedly shared plans to grow Twitter's headcount by 3,600 in May. Now, he reportedly wants to slash it by 75%. Some analysts predict that the slowing advertising market may be...
Washington Examiner

Tech braces for recession with layoffs and hiring freezes: Amazon, Lyft, Stripe

Multiple tech companies are either laying off hundreds of staff or freezing the hiring process amid concerns about the economy and future financial uncertainty in Silicon Valley. Big Tech companies such as Amazon and Twitter and smaller companies such as Lyft and Stripe have had to limit hiring or announce...

