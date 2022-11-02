Read full article on original website
“Fire Avert” Net worth Update (Before & After Shark Tank)
“Fire Avert” got featured on Shark Tank America in January 2016. Peter Thorpe founded it. Here is an update on Fire Avert’s net worth so far. Fire Avert’s Net worth before appearing on Shark Tank (January 2016)4.2 Million USD (business valuation) Fire Avert’s Current Net worth (2022)...
“Extreme Sandbox” Net worth Update (Before & After Shark Tank)
“Extreme Sandbox” got featured on Shark Tank America in January 2016. Kenny Lerner and Matthew Harris founded it. Here is an update on Extreme Sandbox’s net worth so far. Extreme Sandbox’s Net worth before appearing on Shark Tank (January 2016)250,000 USD (business valuation) Extreme Sandbox’s Current Net...
“PiperWai” Net worth Update (Before & After Shark Tank)
“PiperWai” got featured on Shark Tank America in December 2015. Jess Edlestein and Sarah Ribner founded it. Here is an update on PiperWai’s net worth so far. PiperWai’s Net worth before appearing on Shark Tank (December 2015)500,000 USD (business valuation) PiperWai’s Current Net worth (2022) 2 Million...
“Lovepop” Net worth Update (Before & After Shark Tank)
“Lovepop” got featured on Shark Tank America in December 2015. Wombi Rose and John Wise founded it. Here is an update on Lovepop’s net worth so far. Lovepop’s Net worth before appearing on Shark Tank (December 2015)3 Million USD (business valuation) Lovepop’s Current Net worth (2022) 150...
“Beard Head” Net worth Update (Before & After Shark Tank)
“Beard Head” got featured on Shark Tank America in December 2015. David Stankunas founded it. Here is an update on Beard Head’s net worth so far. Beard Head’s Net worth before appearing on Shark Tank (December 2015)1 Million USD (business valuation) Beard Head’s Current Net worth (2022)...
Elon Musk would get 'really angry' when employees at his first company Zip2 weren't still working at 9 o'clock at night, an ex-colleague told a BBC documentary
Elon Musk would get very angry when staff at his first company, Zip2, weren't working after 9 p.m. A former Zip2 worker, Jim Ambras, told a new BBC documentary that Musk's face "would turn red." Another ex-Zip2 worker said the world's richest man knows "just about everything about everything." Elon...
Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company
Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Elon Musk Got Angry When Employees Didn't Stay At Work Late At His Maiden Venture: Ex-Colleagues Reminisce About Billionaire In Documentary
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been an enigma for many, and not much is known about his management skills. What Happened: Musk comes off as an exacting leader in an account shared by Jim Ambras, a former Zip2 vice president, in a BBC documentary aired this week. Zip2...
Elon Musk reportedly told investors that he planned to get rid of nearly 75% of Twitter's 7,500 workers
Elon Musk reportedly told investors he will lay off nearly 75% of Twitter's 7,500-person workforce, according to The Washington Post. The Post reports that massive job cuts were coming to Twitter regardless of Musk's deal to buy the company. Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment about reported...
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
Elon Musk reportedly wants to fire most Twitter employees, but he told investors 5 months ago he wanted to grow the workforce to 11,000. Here's why experts think he changed his mind.
Elon Musk's plans for Twitter may have drastically changed since he agreed to the $44 billion purchase in April. Musk reportedly shared plans to grow Twitter's headcount by 3,600 in May. Now, he reportedly wants to slash it by 75%. Some analysts predict that the slowing advertising market may be...
Elon Musk says paying Twitter $8 per month will get you a blue verified checkmark, fewer ads, and priority in tweet replies and search
Elon Musk said on Tuesday that Twitter's new verification system would be $8 per month. He said subscribers get priority in search, fewer ads, and would be able to post long-form video. The Verge previously reported that Musk was considering $20 per month for the subscription. Elon Musk offered new,...
Elon Musk says sleeping on factory floors was important so Tesla employees would 'give it their all,' days after a Twitter boss was pictured sleeping in the office
Elon Musk talked about his sleeping habits, including past nights spent on Tesla's factory floor. He said he wanted to show that he's hard at work and not "drinking Mai Tais on a tropical island." Musk's comments come after a Twitter employee shared a photo of his boss sleeping in...
Meta share price collapses after Mark Zuckerberg says he will not give up on the metaverse
Meta’s share price has fallen dramatically after the company reported weak results and Mark Zuckerberg said he would not give up on the metaverse. Meta’s share price fell through the symbolic $100 mark in pre-market trading on Thursday morning, meaning its value had dropped by almost 25 per cent.
People Are Sharing The Things They Like Less And Less As They Get Older, And NGL, It's A Little Depressing
"Driving. I used to drive to do fun stuff like pick up my friends, go places I wanted to be, or just cruise during the night and enjoy the air. Now I drive to work. Even though my car is a million times more fun to drive, I'm perpetually annoyed."
Twitter — one of the first companies to let staff WFH permanently after the pandemic — plans to order employees back to the office: reports
Twitter was one of the first companies to implement policies which allowed employees to work remotely for an indefinite period, during the pandemic.
Washington Examiner
Tech braces for recession with layoffs and hiring freezes: Amazon, Lyft, Stripe
Multiple tech companies are either laying off hundreds of staff or freezing the hiring process amid concerns about the economy and future financial uncertainty in Silicon Valley. Big Tech companies such as Amazon and Twitter and smaller companies such as Lyft and Stripe have had to limit hiring or announce...
