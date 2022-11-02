Read full article on original website
Related
Wait, What? Wyoming Has A “Zone Of Death”
Now, this is a weird name for an area in Yellowstone, and it has nothing to do with petting a bison. Get it, because they'll...yeah, you get my joke. Anyways, we have tons of weird borders in America, and the border that Yellowstone lies in with Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana's borders has some irregularities to say it best. The small areas of Yellowstone on the Idaho and Montana side are called the "Zone of Death".
What Is Wyoming’s Most Popular Cryptid Character?
Well, well, well, even though the calendar flipped over to November, we still have some spooky topics left over to discuss. That's right, move over Mariah Carey, all we want for Christmas is to know what Wyoming's favorite cryptid is. The website Creelighting did a deep dive into the most...
Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
Law Enforcement to Crack Down on Drunk Drivers During Border War
One of college football's oldest rivalries will take place this Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Wyoming Cowboys travel to Fort Collins to tangle with the Colorado State Rams in the 114th edition of the Border War. In an effort to keep traveling football fans safe, law enforcement agencies from across...
Ever Wondered What Wyoming Cowboys Really Ate On The Trail?
The life of a cowboy isn't an easy life. It's hard work, long hours and you're never what you're going to get into. When you watch cowboys on tv or in the movies, Hollywood has a tendency to dramatize the lifestyle a little....I know, wild right?. If you've read books,...
90 MPH Wind, Several 80+ Gusts Recorded In SE Wyoming Saturday
If you think Saturday was a windy day in southeast Wyoming even by the windblown standards of the Cowboy State, you are right. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a wind gust of 90 miles an hour was recorded southeast of Horse Creek. At least four other...
Your Election Day Overview for Laramie County and Wyoming Offices
Voters in Laramie County and Wyoming who have not already voted early or absentee will go to the polls today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. In Laramie County, candidates for city council, county commission, sheriff, school board, and a number of other local offices are on the ballot, although some candidates are running unopposed. Several lawmakers representing county residents in the state legislature are also on the ballot.
18+ Things Locals LOVE to HATE About Wyoming Winters
Winter has arrived in Wyoming with gusto. The storm that hit yesterday brought a few inches of snow plus plenty of ice to create a traffic nightmare on Pershing here in Cheyenne, though other parts of the state only got a nice dusting. With the return of snow, I found...
Colorado Elk Stuck In A Trampoline Works On Its Routine
Oh those silly little elk and the crazy predicaments they get themselves into. Ok, so there isn't really anything little about them but the silly part comes into play nicely on this occasion in Evergreen that I'm going to be honest, I've never seen anything like this in my life but there's a first for everything right?
Wyoming Makes Other States Look Wimpy On Snow Days
Not every region of the country knows how to handle snow. To be fair, not every region of the country sees winter events as we have out West. Let's give credit to the New England states. They get it. SNOW FLURRIES:. East Coast - Commute time Increases by 50%. The...
Happy National Bison Day, Wyoming!
Wyoming: Where the Buffalo Roam. Today is National Bison Day. The U.S. Senate passed a resolution recognizing National Bison Day for the historical, economic, ecological and cultural contributions the large mammal has made across America. Since then, it's been celebrated every first Saturday of November. At a time when Congress...
Try Out These Innovative Options For Icy Wyoming Sidewalks
We all know what happens in the fall, winter and early spring in Wyoming, like it or not, there's always a chance of snow. When the snow falls and turns to ice, you surely don't want to fall with it. The likelihood of that happening, if you don't treat your sidewalks and driveways, is really high.
Wyoming Has High Public Confidence in State Election Integrity According to UWYO Survey
Despite the questions of the accuracy of vote counts in the 2020 presidential election continuing to roil American politics, a recent poll of Wyoming residents conducted by the University of Wyoming finds the people of Equality State have great confidence in how elections are handled. 94 percent of survey respondents...
Republicans Expected To Sweep Statewide Races UWYO Survey Finds
Telephone interviews with 436 Wyoming residents were conducted by the University of Wyoming's Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center’s Survey Research Center. The research was conducted from October 22 to November 3, by selecting residents at random. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7 percentage points, according to the release.
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Y95 Country
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com/
Comments / 0