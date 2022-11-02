ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 11-5-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. THE PIER WILL CHANGE HOURS OF OPERATION ON SUNDAY NOV 6. OPEN AT 6 AM AND CLOSE AT 9 PM.
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

Fort Walton Beach storm drains painted by local artists

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Downtown Fort Walton Beach is getting more colorful. The city's Cultural Arts League partnered with "Erase the Trace" and other organizations to paint storm drains. Twelve artists were selected out of 66 submissions. All the storm drains have marine life inspired messages. "It feels really...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Man wanted for Pensacola Wells Fargo robbery arrested in Key West

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The man who was wanted for robbing a Wells Fargo in Pensacola has been arrested, according to officials with the Pensacola Police Department. Tanner Richard Morgan, 36, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Key West. Morgan had an outstanding warrant for the bank robbery that happened on Oct. 21. He will […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Man shot in Pensacola Circle K

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Pensacola Police Department responded to reports of one shot inside a Circle K, according to a late Friday night press release:. At 9:01 p.m., Pensacola Police responded to 440 E. Chase St regarding a shooting. The caller reported he had been shot. Once officers were on the scene, they were given a description of the suspect. Officers circulated the area and located the suspect at 9th and Gregory, inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown. Pensacola Police Detectives are on the scene; this case is still developing. The suspect has been arrested, and there is no danger to the public.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola police respond to person shot, arrest suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday around 9 p.m. According to officials, officers were called to E Chase Street after a caller said they had been shot. Officers went to the scene and were given the description of the suspect. Officers located the suspect shortly […]
PENSACOLA, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Decked Out In “Decades” For November’s Gallery Night!

Featuring 60 Local Artist, Charlotte Mason Printing, and the Band Stormfolk. On Friday, November 18th, from 5–9pm, Gallery Night Pensacola’s theme is “Decades!” We are kicking off the holiday season as that cool autumn air sets in. Show up decked out in your favorite decade’s fashion! What style will you rock—that iconic 1920’s flapper dress, those groovy 60’s bell bottoms, 90’s grunge that “Smells like teen spirit,” or maybe something that holla’s Y2K at ya?!
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

‘Fannie Lou’s’: A new ice cream shop in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Fannie Lou’s Ice Cream opened its doors at 3101 East Cervantes street in Pensacola Thursday. Fannie Lou’s offers southern-inspired, homemade ice cream with a few Pensacola-themed flavors.  Some of the flavors include Graffiti Bridge, a flavor that will change all the time, Bushwacker, and even Pelican Poo, a twist on cookies […]
PENSACOLA, FL
High School Football PRO

Cantonment, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

PENSACOLA, FL
progressivegrocer.com

Northwest Florida Restaurateur Opens New Market Concept

Alan Laird, owner of four AJ’s restaurants along Florida’s Gulf Coast, is expanding his reputation from seafood to specialty meats. The restaurateur is opening a new business concept, AJ’s Rocking L – Specialty Meats and Gourmet Market, in Destin, Fla. The privately owned specialty meat and...
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bulldogs Host Undefeated Sneads Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 5-4 Freeport getting set to host 9-0 Sneads. Let’s deal with the Bulldogs first. Coach Arntz and his guys currently the 5th ranked team in 1-R Region One, and with the top six of those 8 teams making the playoffs, well the Dogs have a playoff spot at this point. Baker and Holmes are just ahead of Freeport, though neither is expected to lose to Vernon or Destin respectively, so improving their seeding is unlikely. So no pressure, and perhaps that’s why coach Arntz seems happy to be hosting the undefeated Pirates.
SNEADS, FL
WKRG News 5

Truck identified in deadly hit and run in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a hit and run that occurred Tuesday morning. WKRG News 5 reported Tuesday a 53-year-old woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29. FHP said they are looking for a newer model either Chevrolet or […]
PENSACOLA, FL

