navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 11-5-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. THE PIER WILL CHANGE HOURS OF OPERATION ON SUNDAY NOV 6. OPEN AT 6 AM AND CLOSE AT 9 PM.
New food truck court opens at Fort Walton Beach Landing Park
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A vacant lot at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park is now home to food trucks for lunchtime every weekday. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach non-profit has a month-to-month permit on the property to bring more people downtown. Landing Park at 139 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL […]
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach storm drains painted by local artists
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Downtown Fort Walton Beach is getting more colorful. The city's Cultural Arts League partnered with "Erase the Trace" and other organizations to paint storm drains. Twelve artists were selected out of 66 submissions. All the storm drains have marine life inspired messages. "It feels really...
Man wanted for Pensacola Wells Fargo robbery arrested in Key West
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The man who was wanted for robbing a Wells Fargo in Pensacola has been arrested, according to officials with the Pensacola Police Department. Tanner Richard Morgan, 36, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Key West. Morgan had an outstanding warrant for the bank robbery that happened on Oct. 21. He will […]
$1.29M in oil spill money given to Okaloosa County School District
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District will be using grant money from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill to create a new healthcare training facility. The school board approved the $1,291,000 grant at a meeting on Monday, Oct. 24. OCSD is using this money from Triumph Gulf Coast to help fund a $3,664,923 […]
WEAR
NAS Pensacola leaders say concerns with Escambia County schools impacting recruitment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Parents say violence and the quality of education in Escambia County Public Schools has them concerned. The local military community is also sharing concerns, saying it's impacting recruitment at NAS Pensacola. Both the current and former commanding officers at NAS Pensacola say the education system in...
Sludge spilled onto Baldwin County roadways detouring traffic for hours
Motorists in South Baldwin County dealt with miles of detours Friday after a trucker hauling sludge to a landfill spilled part of his load from Silverhill to Magnolia Springs.
utv44.com
Man shot in Pensacola Circle K
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Pensacola Police Department responded to reports of one shot inside a Circle K, according to a late Friday night press release:. At 9:01 p.m., Pensacola Police responded to 440 E. Chase St regarding a shooting. The caller reported he had been shot. Once officers were on the scene, they were given a description of the suspect. Officers circulated the area and located the suspect at 9th and Gregory, inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown. Pensacola Police Detectives are on the scene; this case is still developing. The suspect has been arrested, and there is no danger to the public.
Destin Log
Who are they? Meet Rodney Braden and Bobby Wagner, candidates for Destin mayor
With election day nearing, Destin has only one item on the ballot – mayor. The Destin Log reached out to the two candidates, Rodney Braden and Bobby Wagner, with a few questions to give you a bit of insight as to who they are and why they think they’d be the best mayor for Destin.
Pensacola police respond to person shot, arrest suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday around 9 p.m. According to officials, officers were called to E Chase Street after a caller said they had been shot. Officers went to the scene and were given the description of the suspect. Officers located the suspect shortly […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Decked Out In “Decades” For November’s Gallery Night!
Featuring 60 Local Artist, Charlotte Mason Printing, and the Band Stormfolk. On Friday, November 18th, from 5–9pm, Gallery Night Pensacola’s theme is “Decades!” We are kicking off the holiday season as that cool autumn air sets in. Show up decked out in your favorite decade’s fashion! What style will you rock—that iconic 1920’s flapper dress, those groovy 60’s bell bottoms, 90’s grunge that “Smells like teen spirit,” or maybe something that holla’s Y2K at ya?!
‘Fannie Lou’s’: A new ice cream shop in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Fannie Lou’s Ice Cream opened its doors at 3101 East Cervantes street in Pensacola Thursday. Fannie Lou’s offers southern-inspired, homemade ice cream with a few Pensacola-themed flavors. Some of the flavors include Graffiti Bridge, a flavor that will change all the time, Bushwacker, and even Pelican Poo, a twist on cookies […]
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County interested in revamping Fairgrounds property, making it an event venue for locals
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach City Council held a public workshop to discuss the future of the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds property on Lewis Turner Blvd. The 40-acre property was originally purchased by the City of Fort Walton Beach for around $4 million. Years later, the city...
Cantonment, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
progressivegrocer.com
Northwest Florida Restaurateur Opens New Market Concept
Alan Laird, owner of four AJ’s restaurants along Florida’s Gulf Coast, is expanding his reputation from seafood to specialty meats. The restaurateur is opening a new business concept, AJ’s Rocking L – Specialty Meats and Gourmet Market, in Destin, Fla. The privately owned specialty meat and...
Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman breaks into auto shop, rips hair from man's beard
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states a Pensacola woman broke into a man's mechanic shop, hit him and ripped hair from his beard. The incident happened Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, who was holding a handful of hair from...
WJHG-TV
Bulldogs Host Undefeated Sneads Friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 5-4 Freeport getting set to host 9-0 Sneads. Let’s deal with the Bulldogs first. Coach Arntz and his guys currently the 5th ranked team in 1-R Region One, and with the top six of those 8 teams making the playoffs, well the Dogs have a playoff spot at this point. Baker and Holmes are just ahead of Freeport, though neither is expected to lose to Vernon or Destin respectively, so improving their seeding is unlikely. So no pressure, and perhaps that’s why coach Arntz seems happy to be hosting the undefeated Pirates.
Truck identified in deadly hit and run in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a hit and run that occurred Tuesday morning. WKRG News 5 reported Tuesday a 53-year-old woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29. FHP said they are looking for a newer model either Chevrolet or […]
Travis Tritt cancels all November shows, including Pensacola, after suffering knee injury
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After suffering a knee injury, country singer Travis Tritt has canceled all of his November shows, including one in Pensacola. Tritt released a statement on Monday saying he has been experiencing severe pain in his left knee for the past couple of weeks due to a possible torn meniscus. ‘With short […]
