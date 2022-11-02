ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola lauds dramatic stoppage-time win over Fulham as 'one of the best experiences' his Man City side have EVER had at the Etihad Stadium... after Erling Haaland's 95TH-MINUTE penalty sparked wild celebrations

Pep Guardiola has said that Manchester City's 2-1 home win against Fulham is 'one of the best experiences' his side have ever had at the Etihad. Manchester City took the lead early on through summer signing Julian Alvarez but were soon reduced to ten-men after Joao Cancelo was dismissed. Fulham...

