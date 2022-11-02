MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Yuli Gurriel out for for World Series
HOUSTON, Texas- Yuli Gurriel has been taken off the roster and will be out for the remainder of the World Series. Gurriel injured his knee between third and home while caught in a run-down. Catcher Korey Lee will replace him on the roster. Trey Mancini will get the start at first. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Astros edge Phillies, head home with 3-2 World Series edge
PHILADELPHIA -- A rookie and a future Hall of Famer combined to bring the Houston Astros within one victory of a World Series title. Jeremy Pena homered among his three hits and drove in two runs, Justin Verlander tossed five solid innings and the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday. The Astros head home with a 3-2 lead in the...
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans
Nov 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) leaps with the ball as Houston Texans defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (56) defends during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Dodgers Writer Sees Edwin Rios as a Potential Trade Candidate
There isn't much room for the Dodgers to make trades
Eagles down Texans to reach 8-0 for first time
Jalen Hurts passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns and the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles overcame a feisty first-half effort from the host Houston Texans en route to a 29-17 victory on Thursday. Philadelphia, the NFL's lone undefeated team, improved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Hurts completed 21 of 27 attempts and overcame a first-half fumble while playing in his hometown for the first time as a professional. ...
Snyders to explore Commanders sale amid federal criminal probe
The U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of Virginia has begun a criminal probe into alleged financial improprieties by the Washington Commanders, ESPN reported Wednesday afternoon. The report comes hours after news that Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to help with a potential sale of the team. The report comes months after the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a 20-page...
