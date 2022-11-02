MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies

HOUSTON, Texas- Yuli Gurriel has been taken off the roster and will be out for the remainder of the World Series. Gurriel injured his knee between third and home while caught in a run-down. Catcher Korey Lee will replace him on the roster. Trey Mancini will get the start at first. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 MINUTES AGO