Megyn Kelly Slams Meghan Markle for Referring to Prince Harry as Her Husband
Not a fan. Megyn Kelly did not hold back about her issues with Meghan Markle — particularly when it concerns the Duchess of Sussex’s references to Prince Harry. “We get it, you bagged the gorilla. Congratulations, you got the big bear [and] you want us all to know,” the talk show host said.
George Lopez reveals he and daughter Mayan went to 'trauma therapy' after TikTok of her twerking upside down
George Lopez opened up about the moment when he knew he had to repair his relationship with his estranged daughter, Mayan. The 61-year-old comedian, who is co-starring with his 26-year-old daughter in the new family comedy "Lopez vs. Lopez," reflected on their past struggles. "I was divorced, and then Mayan...
Experts claim King Charles was closer to the Queen Mother growing up
Royal experts claimed that King Charles III was 'closer to the Queen Mother' as a young boy, as his largely absent monarch mother wasn't a 'comforting' figure during an apparently 'miserable childhood'. ITV documentary Charles: Our King aired tonight at 9pm, giving an inside view on his upbringing and how...
Kim Kardashian ‘Getting Heat’ From Parents At Kids’ Sporting Events After Kanye’s Argument With Parent (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian ‘feels helpless because she does not have any control’ over Kanye West, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY. Kim Kardashian, 42, was left speechless at a recent soccer match for her son Saint West, 6 — and rightfully so. On Oct. 30, after recently being dropped by Adidas and other brands over Antisemitic remarks that he made on social media, Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, 45, was spotted by photographers getting into a heated argument with one of the other parents Saint’s soccer match. Although the details of their spat are unknown, a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she has been “getting heat” from other parents over her hot-headed ex-husband.
Selena Gomez Named Her Kidney After Fred Armisen, And The Reason Is Pretty Wholesome
"I've never met him, but I'm secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, 'That's weird.'"
'Not a big deal': Selena Gomez on Hailey Bieber photo
Selena Gomez has insisted posing for a photo with Hailey Bieber was "not a big deal". The 'Only Murders in the Building' star and the 25-year-old model - who is married to Selena's former boyfriend Justin Bieber - recently shocked fans when they were snapped together by photographer Tyrell Hampton at the Academy Museum Gala last month, but the 30-year-old singer-and-actress claimed there was no need for it to cause such a stir and quashed claims of a feud between them.
Kanye West 'taking a 30 day cleanse' with no speaking
Kanye West announced on Thursday that he’s taking a month-long “cleanse”. The Donda rapper took to Twitter with a 3 November post announcing his plan to take a “30 day cleanse”. The month-long detox will include “A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No...
Amber Heard appears to deactivate Twitter account after her ex-Elon Musk's takeover
Amber Heard's Twitter account has disappeared from the platform following ex-boyfriend Elon Musk's takeover. The tech tycoon closed the eye-watering $44bn (£32.8bn) deal last week, though he tried to pull out from the deal back in July. Musk's move prompted Twitter to sue him. Despite a tumultuous few months,...
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal died aged 33 on Halloween
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst, died from an 'accidental drug overdose' on Halloween aged 33, according to a public obituary. Chantal was known for her appearance on reality TV competition Face Off and worked as the lead makeup artists for Lil Nas X's...
