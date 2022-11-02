ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

In Brief: 'Heartstopper' star Joe Locke joining the MCU, and more

By George Costantino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43IWP9_0ivkysiS00

Heartstopper's Joe Locke has been tapped for a role in Disney+'s WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, according to Variety. Locke joins Kathryn Hahn in the Marvel Studios series, in which Hahn will reprise her WandaVision role of Agatha Harkness. Locke's role, as well as exact plot details, are being kept under wraps. Emma Caulfield Ford is also set to reprise her role of Dottie from WandaVision in the new series, which is set to debut in 2023. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News...

Deadline reports 12 Years a Slave and Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong'o is in final talks to star in the next installment of the Quiet Place franchise, A Quiet Place: Day One. The film, to be helmed by Pig director Michael Sarnoski, and based on an idea from John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first two films, is said to be a spinoff, rather than a sequel, aimed at setting up a potential Quiet Place universe. Specific details of the film, set to open March 8, 2024, have yet to be revealed. Nyong'o will next be seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, hitting theaters November 11...

Julie Powell, the noted food writer whose popular blog the Julie/Julia Project inspired writer/director Nora Ephron's final feature film, Julie & Julia, died of cardiac arrest on October 26 in her home in Olivebridge, N.Y., her husband Eric confirmed to The New York Times. Powell was 49. Powell's blog, in which she set out to cook every recipe in Julia Child's Mastering the Art of French Cooking and write about it, served as the narrative for Julie & Julia, which starred Meryl Streep as Child and Amy Adams as Powell. Streep's performance earned her a best actress nod at the 82nd Academy Awards...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO hoping to conjure up more movie magic with 'Harry Potter' creator JK Rowling

During an investor call on Thursday, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said he's hoping the studio will make more magic with Harry Potter author JK Rowling. The Potter films and their Fantastic Beasts spin-offs have grossed more than $7.7 billion for the studio, so it appears Zaslav is looking past the bestselling author's recent controversial comments, which some saw as transphobic.
Page Six

Travis Barker gets tattoo tribute of late French bulldog Blue

Honoring man’s best friend. Travis Barker got new ink as a tribute to his late French bulldog, Blue, who died earlier this week. “Grateful for this tattoo @dr_woo honoring my boy Blue 🙏🏼,” the Blink-182 drummer, 46, captioned a slideshow on Instagram on Friday that captured the tattoo process. The images and videos Barker posted revealed the tattoo design, which was a realistic illustration of his late pup’s face. Doctor Woo, the Los Angeles-based tattoo artist that was tagged, is well-respected among celebs, and has worked on high-profile stars like Miley Cyrus, Emilia Clarke and Blake Griffin. Many fans of Barker left their condolences in...
ALABAMA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Johnny Depp to appear in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show

Johnny Depp has booked a high-profile appearance following his legal victory in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard in June. ABC Audio can confirm the former Pirates of the Caribbean star will appear in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, which debuts on Amazon on November 9. The...
102.5 The Bone

Quentin Tarantino won't make a Marvel movie

Quentin Tarantino won't be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a director. At least that's the word from the Oscar-winning screenwriter and Pulp Fiction director to the Los Angeles Times. While promoting his new book, Cinema Speculation, Tarantino says he wouldn't be able to put his unique spin on the...
102.5 The Bone

Ryan Reynolds jabs pal Nick Cannon over 11th baby news

When Nick Cannon shared an Instagram photo with his very pregnant girlfriend Alyssa Scott, his pal Ryan Reynolds tweaked him on the good news. Cannon is expecting his 11th baby with Scott, his second with the model. The pair had a son, Zen, who died of cancer at 5 months old in December 2021.
102.5 The Bone

Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:. Blockbuster: The manager of the last Blockbuster Video in America works hard to make sure his store stays open in this new series. Enola Holmes 2: A young detective-for-hire opens her own agency and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Douglas McGrath, ‘Emma’ filmmaker, Oscar nominee, dead at 64

NEW YORK — Douglas McGrath, a director, screenwriter, actor and playwright who was nominated for an Academy Award and Tony Award, died Thursday. He was 64. McGrath died of a heart attack at his office in New York City, according to “Everything’s Fine” producers John Lithgow, Tom Werner and Daryl Roth, The New York Times reported. The one-man, Off-Broadway show in which he was performing opened a few weeks ago, according to the newspaper.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy