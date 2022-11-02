ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dexerto.com

Charli D’Amelio & Landon Barker give relationship update amid breakup rumors

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has given fans an update on her relationship with Landon Barker after breakup rumors swirled between the internet-famous couple. Charli D’Amelio is still reigning as one of TikTok’s top stars, boasting over 148 million followers after being unseated by fellow creator Khaby Lame over the summer.
dexerto.com

How to watch Charli vs Dixie Season 2 on Snapchat

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are set to star in the second season of their Snapchat show ‘Charli vs. Dixie’ which will start on November 5 — here’s everything to know about how to watch the sisters go head to head. 18-year-old Charli D’Amelio and 21-year-old...
dexerto.com

Madonna’s latest TikTok sparks concern among fans

Fans are concerned about Madonna’s wellbeing after she posted a TikTok video of herself lip-syncing to aggressive song lyrics. In the viral video, which has garnered over 8 million views, the 64-year-old pop icon donned her silver chains, jewels, and bleached eyebrows. “Have you ever been punched in your...
dexerto.com

Kim Kardashian dresses as TikTok ‘Krissed’ meme for Kris Jenner’s birthday

Fans are loving Kim Kardashian’s recreation of Kris Jenner’s outfit from the iconic ‘Lady Marmalade’ video that spawned the viral ‘Krissed’ meme which took over TikTok in June. Like many other social media platforms, the Kardashians and Jenners have a huge presence on TikTok,...
dexerto.com

TikTokers are whipping their foundation in viral makeup trend

TikTok users are whipping their foundation with a handheld milk frother as part of a viral makeup hack that’s going viral on the platform. The makeup and beauty community is huge on TikTok, with a variety of different creators going viral on a constant basis with simple tips and tricks, as well as stunning makeup looks.

