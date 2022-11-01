ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

umterps.com

No. 17 Maryland to Open Season at George Mason Monday

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 17 Maryland will open the 2022-23 season with a matchup at George Mason at Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Va. The Terps and the Patriots will tip off at 7 p.m. ET. Monday's matchup will be streamed on ESPN+. 2022-23 STORYLINES. What's UP. Maryland women's...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Terps Blank Duke In 37-0 Shutout

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Maryland wrestling shut out Duke in its second match of the season on Saturday, as every wrestler was victorious in the Terrapins' 37-0 thumping of the Blue Devils. It's the second straight year in which Maryland defeated Duke. It was Maryland's first shutout since Nov. 2,...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Terps Open Season With Dominant 37-6 Win

COLLEGE PARK, MD – Maryland wrestling opened its 2022 season with a dominant 37-6 victory over Bloomsburg. It was the first of three bouts in the Terps' season-opening quad. Nine Terps earned wins to kick off the season, four of which were by fall. Maryland's 37 points are the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Griffith's Late Goal Lifts No. 7 Terps To B1G Semifinals

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Colin Griffith scored the match's lone goal in the 76th minute to send the No. 7 Terps to the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals with a 1-0 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats. With the win, the Terps, the top seeded team in the tournament, will host fourth-seeded...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Opening Night On Monday As Terps Host Niagara

Maryland (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Niagara (0-0, 0-0 MAAC) COLLEGE PARK, MD - The Kevin Willard era officially begins on Monday night as Maryland hosts Niagara to open the 104th season of Terrapin basketball. The Terps have won 45 consecutive home openers dating back to the 1977-78 season during the Lefty Driesell era. During his career at Seton Hall, Willard was 10-2 in season openers and 12-0 in home openers. The game will be streamed on B1G+ while fans can listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - D.C., One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terps Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche, and Walt Williams calling the action.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Maryland Wrestling Hosts Quad Match On Saturday

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Maryland hosts a quad match to open its 2022-23 campaign on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the XFINITY Center Pavilion. The Terrapins welcome American, Bloomsburg, and former ACC foe Duke. Matches will begin at 10 am. The Terrapins are coming off of a seven-win season in 2021-22,...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Impact Of A Scholarship: Kenneth Tate

A Forestville native and a DeMatha student, Kenny Tate never had any doubts about where he wanted to continue his academic and football career. "I was always a Maryland fan growing up," Tate said. "My mom told me one thing, 'I can pay for high school, but I can't pay for college.' I knew I had this talent, I had this gift, it just came down to where I wanted to be. I always wanted to play at home, I've always been a big family guy, so it was an easy choice. There was no other place to go that I felt was right."
HYATTSVILLE, MD
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?

- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
BALTIMORE, MD
mbhs.edu

MCPS has put their foot down on sports games – and fans are losing out

After a physical fight between athletes on the Gaithersburg and Northwestern football teams on September 16, multiple students and a 19-year old were charged with assault. Since then, sports games in high schools across the county have changed. Exits are guarded with more security, students from schools besides those competing must be accompanied by an adult chaperone and all attendees have to remain sitting in the stands during the game. The punitive and misguided changes MCPS made to keep sports games safe are not proportional to the scale of the fight, and they restrict the ability of students to enjoy high school sports.
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC4 Columbus

Daylight Saving Time: how early sun will set next week in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time and the beginning of standard time in central Ohio and many parts of the U.S. This change means that on Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. clocks will fall back one hour, giving most of the country a later, more sunlight-filled morning, and an earlier, darker evening with less sunlight.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Baltimore

Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt

BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

'Transformation' coming near College Park Airport

A major project is in the works in College Park, Maryland, and leaders say it will transform the college town into something more. The 1.3 million-square-foot project, called "Aviation Landing," will be located near College Park Airport. "Developments such as this are transforming the area's economy by creating...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where To Get The Ice Cream In Maryland

Justine's Ice Cream Parlor is a classic, old-fashioned Ice Cream Parlor that offers a variety of shakes and sundaes. The extensive menu is filled with inventive flavors and creative combinations. Visitors are guaranteed to leave here feeling satisfied. Talbot Street and St. Michaels offer an assortment of ice cream flavors...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Scotts' Hawthorne cannabis supply must make sacrifices to survive, Hagedorns say

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The strategy vice president in the cannabis supply subsidiary of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. worked his way up through the Marysville company over two decades, starting with a college internship. He and Chris Hagedorn, president of Hawthorne Gardening Co., worked side by side as Scotts (NYSE: SMG) built the hydroponics […]
COLUMBUS, OH

