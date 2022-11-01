Read full article on original website
Family Frantically Searching For Missing 75-Year-Old Baltimore Woman After Her Home Is Found BurglarizedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
umterps.com
No. 17 Maryland to Open Season at George Mason Monday
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 17 Maryland will open the 2022-23 season with a matchup at George Mason at Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Va. The Terps and the Patriots will tip off at 7 p.m. ET. Monday's matchup will be streamed on ESPN+. 2022-23 STORYLINES. What's UP. Maryland women's...
umterps.com
Terps Blank Duke In 37-0 Shutout
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Maryland wrestling shut out Duke in its second match of the season on Saturday, as every wrestler was victorious in the Terrapins' 37-0 thumping of the Blue Devils. It's the second straight year in which Maryland defeated Duke. It was Maryland's first shutout since Nov. 2,...
umterps.com
Terps Open Season With Dominant 37-6 Win
COLLEGE PARK, MD – Maryland wrestling opened its 2022 season with a dominant 37-6 victory over Bloomsburg. It was the first of three bouts in the Terps' season-opening quad. Nine Terps earned wins to kick off the season, four of which were by fall. Maryland's 37 points are the...
umterps.com
Griffith’s Late Goal Lifts No. 7 Terps To B1G Semifinals
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Colin Griffith scored the match's lone goal in the 76th minute to send the No. 7 Terps to the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals with a 1-0 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats. With the win, the Terps, the top seeded team in the tournament, will host fourth-seeded...
umterps.com
Opening Night On Monday As Terps Host Niagara
Maryland (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Niagara (0-0, 0-0 MAAC) COLLEGE PARK, MD - The Kevin Willard era officially begins on Monday night as Maryland hosts Niagara to open the 104th season of Terrapin basketball. The Terps have won 45 consecutive home openers dating back to the 1977-78 season during the Lefty Driesell era. During his career at Seton Hall, Willard was 10-2 in season openers and 12-0 in home openers. The game will be streamed on B1G+ while fans can listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - D.C., One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terps Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche, and Walt Williams calling the action.
Ohio State Holds Key To Fixing Recent Rushing Struggles
"The only thing we can do is go to practice and get better.”
umterps.com
Maryland Wrestling Hosts Quad Match On Saturday
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Maryland hosts a quad match to open its 2022-23 campaign on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the XFINITY Center Pavilion. The Terrapins welcome American, Bloomsburg, and former ACC foe Duke. Matches will begin at 10 am. The Terrapins are coming off of a seven-win season in 2021-22,...
Ohio State football: Buckeyes looking for a big catch to close out recruiting class
The Ohio State football team is in need of one more big recruit to close out its recruiting cycle for 2023. The Ohio State football team is only a month and a half away from the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class. The Buckeyes have a strong class, led by five-star receiver Brandon Inniss and top-50 offensive linemen Luke Montgomery, a Findlay Ohio native.
What was up with Ohio State football’s delays of game and false starts at Penn State?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s six offensive penalties at Penn State included three delays of game, a false start and an offsides. The raucous Beaver Stadium crowd factored into most or all of them. Yet right tackle Dawand Jones considered the day a step forward from the last time OSU faced a truly hostile road crowd.
umterps.com
Impact Of A Scholarship: Kenneth Tate
A Forestville native and a DeMatha student, Kenny Tate never had any doubts about where he wanted to continue his academic and football career. “I was always a Maryland fan growing up,” Tate said. “My mom told me one thing, ‘I can pay for high school, but I can’t pay for college.’ I knew I had this talent, I had this gift, it just came down to where I wanted to be. I always wanted to play at home, I’ve always been a big family guy, so it was an easy choice. There was no other place to go that I felt was right.”
High school football regional quarterfinals scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football playoffs roll into week two for the regional quarterfinals as teams continue their quest to winning a state championship. Below is a look at the games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Regional Quarterfinal games on FFN Gahanna at Bradley […]
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?
- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
mbhs.edu
MCPS has put their foot down on sports games – and fans are losing out
After a physical fight between athletes on the Gaithersburg and Northwestern football teams on September 16, multiple students and a 19-year old were charged with assault. Since then, sports games in high schools across the county have changed. Exits are guarded with more security, students from schools besides those competing must be accompanied by an adult chaperone and all attendees have to remain sitting in the stands during the game. The punitive and misguided changes MCPS made to keep sports games safe are not proportional to the scale of the fight, and they restrict the ability of students to enjoy high school sports.
dcnewsnow.com
Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium location
The lease for FedEx Field is up in 2027. Local leaders in D.C. and Virginia are pushing for the Commanders to leave Maryland, while those in Prince George's County want it to stay. Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium …. The lease for FedEx Field is up in...
NBC4 Columbus
Daylight Saving Time: how early sun will set next week in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time and the beginning of standard time in central Ohio and many parts of the U.S. This change means that on Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. clocks will fall back one hour, giving most of the country a later, more sunlight-filled morning, and an earlier, darker evening with less sunlight.
Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt
BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
WTOP
‘Transformation’ coming near College Park Airport
A major project is in the works in College Park, Maryland, and leaders say it will transform the college town into something more. The 1.3 million-square-foot project, called “Aviation Landing,” will be located near College Park Airport. “Developments such as this are transforming the area’s economy by creating...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where To Get The Ice Cream In Maryland
Justine's Ice Cream Parlor is a classic, old-fashioned Ice Cream Parlor that offers a variety of shakes and sundaes. The extensive menu is filled with inventive flavors and creative combinations. Visitors are guaranteed to leave here feeling satisfied. Talbot Street and St. Michaels offer an assortment of ice cream flavors...
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in October
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in October went for $2.2 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $4.5 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
Scotts’ Hawthorne cannabis supply must make sacrifices to survive, Hagedorns say
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The strategy vice president in the cannabis supply subsidiary of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. worked his way up through the Marysville company over two decades, starting with a college internship. He and Chris Hagedorn, president of Hawthorne Gardening Co., worked side by side as Scotts (NYSE: SMG) built the hydroponics […]
