15bbl Stainless Jacketed Uni-Tank Fermenter
Perfect 15bbl stainless jacketed uni-tank fermenter for sale. Comes with valves.
IDD Mini King Plus 2 For Sale
IDD Mini King Plus 2 for sale. Wash and fill kegs simultaneously. Comes with keg slide for less lifting. These are machines are over $50k new. Save some money and buy slightly used. Works incredibly well. $40k obo. Manufacturer : IDD. Original Manufacture Date : 2016. Where Manufactured : California.
Can Inverters – Helical Boxes
We are selling one 187ml, and one 250ml Carleton Helical can inverters. Both in great condition, buyer will be responsible for shipping cost. Selling for $800 each.
3×30 bbl GW Kent FV’s $13,000 Each
For sale are Three 30 bbl GW Kent FV’s. We are the second owners of these tanks, and have had them since January, 2017. Tanks are approximately 12′ Tall, and 7′ in Diameter. Comes with all valves, PRV, and racking arm. Buyer responsible for freight. I can...
10 x 7 bbl Brite/Serving Tanks ($4,500 Each)
For sale is a lot of Ten 7 bbl Brite/Serving Tanks. We Purchased this equipment brand new in 2018. Each Tank has a Carb Stone that Fits a 2″ Tri-Clamp, 15 PSI PRV, Pressure Gauge. Purchaser is responsible for all shipping and freight. I can palletize & crate to...
30 bbl DME Brewhouse For Sale
Liquor Blending Station (PLC) Mag Flow Meter (Post Lauter) Mag Flow Meter (Post HeatX) 2022 Pricing for this Brewhouse with HLT and CLT and all ancillary equipment is $393,600 not including shipping or install. Well taken care of Brewhouse. Buy it now for $310,000 obo. Buyer responsible for removal and...
USED GAI 3031 FM BIER MONOBLOCK RINSER FILLER CROWNER (ROPP OPTION) FOR SALE
Now Available – Item is a used GAI model 3031 FM Bier- monoblock 12 head rinser / 12 head isobaric filler / single head crowner. This monoblock was built new in 2018 and was removed from service recently. Specifications include:. Capacity: 600-3000 bottles per hour. Volume output: up to...
Mosaic, Citra, Azacca Cryo & Amarillo For Sale at Contract Prices
We are long on ’21 crop Mosaic, Citra, Azacca Cryo and Crosby Amarillo. Please contact me directly for pricing and bulk purchase discount:) Shipping from: 18188 NE Wilkes Rd. Portland, OR 97230.
