Longem Programmable 2 Head Keg Washer / Beer Barrel Washing Machine
Longem Programmable 2 Head Keg Washer / Beer Barrel Washing Machine ( $12,500 ) I am selling this programmable 2 head keg washer. I picked it up from a brewery that liquidated all their equipment. I haven’t used it at all, but was told it was working fine before the brewery shut down and closed it’s doors.
Full 10bbl kombucha brewery (with beer crossover)
Full 10bbl kombucha brewery (with beer crossover) ( $28,000 ) I have an operational kombucha brewery fit to produce 10bbl every batch. I would like to sell the whole thing together and am offering a large discount to do so. Please inquire about individual pieces as well. list of equipment...
1/6 BBL Kegs (5.16 Gallon) Slims = Qty. 58 and 1/4 BBL = Qty. 2 and 1/2 BBL 15.5 Gallon = Qty 1 for sale Amazing! Price
Qty. 58 – 1/6 BBL (5.16 Gallon) Sankey D kegs $35 each. Qty. 2 – 1/4 BBL (7.5 Gallon) Sankey D kegs $50 each. Qty. 1 – 1/2 BBL (15.5 Gallon) Sankey D Kefs $65 each. AISA 304 Stainless Steel, Standard Safety Burst discs and Micro Matic D type spears, Thick chimes and keg necks, making the strong and durable, Pickled, passivated and pressurizewd to 25 PSI.
Full pallets 32 oz. crowler brite cans, quantity 2400
Full pallets 32 oz. crowler brite cans, quantity 2400 ( $1,150 ) Full pallet, 2400 count 32 oz crowler brite cans. 1 pallet of silver cans and 1 pallet of gold cans. These are full wrapped and ready to ship. asking $1150 per pallet plus shipping.
32 oz. crowler can lids boxes of 6 sleeves, 384 lids per sleeve
32 oz. crowler can lids boxes of 6 sleeves, 384 lids per sleeve ( $330 ) 32 oz. crowler can lids boxes of 6 sleeves, 384 lids per sleeve. The lids come in silver or gold and are band new. Asking $330 for a box of 6 plus shipping. Breaks down to $55 per sleeve.
5bbl Kettle and Mash Tun, Fermenters and Bright tank
5bbl Kettle and Mash Tun, Fermenters and Bright tank ( $20,000 ) Stout 5bblKettle, Mash tun with wedgewire false bottom and the standard one as well, and Bright tank. Speidel jacketed dish bottom 625L fermenters. 3/4hp pump on a cart.
IDD Mini King Plus 2 For Sale
IDD Mini King Plus 2 for sale. Wash and fill kegs simultaneously. Comes with keg slide for less lifting. These are machines are over $50k new. Save some money and buy slightly used. Works incredibly well. $40k obo. Manufacturer : IDD. Original Manufacture Date : 2016. Where Manufactured : California.
10 bbl Turnkey Brewhouse
A state of the art lager brewhouse made by ABS. We are moving production to our main brewery and no longer need this equipment. This includes:. 5x 20bbl horizontal oak foeders with internal cooling fin. 4x 10bbl stacked jacketed lager tanks. 10 hp chiller. Steamer.
22′ of Truckline for draught system (never used)
I have 22′ of draught system trunk line made by FOXX Equipment with x10 Accuflex 1/4” tubing and x2 3/8″ glycol lines. This has never been used, I bought a bit too much. Buyer pays shipping cost, I’ll calculate shipping cost to those interested. Feel free to ask any questions.
Domino Inkjet Date Coder For Sale
Domino AX-350 Ink Jet Date Coder For Sale. Lots of different mounting equipment included. Comes with a touch screen for editing labels and setting up print settings. Comes mounted on a stainless stand. $10-12k new. Manufacturer : Domino. Original Manufacture Date : 2017. Where Manufactured : USA. Ships From :...
Never Used STERLCO 4128-G SIMPLEX CONDENSATE RETURN PUMP
Never Used STERLCO 4128-G SIMPLEX CONDENSATE RETURN PUMP ( $1,000 ) We have an unused condensate return pump, purchased in 2020, for sale. We have the spec sheet for the unit, if you are interested. Asking for $1000. Must be paid in full before pickup. We also have a boiler/blowdown...
For Sale - CFT (SBC) Master 9 Head Can Filler with Seamer
CFT (SBC) Master 9 Head Can Filler with Seamer. Questions and Pricing – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. Last running 12oz. Aluminum Cans with 202 lid up to 45 Containers per Minute, Single Head Seamer, Includes Stainless Steel Guarding, Removed due to upgrade to faster machine, Allen Bradley Operator Touchscreen, Left to Right Flow, Stainless Steel Frame, Stainless Steel Control Panel with Allen Bradley PowerFlex 40 VFD Drive and CompactLogix L32E PLC, Last used in a Brewery.
Full cases, 350 count of opaque blue 3-pack PakTechs for 32 oz. crowler cans
Full cases, 350 count of opaque blue 3-pack PakTechs for 32 oz. crowler cans ( $70 ) Full cases, 350 count of opaque blue 3-pack PakTechs for 32 oz. crowler cans. 30 available asking $70 each plus shipping.
Used 15bbl Single Wall Serving Tank Brite Tank. $4500 OBO.
Used 15bbl Single Wall Serving Tank Brite Tank. $4500 OBO. ( $4,500 ) 15bbl working volume. Max Volume 19bbl. Single walled. Good Condition!. Can load/deliver locally for reasonable fee. Can assist with shipping out of state. Unloading/tip up and placement of tank can be provided for additional fee. Includes, PRV, CIP arm with static sprayball and sight tube, drain extension. Minor alterations can be provided for additional fee.
Boiler and Blowdown Tank – Remiers RB30 and Columbia Boiler Co. BT-10
Boiler and Blowdown Tank - Remiers RB30 and Columbia Boiler Co. BT-10 ( $11,000 ) We have an unused Boiler and Blowdown Tank for sale. Asking for $11,000 for the combined two units, to be paid in full before pickup. Please contact if you would like more technical information.
CAN CLEARANCE SALES - 12oz Std, 16oz Std, 12oz Sleek Brite Cans & Ends
Clearance Sale of 12oz Std, 16oz Std, 12oz Sleek, 250 ml & 187 ml Brite Cans & Ends. Shipping from one of the following warehouses. Please call to get exact pricing or to make an offer. Looking to move ASAP. 858-414-3141. jrubey@saxco.com.
3×30 bbl GW Kent FV’s $13,000 Each
For sale are Three 30 bbl GW Kent FV’s. We are the second owners of these tanks, and have had them since January, 2017. Tanks are approximately 12′ Tall, and 7′ in Diameter. Comes with all valves, PRV, and racking arm. Buyer responsible for freight. I can...
15 BBL Deutsche steam Brewhouse with oversized HLT -Steam
15 BBL Deutsche steam Brewhouse with oversized HLT -Steam ( $112,000 ) Used less than 2 years, this is a 2 Vessel 15 BBL Brewhouse STEAM heated (steam boiler sold separately)Wort Sample Station with Utility Sink, Mash Tun and Kettle Steam Jacket. DUR Siemens Program Logic Control Package with Option 1: Remote Access (Includes main cabinet and contents as well as all remote sensors, controls and solenoids on Brewhouse, Temp Sensors for 6 jacketed fermenters will be included). Brushed 304 Stainless (11 Gauge Inner & Outer Shell) Mash / Lauter Tun Combination *Tailored per grain bill Adjustable Mash Rake with variable speed Adjustable Swing Arm Grain-Out Plow Side Manway with Port Window and Chute for Grain out Removable Milled V-Wire Lauter Floor Sparge Ring assembly with high pressure spray nozzles Hydro-Jet Mash Hydrator Includes CIP nozzles located under Lauter Floor Adjustable Vorlauf Diverter Plate Brew Kettle / Whirlpool Combination *Tailored per grain bill Tangential Wort Outlet Ports *customizable SPX Flow C Series Centrifugal Wort Pump Brew Kettle exhaust port with dual lip sanitary design Venting to outside NOT included LED Spot Light Integrated CIP Rotary Spray Balls Top Glass Manway with stainless steel grip knobs, Stainless Brewhouse platform & stairs *custom designed Complete hard piped Brewhouse *custom designed Sightglass and Sample Ports *location determined during design Multi-Pass plate heat exchanger – Dual Stage with heat recovery Wort Aeration Assembly w/ Sight Glass 45 BBL Hot Liquor Tank INCLUDED w/ SPX pump 00-BBL-BH-WTS Wort Sample Station w. Utility Sink MTS Mash Tun and Kettle Steam Jacket, DUR Siemens Program Logic Control Package DUR Option 1: Option 1: Remote Access.
15bbl Stainless Jacketed Uni-Tank Fermenter
Perfect 15bbl stainless jacketed uni-tank fermenter for sale. Comes with valves.
