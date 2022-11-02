ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 bbl Turnkey Brewhouse

A state of the art lager brewhouse made by ABS. We are moving production to our main brewery and no longer need this equipment. This includes:. 5x 20bbl horizontal oak foeders with internal cooling fin. 4x 10bbl stacked jacketed lager tanks. 10 hp chiller. Steamer.
30 BBL Pacific Brewing Jacketed Fermentation Unitank

30 BBL Pacific Brewing Jacketed Fermentation Unitank ( $13,500 ) I am selling this 30 BBL Pacific Brewing Jacketed Fermentation Tank. I am not sure the manufacturing year, but the serial # is 436F1. This tank has a dual zone glycol jacket and side manway. It has a 4″ hop port, thermowell, 2″ dump port, 2.5″ Auxiliary TC Port at the front of the tank. Although not shown in the main picture the tank DOES INCLUDE the CIP ball and arm, sample valve, dump pipe, racking arm, prv, and all the butterfly valves. The tank is located in Frankfort, IN. That is about 45 minutes north or Indianapolis. I will consider delivery for an additional fee.
FRANKFORT, IN
Longem Programmable 2 Head Keg Washer / Beer Barrel Washing Machine

Longem Programmable 2 Head Keg Washer / Beer Barrel Washing Machine ( $12,500 ) I am selling this programmable 2 head keg washer. I picked it up from a brewery that liquidated all their equipment. I haven’t used it at all, but was told it was working fine before the brewery shut down and closed it’s doors.
USED 20bbl FV – Made in USA. $8,500 OBO

20bbl FV for sale. $8500, OBO. Good Condition. Zorzini Manway. Jacketed and Insulated. Can load/deliver locally for reasonable fee. Can assist with shipping out of state. Unloading/tip up and placement of tank can be provided for additional fee. CIP arm located on left front. Temperature well located in front of tank above manway. Also Includes DIN racking arm and sample valve. Minor alterations can be provided for additional fee.
Diatomaceous Earth

8 pallets of Speedflow DE for sale. Need them moved as we no longer need.
Never Used STERLCO 4128-G SIMPLEX CONDENSATE RETURN PUMP

Never Used STERLCO 4128-G SIMPLEX CONDENSATE RETURN PUMP ( $1,000 ) We have an unused condensate return pump, purchased in 2020, for sale. We have the spec sheet for the unit, if you are interested. Asking for $1000. Must be paid in full before pickup. We also have a boiler/blowdown...
IDD Mini King Plus 2 For Sale

IDD Mini King Plus 2 for sale. Wash and fill kegs simultaneously. Comes with keg slide for less lifting. These are machines are over $50k new. Save some money and buy slightly used. Works incredibly well. $40k obo. Manufacturer : IDD. Original Manufacture Date : 2016. Where Manufactured : California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
5bbl Kettle and Mash Tun, Fermenters and Bright tank

5bbl Kettle and Mash Tun, Fermenters and Bright tank ( $20,000 ) Stout 5bblKettle, Mash tun with wedgewire false bottom and the standard one as well, and Bright tank. Speidel jacketed dish bottom 625L fermenters. 3/4hp pump on a cart.
32 oz. crowler can lids boxes of 6 sleeves, 384 lids per sleeve

32 oz. crowler can lids boxes of 6 sleeves, 384 lids per sleeve ( $330 ) 32 oz. crowler can lids boxes of 6 sleeves, 384 lids per sleeve. The lids come in silver or gold and are band new. Asking $330 for a box of 6 plus shipping. Breaks down to $55 per sleeve.
Used 15bbl Single Wall Serving Tank Brite Tank. $4500 OBO.

Used 15bbl Single Wall Serving Tank Brite Tank. $4500 OBO. ( $4,500 ) 15bbl working volume. Max Volume 19bbl. Single walled. Good Condition!. Can load/deliver locally for reasonable fee. Can assist with shipping out of state. Unloading/tip up and placement of tank can be provided for additional fee. Includes, PRV, CIP arm with static sprayball and sight tube, drain extension. Minor alterations can be provided for additional fee.
Domino Inkjet Date Coder For Sale

Domino AX-350 Ink Jet Date Coder For Sale. Lots of different mounting equipment included. Comes with a touch screen for editing labels and setting up print settings. Comes mounted on a stainless stand. $10-12k new. Manufacturer : Domino. Original Manufacture Date : 2017. Where Manufactured : USA. Ships From :...
For Sale - CFT (SBC) Master 9 Head Can Filler with Seamer

CFT (SBC) Master 9 Head Can Filler with Seamer. Questions and Pricing – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. Last running 12oz. Aluminum Cans with 202 lid up to 45 Containers per Minute, Single Head Seamer, Includes Stainless Steel Guarding, Removed due to upgrade to faster machine, Allen Bradley Operator Touchscreen, Left to Right Flow, Stainless Steel Frame, Stainless Steel Control Panel with Allen Bradley PowerFlex 40 VFD Drive and CompactLogix L32E PLC, Last used in a Brewery.
Boiler and Blowdown Tank – Remiers RB30 and Columbia Boiler Co. BT-10

Boiler and Blowdown Tank - Remiers RB30 and Columbia Boiler Co. BT-10 ( $11,000 ) We have an unused Boiler and Blowdown Tank for sale. Asking for $11,000 for the combined two units, to be paid in full before pickup. Please contact if you would like more technical information.
3×30 bbl GW Kent FV’s $13,000 Each

For sale are Three 30 bbl GW Kent FV’s. We are the second owners of these tanks, and have had them since January, 2017. Tanks are approximately 12′ Tall, and 7′ in Diameter. Comes with all valves, PRV, and racking arm. Buyer responsible for freight. I can...
Alpha 72 CPM Double Barrel style canning line

We are pleased to offer our 72 CPM Double Barrel style canning line from Alpha. This unit helped us fill and seam approximately 10M cans without any serious issues. It was well maintained and many elements were rebuilt or replaced in advance of decommissioning. SKA Can-I Bus. SKA water rinse...
Never Used 3 HP Sanitary Centrifugal Pump

Never Used 3 HP Sanitary Centrifugal Pump ( $2,000 ) This is a sanitary centrifugal pump with a VFD controller. It is 3 HP, 208 volts single phase, and 20 amps. It is great for breweries (not so much distilleries). Cord length is approximately 45 feet long. Max 44 GPM flow rate.

