10 bbl Turnkey Brewhouse
A state of the art lager brewhouse made by ABS. We are moving production to our main brewery and no longer need this equipment. This includes:. 5x 20bbl horizontal oak foeders with internal cooling fin. 4x 10bbl stacked jacketed lager tanks. 10 hp chiller. Steamer.
30 BBL Pacific Brewing Jacketed Fermentation Unitank
30 BBL Pacific Brewing Jacketed Fermentation Unitank ( $13,500 ) I am selling this 30 BBL Pacific Brewing Jacketed Fermentation Tank. I am not sure the manufacturing year, but the serial # is 436F1. This tank has a dual zone glycol jacket and side manway. It has a 4″ hop port, thermowell, 2″ dump port, 2.5″ Auxiliary TC Port at the front of the tank. Although not shown in the main picture the tank DOES INCLUDE the CIP ball and arm, sample valve, dump pipe, racking arm, prv, and all the butterfly valves. The tank is located in Frankfort, IN. That is about 45 minutes north or Indianapolis. I will consider delivery for an additional fee.
Longem Programmable 2 Head Keg Washer / Beer Barrel Washing Machine
Longem Programmable 2 Head Keg Washer / Beer Barrel Washing Machine ( $12,500 ) I am selling this programmable 2 head keg washer. I picked it up from a brewery that liquidated all their equipment. I haven’t used it at all, but was told it was working fine before the brewery shut down and closed it’s doors.
USED 20bbl FV – Made in USA. $8,500 OBO
20bbl FV for sale. $8500, OBO. Good Condition. Zorzini Manway. Jacketed and Insulated. Can load/deliver locally for reasonable fee. Can assist with shipping out of state. Unloading/tip up and placement of tank can be provided for additional fee. CIP arm located on left front. Temperature well located in front of tank above manway. Also Includes DIN racking arm and sample valve. Minor alterations can be provided for additional fee.
15bbl Stainless Jacketed Uni-Tank Fermenter
Perfect 15bbl stainless jacketed uni-tank fermenter for sale. Comes with valves.
Never Used STERLCO 4128-G SIMPLEX CONDENSATE RETURN PUMP
Never Used STERLCO 4128-G SIMPLEX CONDENSATE RETURN PUMP ( $1,000 ) We have an unused condensate return pump, purchased in 2020, for sale. We have the spec sheet for the unit, if you are interested. Asking for $1000. Must be paid in full before pickup. We also have a boiler/blowdown...
IDD Mini King Plus 2 For Sale
IDD Mini King Plus 2 for sale. Wash and fill kegs simultaneously. Comes with keg slide for less lifting. These are machines are over $50k new. Save some money and buy slightly used. Works incredibly well. $40k obo. Manufacturer : IDD. Original Manufacture Date : 2016. Where Manufactured : California.
5bbl Kettle and Mash Tun, Fermenters and Bright tank
5bbl Kettle and Mash Tun, Fermenters and Bright tank ( $20,000 ) Stout 5bblKettle, Mash tun with wedgewire false bottom and the standard one as well, and Bright tank. Speidel jacketed dish bottom 625L fermenters. 3/4hp pump on a cart.
32 oz. crowler can lids boxes of 6 sleeves, 384 lids per sleeve
32 oz. crowler can lids boxes of 6 sleeves, 384 lids per sleeve ( $330 ) 32 oz. crowler can lids boxes of 6 sleeves, 384 lids per sleeve. The lids come in silver or gold and are band new. Asking $330 for a box of 6 plus shipping. Breaks down to $55 per sleeve.
Used 15bbl Single Wall Serving Tank Brite Tank. $4500 OBO.
Used 15bbl Single Wall Serving Tank Brite Tank. $4500 OBO. ( $4,500 ) 15bbl working volume. Max Volume 19bbl. Single walled. Good Condition!. Can load/deliver locally for reasonable fee. Can assist with shipping out of state. Unloading/tip up and placement of tank can be provided for additional fee. Includes, PRV, CIP arm with static sprayball and sight tube, drain extension. Minor alterations can be provided for additional fee.
Domino Inkjet Date Coder For Sale
Domino AX-350 Ink Jet Date Coder For Sale. Lots of different mounting equipment included. Comes with a touch screen for editing labels and setting up print settings. Comes mounted on a stainless stand. $10-12k new. Manufacturer : Domino. Original Manufacture Date : 2017. Where Manufactured : USA. Ships From :...
For Sale - CFT (SBC) Master 9 Head Can Filler with Seamer
CFT (SBC) Master 9 Head Can Filler with Seamer. Questions and Pricing – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. Last running 12oz. Aluminum Cans with 202 lid up to 45 Containers per Minute, Single Head Seamer, Includes Stainless Steel Guarding, Removed due to upgrade to faster machine, Allen Bradley Operator Touchscreen, Left to Right Flow, Stainless Steel Frame, Stainless Steel Control Panel with Allen Bradley PowerFlex 40 VFD Drive and CompactLogix L32E PLC, Last used in a Brewery.
Boiler and Blowdown Tank – Remiers RB30 and Columbia Boiler Co. BT-10
Boiler and Blowdown Tank - Remiers RB30 and Columbia Boiler Co. BT-10 ( $11,000 ) We have an unused Boiler and Blowdown Tank for sale. Asking for $11,000 for the combined two units, to be paid in full before pickup. Please contact if you would like more technical information.
Full cases, 350 count of opaque blue 3-pack PakTechs for 32 oz. crowler cans
Full cases, 350 count of opaque blue 3-pack PakTechs for 32 oz. crowler cans ( $70 ) Full cases, 350 count of opaque blue 3-pack PakTechs for 32 oz. crowler cans. 30 available asking $70 each plus shipping.
Fantastic Hop selections for sale! Amarillo, Mosaic, Citra. Idaho 7
Mosaic – $13.40 per lb – Yakima Chief. Sales are for whole 44-lb boxes only. Cost per pound does not include shipping. Please contact Joe@migrationbrewing.com for more information on quantities and shipping inquiries/options. Cheers!
CAN CLEARANCE SALES - 12oz Std, 16oz Std, 12oz Sleek Brite Cans & Ends
Clearance Sale of 12oz Std, 16oz Std, 12oz Sleek, 250 ml & 187 ml Brite Cans & Ends. Shipping from one of the following warehouses. Please call to get exact pricing or to make an offer. Looking to move ASAP. 858-414-3141. jrubey@saxco.com.
3×30 bbl GW Kent FV’s $13,000 Each
For sale are Three 30 bbl GW Kent FV’s. We are the second owners of these tanks, and have had them since January, 2017. Tanks are approximately 12′ Tall, and 7′ in Diameter. Comes with all valves, PRV, and racking arm. Buyer responsible for freight. I can...
Alpha 72 CPM Double Barrel style canning line
We are pleased to offer our 72 CPM Double Barrel style canning line from Alpha. This unit helped us fill and seam approximately 10M cans without any serious issues. It was well maintained and many elements were rebuilt or replaced in advance of decommissioning. SKA Can-I Bus. SKA water rinse...
Never Used 3 HP Sanitary Centrifugal Pump
Never Used 3 HP Sanitary Centrifugal Pump ( $2,000 ) This is a sanitary centrifugal pump with a VFD controller. It is 3 HP, 208 volts single phase, and 20 amps. It is great for breweries (not so much distilleries). Cord length is approximately 45 feet long. Max 44 GPM flow rate.
