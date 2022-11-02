Read full article on original website
10 bbl Turnkey Brewhouse
A state of the art lager brewhouse made by ABS. We are moving production to our main brewery and no longer need this equipment. This includes:. 5x 20bbl horizontal oak foeders with internal cooling fin. 4x 10bbl stacked jacketed lager tanks. 10 hp chiller. Steamer.
For Sale - CFT (SBC) Master 9 Head Can Filler with Seamer
CFT (SBC) Master 9 Head Can Filler with Seamer. Questions and Pricing – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. Last running 12oz. Aluminum Cans with 202 lid up to 45 Containers per Minute, Single Head Seamer, Includes Stainless Steel Guarding, Removed due to upgrade to faster machine, Allen Bradley Operator Touchscreen, Left to Right Flow, Stainless Steel Frame, Stainless Steel Control Panel with Allen Bradley PowerFlex 40 VFD Drive and CompactLogix L32E PLC, Last used in a Brewery.
20′ of Truck Line for Draught system (never used)
20' of Truck Line for Draught system (never used) ( $240 ) I have 20′ of draught system trunk line made by FOXX Equipment with x14 Accuflex 1/4” tubing and x4 – 3/8″ glycol lines. This has never been used, I bought a bit too much. Buyer pays shipping cost, I’ll calculate shipping cost to those interested. Feel free to ask any questions.
ErtelAlsop Carbon Lenticular
ErtelAlsop 16” Carbon Lenticular Filters. These filters used to be really hard to come by so we bought plenty. We no longer make the products that utilize these, so are now looking to sell. These are second to none as it comes to clarity. $350 each OBO. WE HAVE...
USED 20bbl FV – Made in USA. $8,500 OBO
20bbl FV for sale. $8500, OBO. Good Condition. Zorzini Manway. Jacketed and Insulated. Can load/deliver locally for reasonable fee. Can assist with shipping out of state. Unloading/tip up and placement of tank can be provided for additional fee. CIP arm located on left front. Temperature well located in front of tank above manway. Also Includes DIN racking arm and sample valve. Minor alterations can be provided for additional fee.
Domino Inkjet Date Coder For Sale
Domino AX-350 Ink Jet Date Coder For Sale. Lots of different mounting equipment included. Comes with a touch screen for editing labels and setting up print settings. Comes mounted on a stainless stand. $10-12k new. Manufacturer : Domino. Original Manufacture Date : 2017. Where Manufactured : USA. Ships From :...
Never Used STERLCO 4128-G SIMPLEX CONDENSATE RETURN PUMP
Never Used STERLCO 4128-G SIMPLEX CONDENSATE RETURN PUMP ( $1,000 ) We have an unused condensate return pump, purchased in 2020, for sale. We have the spec sheet for the unit, if you are interested. Asking for $1000. Must be paid in full before pickup. We also have a boiler/blowdown...
Used 15bbl Single Wall Serving Tank Brite Tank. $4500 OBO.
Used 15bbl Single Wall Serving Tank Brite Tank. $4500 OBO. ( $4,500 ) 15bbl working volume. Max Volume 19bbl. Single walled. Good Condition!. Can load/deliver locally for reasonable fee. Can assist with shipping out of state. Unloading/tip up and placement of tank can be provided for additional fee. Includes, PRV, CIP arm with static sprayball and sight tube, drain extension. Minor alterations can be provided for additional fee.
Can Inverters – Helical Boxes
We are selling one 187ml, and one 250ml Carleton Helical can inverters. Both in great condition, buyer will be responsible for shipping cost. Selling for $800 each.
Boiler and Blowdown Tank – Remiers RB30 and Columbia Boiler Co. BT-10
Boiler and Blowdown Tank - Remiers RB30 and Columbia Boiler Co. BT-10 ( $11,000 ) We have an unused Boiler and Blowdown Tank for sale. Asking for $11,000 for the combined two units, to be paid in full before pickup. Please contact if you would like more technical information.
15bbl Stainless Jacketed Uni-Tank Fermenter
Perfect 15bbl stainless jacketed uni-tank fermenter for sale. Comes with valves.
Alpha 72 CPM Double Barrel style canning line
We are pleased to offer our 72 CPM Double Barrel style canning line from Alpha. This unit helped us fill and seam approximately 10M cans without any serious issues. It was well maintained and many elements were rebuilt or replaced in advance of decommissioning. SKA Can-I Bus. SKA water rinse...
3×30 bbl GW Kent FV’s $13,000 Each
For sale are Three 30 bbl GW Kent FV’s. We are the second owners of these tanks, and have had them since January, 2017. Tanks are approximately 12′ Tall, and 7′ in Diameter. Comes with all valves, PRV, and racking arm. Buyer responsible for freight. I can...
10 x 7 bbl Brite/Serving Tanks ($4,500 Each)
For sale is a lot of Ten 7 bbl Brite/Serving Tanks. We Purchased this equipment brand new in 2018. Each Tank has a Carb Stone that Fits a 2″ Tri-Clamp, 15 PSI PRV, Pressure Gauge. Purchaser is responsible for all shipping and freight. I can palletize & crate to...
Semi-Automatic 2-head Keg Washer $8000
For sale is a very slightly used Fillmore 220v 2-Head Semi-Automatic Keg washer. This machine has done, maybe, 200 kegs. Due to the nature of our brewery, we immediately upgraded to a larger machine. Our two head semi-auto keg washers are designed to wash two kegs of any size per...
USED GAI 3031 FM BIER MONOBLOCK RINSER FILLER CROWNER (ROPP OPTION) FOR SALE
Now Available – Item is a used GAI model 3031 FM Bier- monoblock 12 head rinser / 12 head isobaric filler / single head crowner. This monoblock was built new in 2018 and was removed from service recently. Specifications include:. Capacity: 600-3000 bottles per hour. Volume output: up to...
