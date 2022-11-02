BROCKTON - Investigators say a woman was killed in her Brockton driveway Wednesday afternoon.Investigators called the attack, "savage, brutal and unprovoked." Police were called to the Crescent Street home for a woman bleeding in her driveway. They found 48-year-old Veronica Goncalves on the ground suffering from a head injury. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Goncalves had just returned from dropping her daughter off at work and had her 2-year-old grandchild in the car."It seems she was attacked right inside of her car," said a nephew of Goncalves. "And her granddaughter was in the back seat."He added that the granddaughter is fine and with family. "Preliminarily, this appears to have been a targeted attack and not a random act of violence," said Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.The case remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

BROCKTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO