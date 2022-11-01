Don’t look now, but it appears that defense has reared its head to reassert itself in the Wild West of offensive wizardry that is normally Class 7A, Region 3. Top-ranked Hoover leads Class 7A in scoring defense this year, allowing a mere 8.2 points per game. No. 3 Thompson is giving up 13.5 a game, good for second-best in 7A. Hewitt-Trussville, the third seed from the region and the fifth-ranked team in 7A, is allowing 17.5 points a game, which is 4.2 points fewer than last season, and fifth-best in the class.

HOOVER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO