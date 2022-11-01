Read full article on original website
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Parker stuns Class 6A defending champion Clay-Chalkville 7-6
Parker quarterback Malik Muhammad connected with Carl Pitts for a 55-yard scoring play and the Thundering Herd defense did the rest in the 7-6 Class 6A, Round 1 playoff upset of defending champion and second-ranked Clay-Chalkville. “I told the guys if you’re going to be the champs you got to...
tdalabamamag.com
Major Alabama 5-Star DB target Desmond Ricks announces final three
Desmond Ricks announced his top three and his Dec. 23 commitment date Thursday. Ricks attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He recently re-classified to the 2023 recruiting class. The new 2023 recruit listed Alabama, LSU and Miami as his final three. The...
Huskies dominate Gadsden City to open basketball season
By Zack Steele, For the Tribune TRUSSVILLE — Both the boys and girls Hewitt Basketball teams opened the 2022-23 season Thursday night in front of a nearly full Bryant Bank Arena, and the home teams did not disappoint. Hewitt-Trussville Girls 58, Gadsden City 39 The Hewitt girls jumped out to a big early lead and cruised to […]
Anniston, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Sylacauga, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Tuskegee scores overtime game-winner in homecoming game against Miles College
The redshirt senior took the handoff with it all on the line in his last homecoming game, and punched in the game-winning 1-yard touchdown to send Abbott Stadium into celebration for the Golden Tigers. On Edwards’ game-winner, Tuskegee defeated Miles College 26-23 on Saturday in two overtimes. The teams ended...
Hoover, Thompson, Hewitt-Trussville defenses standing strong headed into playoffs
Don’t look now, but it appears that defense has reared its head to reassert itself in the Wild West of offensive wizardry that is normally Class 7A, Region 3. Top-ranked Hoover leads Class 7A in scoring defense this year, allowing a mere 8.2 points per game. No. 3 Thompson is giving up 13.5 a game, good for second-best in 7A. Hewitt-Trussville, the third seed from the region and the fifth-ranked team in 7A, is allowing 17.5 points a game, which is 4.2 points fewer than last season, and fifth-best in the class.
Gardendale keeps 1st-round playoff win streak alive by beating Oxford
Gardendale fumbled the ball away on the game’s first offensive snap, and Oxford scored three plays later to take a 7-0 lead. Rockets quarterback Tyler Nelson took over from there. Nelson ran 21 times for 186 yards and scored on runs of 55 and 4 yards in the first...
thecutoffnews.com
Five Football Teams From The Cutoff Make The Playoffs - Playoff Picture & Wrap-up For Week 11 - October 27 & 28, 2022 (Highlights, Standings, Pics & Videos)
wbrc.com
Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.
jsuchanticleer.com
JSU student Leah Tarvin dies at UAB Hospital Friday afternoon
JSU student and victim of Wednesday’s accident, Leah Tarvin, died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Friday afternoon. Tarvin will be donating her organs so that others can live, according to a statement from Rick Karle at WVTM 13. UAB Hospital held an Honor Walk as Tarvin was taken...
thesamfordcrimson.com
Former Samford grad files appeal for repercussions from Samford University
Samford alum, James L. Hart, accused Samford University of stealing the Theta Alpha Zeta House. The house was donated by the Theta Alpha Zeta House Corporation of Lambda Alpha Chi non-profit in 1973, which was formed by alumni’s of the chapter. However, the house was soon taken away from...
thecutoffnews.com
The Cutoff News High School Football Scores Fri., Nov 4, 2022 (AHSAA Rd 1 Playoffs & Rd 2 Pairings - Two Teams From The Cutoff Advance)
birminghamtimes.com
Delicia Mason: The Passion of a Chief Nursing Officer at Children’s of Alabama
While attending Auburn University in Montgomery (AUM), Delicia Mason did her clinicals at Children’s of Alabama and knew that the facility was only place she wanted to work. “I didn’t want to be at any hospital other than Children’s. That’s just where my passion is—with pediatrics,” she said.
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham falls lawsuit against church-run development company
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Episcopal District Development and Birmingham Annual Conference Fifth Episcopal District C.M.E. Church for failing to complete construction of a church building, offices, and day care facility. The city gave the land to Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal...
thesamfordcrimson.com
SAMFORD’S NEW ORGANIZATION: DREAM ON 3
Samford University’s new organization, Dream on 3, partners up with Chandler. Chandler is someone who loves sports, who happens to have Downs Syndrome. Dream on 3 provides opportunities for Chandler to hang out with athletes on campus. If you would like to donate to make Chandler’s dream come true, please follow the link provided.
wvtm13.com
Incumbent, former Navy SEAL battle for Jefferson County sheriff
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway is up for reelection but faces stiff competition from challenger Jared Hudson. These candidates have very differing views on the current state of crime in the county. Democrat Pettway says violent crime has dropped significantly since he took office. Republican...
Center Point duo lead Eagles over Jackson-Olin in Class 6A
The Center Point duo of Troy Bruce and Jabari Collier did it again. Running back Bruce and quarterback Collier accounted for all three touchdowns and all but 44 of the Eagles’ total offense in the 26-8 victory over Jackson-Olin in the first round of Class 6A playoffs. Bruce ran...
Funny: The Real Reason Why Alabama is the Crimson Tide
If you've ever wondered why the University of Alabama goes by the 'Crimson Tide' and uses an elephant for its mascot, we've got answers!. I, for one, love living in SEC country, even though some of the school mascots confuse me. After all, I went to a MAC school. Like why can't Auburn figure out if they're Tigers or War Eagles? Aren't school mascots supposed to inspire fear and respect in their adversaries on the gridiron? Heck, yeah! What's scary about a Crimson Tide? Hey, don't go there. You're nasty!
Bham Now
These two Birmingham executives have one thing in common. Find out what it is.
When they’re not busy handling client relations in their day jobs, Brandon Cummings and Brock Collier volunteer their time with the Young Alumni Council of Auburn University‘s Harbert College of Business. Keep reading to find out why these local executives care so much about their Alma Mater. Brandon...
