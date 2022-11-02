Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
Victoria claims to be honoring Kay Chancellor's legacyCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate, Tucker, and Chelsea must answer tough questionsCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 10: Confrontations and ConfessionsSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Winter HarborMarket kicks off Nov. 5 at the Kenosha Union Club
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Winter Harbor Market is moving indoors for the winter season. They’ll kick off being indoors at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., on Nov 5. The local market will operate every Saturday from 9 am until 1 pm through April 29, except Dec. 17, 24 and 31.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Winter HarborMarket begins Saturday
Kenosha HarborMarket begins its indoor season on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., and it will operate every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm through April 29, except Dec. 17, 24 and 31. Vendors and shoppers alike enjoyed attending the opening day Saturday, May...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Veterans Day Ceremony & luncheon at Memorial Hall on Nov. 11 hosted by RAVI, Racine Lutheran High School
RACINE — Racine Area Veterans Inc. (RAVI) and Racine Lutheran High School (RLHS) are joining forces to host a Veterans Day Ceremony at Memorial Hall, 72 7th St. The event will start at 10 am on Nov. 11 and will include a variety of tributes and remarks. The ceremony...
Families outraged, confused after items removed from Kenosha gravesites
Families who have loved ones buried at the cemetery said they're outraged and heartbroken. They said it all happened without any warning.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Gemma Foods restaurant will open at Pilot Project’s Milwaukee brewery
The restaurant at Pilot Project, which is taking over the old Milwaukee Brewing Co. space at downtown’s western edge, will be Gemma Foods from Chicago, led by an award-winning chef. Pilot Project is the Chicago brewery incubator that bought Milwaukee Brewing Co.’s operations at 1128 N. Ninth St. Its...
kenosha.com
Kenoshan of the Week: Jasiya Gaines
Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. In business since February of 2018, Bellissima’s Boutique is owned by...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha cemetery throws out gravesite items, families surprised
KENOSHA, Wis. - Families of loved ones buried at St. George Cemetery in Kenosha are facing another type of loss, one they say came without warning or explanation earlier this week. "This is one of the last places we can go to feel connected to them," said Mount Pleasant resident...
kenosha.com
7 new additions you’re going to love about Coopers Uptown
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Coopers Uptown General Manager Vicki Seebeck was determined to combine the best of old with exciting new additions as...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Tour MKE from home with the new streaming show “Show Me Milwaukee”
As proven by a recent glowing Nat Geo write-up, people are constantly discovering Milwaukee – and that includes Milwaukeeans. One of Brew City’s beauties is that there’s always more to find and more to discover – and the new streaming program “Show Me Milwaukee” is eager to help locals and newcomers make more of those delightful discoveries.
kenosha.com
Powerball fever: Record jackpot reaches $1.6 billion
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. “So you’re telling me there’s a chance!” – Lloyd Christmas. The 1 in 192 million...
Road to November: Kenosha residents share what is driving them to the polls
In TMJ4's final installment of our "Road to November" series, Shannon Simons and Charles Benson took a trip to Kenosha to talk with voters ahead of Tuesday's election.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Brisket Sandwich
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 Sixth Ave., is Kenosha’s first craft brewery and boasts a comfortable atmosphere...
Northridge Mall up for sale, despite Milwaukee's demolition order
The city has been trying its best to get the building demolished, arguing it has become a hotbed of crime, while the mall's owners have been focused on delaying an order from a judge to demolish.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
New brewery coming to Milwaukee’s Third Ward
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A new brewery is coming to the Third Ward!. Foxtown Brewing, based out of Mequon, will be opening a new facility on the vacant riverfront site near St. Paul and Plankinton. According to a news release, it will be adjacent to the proposed dog park in...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
For the drive home in Kenosha: Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of rain developing overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Saturday’s forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. We’ll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don’t go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow’s forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Kenosha, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
WISN
McGillycuddy's Bar and Grill faces 10-day suspension
MILWAUKEE — McGillycuddy's, a popular downtown Milwaukee bar, will have to close its doors for 10 days. The suspension, put in place by the Common Council Licenses Committee, will go into effect when the bar's license expires after Nov. 29. The suspension lasts from 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 30 until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 9.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee vehicle theft, Union Grove veteran’s gifted truck stolen
MILWAUKEE – He came to Milwaukee to spend the night with friends, and he left without his truck, finding broken glass where it was parked. Milwaukee police are trying to find it and who’s responsible. It’s what was still inside the truck that has a family hurting.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Union Grove
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Hometowns tour continues next week, though the tour will look a bit different. While the tour pauses on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to comprehensive Election Day coverage, we will be back on the road on Thursday, Nov. 10 to visit Union Grove in Racine County!
spectrumnews1.com
Burlington voters to decide fate of Echo Lake
BURLINGTON, Wis. — Voters in Burlington will decide on Nov. 8 whether to save the Echo Lake and Dam or restore the river. Echo Lake has stood as an important part of Burlington for nearly two centuries. However, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has informed the town that the dam that created the lake must be rebuilt or removed.
Kenosha mother shares horror after daughters contract RSV
Emily Herbert never imagined she would be spending the last two weeks moving from nebulizers to emergency rooms with her two young daughters.
Comments / 0