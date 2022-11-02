ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Winter HarborMarket kicks off Nov. 5 at the Kenosha Union Club

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Winter Harbor Market is moving indoors for the winter season. They’ll kick off being indoors at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., on Nov 5. The local market will operate every Saturday from 9 am until 1 pm through April 29, except Dec. 17, 24 and 31.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Gemma Foods restaurant will open at Pilot Project’s Milwaukee brewery

The restaurant at Pilot Project, which is taking over the old Milwaukee Brewing Co. space at downtown’s western edge, will be Gemma Foods from Chicago, led by an award-winning chef. Pilot Project is the Chicago brewery incubator that bought Milwaukee Brewing Co.’s operations at 1128 N. Ninth St. Its...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Kenoshan of the Week: Jasiya Gaines

Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. In business since February of 2018, Bellissima’s Boutique is owned by...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha cemetery throws out gravesite items, families surprised

KENOSHA, Wis. - Families of loved ones buried at St. George Cemetery in Kenosha are facing another type of loss, one they say came without warning or explanation earlier this week. "This is one of the last places we can go to feel connected to them," said Mount Pleasant resident...
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

7 new additions you’re going to love about Coopers Uptown

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Coopers Uptown General Manager Vicki Seebeck was determined to combine the best of old with exciting new additions as...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Tour MKE from home with the new streaming show “Show Me Milwaukee”

As proven by a recent glowing Nat Geo write-up, people are constantly discovering Milwaukee – and that includes Milwaukeeans. One of Brew City’s beauties is that there’s always more to find and more to discover – and the new streaming program “Show Me Milwaukee” is eager to help locals and newcomers make more of those delightful discoveries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Powerball fever: Record jackpot reaches $1.6 billion

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. “So you’re telling me there’s a chance!” – Lloyd Christmas. The 1 in 192 million...
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Brisket Sandwich

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 Sixth Ave., is Kenosha’s first craft brewery and boasts a comfortable atmosphere...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

New brewery coming to Milwaukee’s Third Ward

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A new brewery is coming to the Third Ward!. Foxtown Brewing, based out of Mequon, will be opening a new facility on the vacant riverfront site near St. Paul and Plankinton. According to a news release, it will be adjacent to the proposed dog park in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of rain developing overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Saturday’s forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. We’ll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don’t go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow’s forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Kenosha, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

McGillycuddy's Bar and Grill faces 10-day suspension

MILWAUKEE — McGillycuddy's, a popular downtown Milwaukee bar, will have to close its doors for 10 days. The suspension, put in place by the Common Council Licenses Committee, will go into effect when the bar's license expires after Nov. 29. The suspension lasts from 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 30 until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 9.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Union Grove

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Hometowns tour continues next week, though the tour will look a bit different. While the tour pauses on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to comprehensive Election Day coverage, we will be back on the road on Thursday, Nov. 10 to visit Union Grove in Racine County!
UNION GROVE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Burlington voters to decide fate of Echo Lake

BURLINGTON, Wis. — Voters in Burlington will decide on Nov. 8 whether to save the Echo Lake and Dam or restore the river. Echo Lake has stood as an important part of Burlington for nearly two centuries. However, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has informed the town that the dam that created the lake must be rebuilt or removed.
BURLINGTON, WI

