Houston, TX

Offset Changes Profile Picture on Instagram to Takeoff Following His Death

Offset is reacting to news of the tragic death of his cousin and fellow Migos group member Takeoff. On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Offset made his first public acknowledgment of Takeoff's passing by switching out the photo on his Instagram profile to a picture of Takeoff, who was shot and killed following an altercation outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. The photo shows Takeoff smiling with a white heart next to his head. This is Offset's first social media action since Takeoff died.
HOUSTON, TX
Post Malone Gets Called a Bitch While Meeting With Fans – Watch

Post Malone loves his fans, but one person recently did something to Posty that stunned the hell out of the rap-crooner. Posty got called a bitch while meeting with fans, and his reaction was caught on camera. On Saturday (Nov. 5), pop culture channel @PopCrave posted a video on their...
Meek Mill Clowned After Revealing Flamers 5 Mixtape Cover

Meek Mill is getting clowned something major after revealing his Flamers 5 mixtape cover today. On Monday (Oct. 31), Meek Mill hit up Instagram to let his 22.8 million followers know that he is gearing up to rekindle his Flamers mixtape series with the release of Flamers 5. However, since revealing the project's official cover art, the Philadelphia rhymer has been dragged heavily across the internet for the minimalistic design that includes five simple flame emojis, which many view as a subpar representation of the upcoming project.
Styles P Shares the Secret to The Lox’s Longevity

As he maintains his respect in the industry he calls home, Styles P continues to check off boxes on his career and personal to-do list. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. With a love for rhyming spanning over...
Drake, 21 Savage ‘Circo Loco’ Lyrics

Drake and 21 Savage's new Her Loss album is here and it has the whole internet talking. On Friday (Nov. 4), after a week delay, the dynamic duo put out their highly anticipated joint LP, Her Loss, which features 16 songs including a sole guest appearance from Travis Scott. One of the songs that is initially getting a lot of feedback is the track "Circo Loco." Produced by Boi-1da and Tay Keith, the banger features progressing chords and booming bass, and finds Aubrey and the Slaughter King talking boss talk.
Odell Beckham Jr. Uses Puking Emoji to Describe Drake in New Post

Odell Beckham Jr. and Drake are reportedly very good friends, but recently OBJ used a puking emoji to describe Drizzy in a new tweet. On Friday (Nov. 4), Odell Beckham Jr. jumped on Twitter and posted a tweet aimed at Drake that reads, "DRAKE is just….. I mean ion even kno what to say anymore," along with a puking emoji.
Who Is the Girl on Drake, 21 Savage’s Her Loss Album Cover?

As Drake and 21 Savage prepare to drop their collaborative album Her Loss tonight, fans are curious about the woman who appears on the cover art of their highly anticipated project. Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, which hits DSPs on Friday (Nov. 4), features a close-up shot of model...
Whiskey Riff

Tanner Usrey To Release New Song, “Pick Up Your Phone,” This Friday

The boy from Prosper, Texas, is dropping another one. Back in August we got a taste of new music from rising star Tanner Usrey with “Take Me Home” and this Friday we’re about to get a little more. Tanner took to Instagram to tell us a new single co-written with producer Beau Bedford (The Texas Gentlemen) and guitarist Tyler Wilkerson, titled “Pick Up Your Phone” will be released this Friday, along with giving us a look at the lyrics. “Hope […] The post Tanner Usrey To Release New Song, “Pick Up Your Phone,” This Friday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PROSPER, TX
Drake and 21 Savage, Dusty Locane, Lecrae and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

With November in full effect, the rap game powers into the new month with some notable music releases. This time around, a global megastar joins forces with a revered Atlanta rhymer to drop their first joint album surrounded by a ton of buzz, a Brooklyn, N.Y. spitter drops a horror-themed project, a rap-crooner repping Houston balances between being righteous and ratchet on a new mixtape and more.
