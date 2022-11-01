The boy from Prosper, Texas, is dropping another one. Back in August we got a taste of new music from rising star Tanner Usrey with “Take Me Home” and this Friday we’re about to get a little more. Tanner took to Instagram to tell us a new single co-written with producer Beau Bedford (The Texas Gentlemen) and guitarist Tyler Wilkerson, titled “Pick Up Your Phone” will be released this Friday, along with giving us a look at the lyrics. “Hope […] The post Tanner Usrey To Release New Song, “Pick Up Your Phone,” This Friday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

PROSPER, TX ・ 13 MINUTES AGO