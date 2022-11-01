Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Lil Yachty Claims Drake Didn’t Diss Megan Thee Stallion, Says Lyric References Women Lying About BBLs
Lil Yachty has come to the defense of Drake in the wake of his controversial lyrics on the Her Loss track "Circo Loco." Yachty claims Drizzy didn't diss Megan Thee Stallion on the song and said his lyrics are referencing women who lie about getting BBLs. On Friday (Nov. 4),...
Offset Changes Profile Picture on Instagram to Takeoff Following His Death
Offset is reacting to news of the tragic death of his cousin and fellow Migos group member Takeoff. On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Offset made his first public acknowledgment of Takeoff's passing by switching out the photo on his Instagram profile to a picture of Takeoff, who was shot and killed following an altercation outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. The photo shows Takeoff smiling with a white heart next to his head. This is Offset's first social media action since Takeoff died.
Gucci Mane Says He Dropped Baby Racks One Day After Signing Him, Racks Responds
Gucci Mane says he has dropped his new artist Baby Racks only a day after inking the buzzing rapper to a deal on Guwop's 1017 record label. On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Gucci Mane unceremoniously announced the roster move on Twitter. "Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped...
Megan Thee Stallion Has a Writing Credit on Drake, 21 Savage’s Her Loss Album
Megan Thee Stallion has received a writing credit on Drake and 21 Savage's new album, Her Loss. On Friday (Nov. 4), the credit listing for Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album unveiled that despite not being featured on any of the album's songs, Megan Thee Stallion has earned a writer's credit on the joint project.
Kodak Black Appears to Call Cap on 21 Savage Claiming He Could Beat Anyone From the 2016 Freshman Class in a Verzuz
Kodak Black has responded to 21 Savage's claim that he could beat any member of the 2016 XXL Freshman class in a Verzuz hits battle and appeared to call cap on the Atlanta rapper's projected W. 21 Savage created a buzz after recently declaring he'd reign supreme over any of...
Post Malone Gets Called a Bitch While Meeting With Fans – Watch
Post Malone loves his fans, but one person recently did something to Posty that stunned the hell out of the rap-crooner. Posty got called a bitch while meeting with fans, and his reaction was caught on camera. On Saturday (Nov. 5), pop culture channel @PopCrave posted a video on their...
Meek Mill Clowned After Revealing Flamers 5 Mixtape Cover
Meek Mill is getting clowned something major after revealing his Flamers 5 mixtape cover today. On Monday (Oct. 31), Meek Mill hit up Instagram to let his 22.8 million followers know that he is gearing up to rekindle his Flamers mixtape series with the release of Flamers 5. However, since revealing the project's official cover art, the Philadelphia rhymer has been dragged heavily across the internet for the minimalistic design that includes five simple flame emojis, which many view as a subpar representation of the upcoming project.
Styles P Shares the Secret to The Lox’s Longevity
As he maintains his respect in the industry he calls home, Styles P continues to check off boxes on his career and personal to-do list. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. With a love for rhyming spanning over...
Drake, 21 Savage ‘Circo Loco’ Lyrics
Drake and 21 Savage's new Her Loss album is here and it has the whole internet talking. On Friday (Nov. 4), after a week delay, the dynamic duo put out their highly anticipated joint LP, Her Loss, which features 16 songs including a sole guest appearance from Travis Scott. One of the songs that is initially getting a lot of feedback is the track "Circo Loco." Produced by Boi-1da and Tay Keith, the banger features progressing chords and booming bass, and finds Aubrey and the Slaughter King talking boss talk.
Odell Beckham Jr. Uses Puking Emoji to Describe Drake in New Post
Odell Beckham Jr. and Drake are reportedly very good friends, but recently OBJ used a puking emoji to describe Drizzy in a new tweet. On Friday (Nov. 4), Odell Beckham Jr. jumped on Twitter and posted a tweet aimed at Drake that reads, "DRAKE is just….. I mean ion even kno what to say anymore," along with a puking emoji.
Who Is the Girl on Drake, 21 Savage’s Her Loss Album Cover?
As Drake and 21 Savage prepare to drop their collaborative album Her Loss tonight, fans are curious about the woman who appears on the cover art of their highly anticipated project. Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, which hits DSPs on Friday (Nov. 4), features a close-up shot of model...
Tanner Usrey To Release New Song, “Pick Up Your Phone,” This Friday
The boy from Prosper, Texas, is dropping another one. Back in August we got a taste of new music from rising star Tanner Usrey with “Take Me Home” and this Friday we’re about to get a little more. Tanner took to Instagram to tell us a new single co-written with producer Beau Bedford (The Texas Gentlemen) and guitarist Tyler Wilkerson, titled “Pick Up Your Phone” will be released this Friday, along with giving us a look at the lyrics. “Hope […] The post Tanner Usrey To Release New Song, “Pick Up Your Phone,” This Friday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Drake and 21 Savage, Dusty Locane, Lecrae and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
With November in full effect, the rap game powers into the new month with some notable music releases. This time around, a global megastar joins forces with a revered Atlanta rhymer to drop their first joint album surrounded by a ton of buzz, a Brooklyn, N.Y. spitter drops a horror-themed project, a rap-crooner repping Houston balances between being righteous and ratchet on a new mixtape and more.
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0