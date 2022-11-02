ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

9-Year-Old Las Vegas Girl Hailed A Hero For Escaping Kidnapper With Baby Brother

A 9-year-old girl in Las Vegas is being hailed a hero after she carried her baby brother to safety after the siblings were kidnapped outside a 7-Eleven. On Tuesday, Karen Quinn recounted her horrifying experience after having her two young children kidnapped by a man who was later arrested outside a 7-Eleven in North Las Vegas, Fox 5 Vegas reports. The culprit stole Quinn’s car with her two children inside.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police investigate shooting inside Las Vegas home that left 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was shot to death Friday at a home in Las Vegas, police said. Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) are investigating a homicide on the 200 block of Kipling Street, near US-95 and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. Lieutenant Jason...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Shooting in southwest valley leaves 1 injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley that left one person injured. The incident happened near Cameron Street and Sirius Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots, and upon arrival discovered an individual who had been...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man

Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Cyclist killed in 9-vehicle crash

Editors note: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department initially stated that two pedestrians had been killed in a multi-vehicle crash and later stated the information was incorrect and that one pedestrian had been killed. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a 9-vehicle crash that left one pedestrian […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police locate SUV allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash

UPDATE (Nov. 4) -- Henderson Police found the vehicle reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash crash Thursday afternoon. Additional details about where the vehicle was found and whether the driver involved was arrested was not immediately available. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is looking...
HENDERSON, NV
Law & Crime

Surveillance Footage Allegedly Caught Elected Official Fatally Stabbing Las Vegas Investigative Reporter Outside His Home

The stabbing murder of an investigative reporter in Las Vegas was apparently caught on surveillance camera footage and presented as evidence to a grand jury. Authorities say the video shows former Democratic elected county official Robert Telles as he attacked Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German and fatally stabbed him outside of his home two months ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy