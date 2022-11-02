Read full article on original website
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Related
Mother accused of calling in hoax to Las Vegas police saying she, children were held at gunpoint
An Arizona mother is accused of calling in a hoax to Las Vegas police, prompting a massive police response and a multi-hour search for her and her children who she said were being held at gunpoint.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police kill murder suspect in second officer-involved shooting; hostage rescued
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a second officer-involved shooting for Friday evening. Per 8 News Now Investigator sources, a suspect wanted for murder was shot and killed by police near the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road. The suspect was holding someone hostage before the...
9-Year-Old Las Vegas Girl Hailed A Hero For Escaping Kidnapper With Baby Brother
A 9-year-old girl in Las Vegas is being hailed a hero after she carried her baby brother to safety after the siblings were kidnapped outside a 7-Eleven. On Tuesday, Karen Quinn recounted her horrifying experience after having her two young children kidnapped by a man who was later arrested outside a 7-Eleven in North Las Vegas, Fox 5 Vegas reports. The culprit stole Quinn’s car with her two children inside.
Metro: Man shot, killed after pointing weapon at officers in northwest valley
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood.
8newsnow.com
Police investigate shooting inside Las Vegas home that left 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was shot to death Friday at a home in Las Vegas, police said. Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) are investigating a homicide on the 200 block of Kipling Street, near US-95 and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. Lieutenant Jason...
One dead following homicide in central Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at the 200 block of Kipling Street in the central valley on Friday.
8newsnow.com
Man accused of leading Las Vegas police on violent car chase found mentally incompetent
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man who led police on a violent car chase throughout the streets of Las Vegas has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial. Justin Venegas, 40, was determined to be incapable of understanding the charges against him, according to court records. The hearing took place on Sep. 30, and Venegas was not present during that time.
8newsnow.com
Shooting in southwest valley leaves 1 injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley that left one person injured. The incident happened near Cameron Street and Sirius Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots, and upon arrival discovered an individual who had been...
Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man
Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
Las Vegas police: Cyclist killed in 9-vehicle crash
Editors note: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department initially stated that two pedestrians had been killed in a multi-vehicle crash and later stated the information was incorrect and that one pedestrian had been killed. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a 9-vehicle crash that left one pedestrian […]
Las Vegas police: Pregnant woman, 22, critically injured in DUI hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 22-year-old pregnant woman was critically injured Thursday night after being struck in a hit-and-run in the southeast Las Vegas valley. Around 9:38 p.m., the woman was on a sidewalk on Nellis Boulevard north of Harmon Avenue. She tried to cross Nellis outside of a marked crosswalk when a 2010 Toyota […]
Fox5 KVVU
Arrest report: 4 kids in car in head-on suspected DUI crash on Halloween
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four kids were in a vehicle when it hit a semi-truck head on on Halloween night, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Kayla Gonzales faces two counts of DUI and four counts of child abuse after the crash on Oct. 31 around 9:45 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police locate SUV allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash
UPDATE (Nov. 4) -- Henderson Police found the vehicle reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash crash Thursday afternoon. Additional details about where the vehicle was found and whether the driver involved was arrested was not immediately available. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is looking...
Las Vegas man shoots, kills victim who was threatening mother: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of shooting and killing a man in August allegedly did it because the man had been threatening his mother, police said. Deangelo Gray, 32, is facing a murder charge in the death of Dwayne Thomas. On Aug. 28 just before 11 p.m., officers responded to reports […]
‘It’s murder,’ Las Vegas family pleads for change after unlicensed drunk driver going 141 mph in rented Lamborghini kills moped rider
The family of a moped rider who a drunk driver killed going 141 mph in a rented Lamborghini believes his killer should have faced a murder charge, but the state’s highest court forbids it.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit's Public Enemy #1 arrested in Las Vegas
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive featured on October 19 in our weekly At Large: Utah’s Fugitives has been captured. Silas Severnak who also goes by Silas Gerber was designated the Metro Gang Unit’s Public Enemy #1 and was wanted for domestic violence assaults and kidnapping.
Las Vegas police search for 4 suspects in armed business robbery
Police are searching for four suspects accused of a robbery at a local business.
Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run, driver at large, Henderson police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday afternoon after a hit-and-run crash in Henderson. An older model gold SUV with no plate, possibly a Tahoe or Suburban, was traveling southbound on Boulder highway near Gibson Road around 1 p.m. before hitting a pedestrian and driving away, Henderson police said. The […]
Surveillance Footage Allegedly Caught Elected Official Fatally Stabbing Las Vegas Investigative Reporter Outside His Home
The stabbing murder of an investigative reporter in Las Vegas was apparently caught on surveillance camera footage and presented as evidence to a grand jury. Authorities say the video shows former Democratic elected county official Robert Telles as he attacked Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German and fatally stabbed him outside of his home two months ago.
Las Vegas woman accused of head-on DUI crash on Halloween with 4 kids in car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A woman facing suspicion of DUI charges was allegedly impaired on Halloween night when she crashed head-on into a semi-truck with four children sitting in the backseat, police said.
Comments / 4