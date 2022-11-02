Dia de los Muertos — celebration of culture and family

Outside of the Pitman Center at the University of Idaho, leaves are blowing, snow is glistening, and cold weather fills the air — but inside, visitors could find a heartwarming event in Mexican culture.

Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, is a popular event within the Hispanic/Latinx community to remember their ancestors and loved ones and it’s become quite popular at the UI as well.

Some students who come from Mexican households have an idea of their culture through music, language and telenovelas, but Dia de los Muertos may be something new to them, which is why some said they gravitated to the UI event.