Related
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT
It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
Lifelong Kalamazoo Area Resident Celebrates Turning 100
It's a hell of an accomplishment to say you've lived to see the world through 100 years, but that's what one lifelong Comstock resident can say, as on November 2nd Kenneth Dunlap celebrated the beginning of his 100th year on earth. As the Charter Township of Comstock shared, there was...
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan
Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
New Holland Brewing Finally Set to Open New Battle Creek Brewpub
If you are not a craft beer fanatic and you live here in west Michigan-- I feel bad for you! Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and the surrounding cities are considered a Mecca for craft beer lovers across the country. How lucky are we to have "Beer City USA" in our own backyard?
Times-Union Newspaper
Crooked Barn BBQ, HopLore Brewing Co. Merge On Market St.
Some things just seem to naturally go together: peanut butter and chocolate, peaches and cream and beer and barbecue. It’s the latter that has brought Crooked Barn Smoke BBQ and HopLore Brewing Co. together at 307 W. Market St., Warsaw. On Friday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a...
Looking For A House In Kalamazoo? Spiderman Will Sell You One
Buying a house can be one of the most exciting times in someone's life, whether it's the first home you purchase away from your parents, the first home you buy with your spouse, or that time you go house hunting because you're family is getting bigger. Buying a new house always makes your inner child explode but your inner adult and pockets weep in pain. Purchasing a new home can be intimidating unless you have a fun realtor to help.
Kalamazoo Guy’s TikToks About Anime Get Over 30 Million Views
This young Kalamazoo man is absolutely killing the game with this anime TikToks. He goes by @Rysreality on the popular social media app TikTok. He has 235.9 thousand followers, 9 million total video likes, and over 30 million video views. Ry describes his content as, "Anime and Gaming skits." When...
inkfreenews.com
Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center
WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
22 WSBT
Potawatomi Zoo says howler monkey passed away
Sad news to share, in a Facebook post, The Potawatomi Zoo said that their howler monkey, Eva died last week. She was 16 years old.
95.3 MNC
Four Winds South Bend hiring event
Four Winds South Bend is hosting a job fair. The casino is hiring multiple positions, including beverage servers, casino bartenders, cooks, housekeeping, finance, and more. Non-tipped positions start at $15 an hour and tipped positions are at $6.25. Some eligible positions will also offer a $500 sign-on bonus. Attendees can...
What’s Happening With Dairy Queen On Lovers Lane?
Editor's Note: A previous version of this article insinuated that this Dairy Queen location is closed. It has since been updated to clear up any confusion. In the past few weeks, some activity has been going on in the Dairy Queen that is on the corner of Cork Street and Lovers Lane. For years, Kalamazoo residents could stop by this corner and get their favorite Blizzard, smash on some chili cheese dogs, or even take home some buster bars, but now the ice cream shop could be undergoing some drastic changes.
abc57.com
Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home
PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
Authorities Caution Residents As Disturbing New Scam Hits Kalamazoo County
As a millennial I consider myself to be pretty tech-savvy, but with today's ever-changing technology it's getting harder and harder to distinguish what's legitimate and what's fake online. Authorities are warning of a new scam that's recently hit several residents in Kalamazoo County and this one is so off the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Leaf Pick-Up Cancelled by Forecast
(Michigan City, IN) - There will be no leaf pick up in Michigan City on Saturday. According to the mayor’s office, high winds in the forecast through the day is the reason for the cancellation. In other news, there will be no change in garbage pick-up in Michigan City...
95.3 MNC
South Bend Community Re-Entry Center searching for missing resident
The South Bend Community Re-Entry Center is searching for a missing resident. The Indiana Department of Correction says that the man, 37-year-old Jessie Hanson, left the center on Tuesday, November 1, at 9:45 a.m. ABC 57 News reports that Hanson got into a vehicle that morning, while he was doing...
abc57.com
Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
abc57.com
Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Lerner cancelled due to illness
ELKHART, Ind. - Lindsey Buckingham's November 4 show at the Lerner Theatre has been cancelled due to illness within the touring group, the theatre announced Wednesday. Ticket refunds will be made available at the point of purchase. If you bought tickets via credit card, please allow three to five business...
abc57.com
Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 ticket worth $354K sold in Rochester
A CA$H 5 ticket purchased in Rochester for Tuesday night's drawing matched all five numbers. The ticket is worth $354,500. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey's on E. SR 14. The winning numbers are 9-10-18-26-43. If you have the winning ticket, sign the back and keep it in a...
WNDU
Fall back: Daylight saving time ends Sunday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Daylight saving time is ending. We’re falling back one hour this Sunday at 2 a.m., which means you’ll get to enjoy more light in the morning. It’s also a good time to put new batteries in warning devices such as smoke detectors and hazard warning radios.
4 Kalamazoo Area Spots Serving Thanksgiving Meals To-Go in 2022
I know a lot of people are jumping into the Holiday season early this year. But, there's one holiday that can't be forgotten: Thanksgiving. Aside from the inevitable family drama and questionable history of the day, stuffing your face until you feel uncomfortable seems to make Thanksgiving a favorite holiday among many. But, what if you don't want to cook?
