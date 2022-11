PHILADELPHIA -- A rookie and a future Hall of Famer combined to bring the Houston Astros within one victory of a World Series title. Jeremy Pena homered among his three hits and drove in two runs, Justin Verlander tossed five solid innings and the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday. The Astros head home with a 3-2 lead in the...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO