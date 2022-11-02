ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKTV

Rebeca Andrade wins Brazil’s first world all-around gymnastics title

Rebeca Andrade won the women's all-around at the world gymnastics championships, becoming the first Brazil gymnast to claim gold in the event. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/11/03/rebeca-andrade-gymnastics-world-championships-all-around/
WKTV

Christine de Bruin, Olympic bobsled bronze medalist, banned 3 years

Canadian Christine de Bruin, the bronze medalist in the Olympic debut of monobob, was banned three years for testing positive for a banned anabolic agent. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/11/04/christine-de-bruin-ban-bobsled-doping-canada/

