WKTV
Daiki Hashimoto adds gymnastics world all-around to Olympic gold; U.S.’ best since 2003
Daiki Hashimoto won the world gymnastics championships men's all-around title over rival Zhang Boheng of China. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/11/04/gymnastics-world-championships-all-around-daiki-hashimoto/
WKTV
Rebeca Andrade wins Brazil’s first world all-around gymnastics title
Rebeca Andrade won the women's all-around at the world gymnastics championships, becoming the first Brazil gymnast to claim gold in the event. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/11/03/rebeca-andrade-gymnastics-world-championships-all-around/
WKTV
Christine de Bruin, Olympic bobsled bronze medalist, banned 3 years
Canadian Christine de Bruin, the bronze medalist in the Olympic debut of monobob, was banned three years for testing positive for a banned anabolic agent. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/11/04/christine-de-bruin-ban-bobsled-doping-canada/
