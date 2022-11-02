Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Bigfork School District cancels school
BIGFORK, Mont. - Bigfork School District 38 announced school is cancelled Friday due to power problems. Bigfork School District 38 said via Facebook the power issues are resulting in no heat in some school buildings.
Flathead Beacon
Power Outages, School Closures for Two Flathead County School Districts
Helena Flats School and the Somers Lakeside School District on Wednesday morning cancelled school due to weather-related power outages. Helena Flats told the Beacon that power had been on and off at the school throughout the morning, and that the district did not feel it could bring students in for a normal day of instruction. The school anticipates a normal school day tomorrow.
montanakaimin.com
UM students charged in bank robbery, Montana test scores decline, city delays decision on homeless camp
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UM Police officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
Flathead Beacon
‘Ocean to Table’ Seafood Company Lands at Flathead Valley’s Shores
Molly and Steve are the owners and operators of Worthy Seafoods, a family fishing business dedicated to delivering fresh, sustainably caught Alaskan halibut to dinner tables throughout the U.S. While the couple has lived and worked out of Juneau, Alaska since the early 1990s, their Montana ties recently brought them back to Whitefish, where they are expanding their fresh halibut market to the greater Flathead Valley.
Whitefish native combines passion for wildlife conservation, digital media in series
Do what you love and love what you do — it’s an expression that many would agree with but few have been able to make work. Whitefish native Jeff Hyer has succeeded in building a job that combines two of his passions. When he was in fifth grade, he hosted a radio show in Kalispell with animal expert Jack Hanna. Later, Hyer participated in Whitefish High School’s AFS Program, an international youth exchange organization, that allowed him to visit Nairobi one summer. That experience sparked repeated trips to Kenya. These ventures in his youth planted a seed and his degree from...
Power outages linger for thousands in Flathead Valley
More than 12,000 homes across Northwest Montana were without power Thursday morning as the aftermath of a potent winter storm continued to take its toll on the power grid. According to Flathead Electric Co-op spokesperson Courtney Stone, the heavy snowfall on Wednesday caused trees still laden with leaves to fall across power lines throughout the region. Stone said linemen reported significant damage to the system, which caused the widespread power outages since early Wednesday morning. Outages Thursday were affecting portions of Kalispell and Evergreen, the northwest and east shores of Flathead Lake, Echo Lake, Lake Blaine, Montana 206, Farm to Market Road...
Rescue and rehabilitation at Montana Raptor Conservation Center
The Montana Raptor Conservation Center not only rehabilitates raptors, but sometimes provides a forever home and educates people on what they should do if they seen an injured raptor.
Northwest Montana power outages - Nov. 4, 2022
Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting that over 2,400 members were without power on Friday afternoon.
NBCMontana
More than 8K residents without power in Flathead
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative outage map shows around 8,400 residents are without power Wednesday evening around Flathead County. The map shows outages stretching from Lakeside to Whitefish, Bigfork to Columbia falls and west to Kila and Marion. The valley has been experiencing outages all day after...
Emergency shelter opens in Kalispell for residents impacted by winter storm
Flathead County has requested assistance from American Red Cross to open an Emergency Shelter for residents affected by the extended power outage caused by Wednesday's winter storm.
Flathead County opens emergency shelter after storm causes power outages
Flathead County has requested assistance from American Red Cross to open an emergency shelter for the general population that is being affected by the extended power outage caused by yesterday’s winter storm. The American Red Cross Emergency Shelter will be located at the Flathead County Fairgrounds (2635 N. Meridian Rd., Kalispell) in the 4-H Building, and will be open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. This shelter is pet friendly, but only accepting dogs and cats at this time. Those who plan to use the emergency shelter should take any necessary medications, cell phone chargers, toiletries, food, water, flashlights, bedding...
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather whips western Montana
Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
NBCMontana
3,200 still without power in Flathead Valley
Many customers saw power restored in Flathead Valley overnight, however 3,200 customers are still in the dark. More than 20,000 Flathead Electric Cooperative customers had been without power from a winter storm that pushed through on Wednesday. According to Flathead Electric, there are about 45 cooperative workers working to restore...
NBCMontana
Slideoffs, hazardous road conditions reported on U.S. 93 near Polson
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a spun out semi is causing partial blockage of U.S. 93 at mile marker 64, near Polson. Viewers have also sent in video of multiple slideoffs on Polson Hill.
q13fox.com
Montana hunter who mistook husky pup for wolf to face legal consequences
A Montana hunter who shot and skinned a Siberian husky she had mistaken for a wolf on a hunting trip, and then boasted about the kill on social media, has been cited for animal cruelty, officials said. Amber Rose Barnes, 36, of Martin City, was cited with animal cruelty –...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Teens Arrested on Robbery Charges
Three Kalispell teenagers who were allegedly involved in a robbery at a Butte bank on Sept. 1 were arrested late last month. Caleb Bernhardt, 19, was arrested on a felony count of robbery and booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on Oct. 26. He was released the following day.
montanarightnow.com
Homicide under investigation in Bigfork
The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:. BIGFORK, Mont. – On October 28, 2022 the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Bigfork to conduct a welfare check on the residents. Responding deputies arrived at the home and discovered a deceased 65 year old male and deceased 62 year old female inside. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Crime Scene Team were called out to process the scene, and interviews were conducted with a person of interest. At this time, no charges have been filed, but this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public. Anyone with any information is asked to call the FCSO Detective Division at 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.
mtpr.org
Some Flathead Electric customers could be without power until Friday
Roughly 10,000 Flathead Electric Cooperative members were without power Thursday afternoon following Wednesday’s snowstorm. Flathead Electric said power is expected to be restored by Thursday evening in areas around Kalispell where the most customers have been impacted, but warned some customers in smaller outage areas may not have power until sometime Friday.
Flathead Beacon
Kila Man Charged in Martin City Murder Released from Jail
A Kila man accused of shooting two Hungry Horse residents outside of a Martin City Bar, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband in August, was released from the Flathead County Detention Center yesterday after posting a substantial bond. Del Orrin Crawford, 40, posted the $750,000 bond on Oct....
