ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Bigfork School District cancels school

BIGFORK, Mont. - Bigfork School District 38 announced school is cancelled Friday due to power problems. Bigfork School District 38 said via Facebook the power issues are resulting in no heat in some school buildings.
Flathead Beacon

Power Outages, School Closures for Two Flathead County School Districts

Helena Flats School and the Somers Lakeside School District on Wednesday morning cancelled school due to weather-related power outages. Helena Flats told the Beacon that power had been on and off at the school throughout the morning, and that the district did not feel it could bring students in for a normal day of instruction. The school anticipates a normal school day tomorrow.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

‘Ocean to Table’ Seafood Company Lands at Flathead Valley’s Shores

Molly and Steve are the owners and operators of Worthy Seafoods, a family fishing business dedicated to delivering fresh, sustainably caught Alaskan halibut to dinner tables throughout the U.S. While the couple has lived and worked out of Juneau, Alaska since the early 1990s, their Montana ties recently brought them back to Whitefish, where they are expanding their fresh halibut market to the greater Flathead Valley.
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish native combines passion for wildlife conservation, digital media in series

Do what you love and love what you do — it’s an expression that many would agree with but few have been able to make work. Whitefish native Jeff Hyer has succeeded in building a job that combines two of his passions. When he was in fifth grade, he hosted a radio show in Kalispell with animal expert Jack Hanna. Later, Hyer participated in Whitefish High School’s AFS Program, an international youth exchange organization, that allowed him to visit Nairobi one summer. That experience sparked repeated trips to Kenya. These ventures in his youth planted a seed and his degree from...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Power outages linger for thousands in Flathead Valley

More than 12,000 homes across Northwest Montana were without power Thursday morning as the aftermath of a potent winter storm continued to take its toll on the power grid. According to Flathead Electric Co-op spokesperson Courtney Stone, the heavy snowfall on Wednesday caused trees still laden with leaves to fall across power lines throughout the region. Stone said linemen reported significant damage to the system, which caused the widespread power outages since early Wednesday morning. Outages Thursday were affecting portions of Kalispell and Evergreen, the northwest and east shores of Flathead Lake, Echo Lake, Lake Blaine, Montana 206, Farm to Market Road...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

More than 8K residents without power in Flathead

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative outage map shows around 8,400 residents are without power Wednesday evening around Flathead County. The map shows outages stretching from Lakeside to Whitefish, Bigfork to Columbia falls and west to Kila and Marion. The valley has been experiencing outages all day after...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Flathead County opens emergency shelter after storm causes power outages

Flathead County has requested assistance from American Red Cross to open an emergency shelter for the general population that is being affected by the extended power outage caused by yesterday’s winter storm. The American Red Cross Emergency Shelter will be located at the Flathead County Fairgrounds (2635 N. Meridian Rd., Kalispell) in the 4-H Building, and will be open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. This shelter is pet friendly, but only accepting dogs and cats at this time. Those who plan to use the emergency shelter should take any necessary medications, cell phone chargers, toiletries, food, water, flashlights, bedding...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Winter weather whips western Montana

Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

3,200 still without power in Flathead Valley

Many customers saw power restored in Flathead Valley overnight, however 3,200 customers are still in the dark. More than 20,000 Flathead Electric Cooperative customers had been without power from a winter storm that pushed through on Wednesday. According to Flathead Electric, there are about 45 cooperative workers working to restore...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Teens Arrested on Robbery Charges

Three Kalispell teenagers who were allegedly involved in a robbery at a Butte bank on Sept. 1 were arrested late last month. Caleb Bernhardt, 19, was arrested on a felony count of robbery and booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on Oct. 26. He was released the following day.
KALISPELL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Homicide under investigation in Bigfork

The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:. BIGFORK, Mont. – On October 28, 2022 the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Bigfork to conduct a welfare check on the residents. Responding deputies arrived at the home and discovered a deceased 65 year old male and deceased 62 year old female inside. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Crime Scene Team were called out to process the scene, and interviews were conducted with a person of interest. At this time, no charges have been filed, but this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public. Anyone with any information is asked to call the FCSO Detective Division at 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.
BIGFORK, MT
mtpr.org

Some Flathead Electric customers could be without power until Friday

Roughly 10,000 Flathead Electric Cooperative members were without power Thursday afternoon following Wednesday’s snowstorm. Flathead Electric said power is expected to be restored by Thursday evening in areas around Kalispell where the most customers have been impacted, but warned some customers in smaller outage areas may not have power until sometime Friday.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Kila Man Charged in Martin City Murder Released from Jail

A Kila man accused of shooting two Hungry Horse residents outside of a Martin City Bar, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband in August, was released from the Flathead County Detention Center yesterday after posting a substantial bond. Del Orrin Crawford, 40, posted the $750,000 bond on Oct....
MARTIN CITY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy