The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:. BIGFORK, Mont. – On October 28, 2022 the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Bigfork to conduct a welfare check on the residents. Responding deputies arrived at the home and discovered a deceased 65 year old male and deceased 62 year old female inside. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Crime Scene Team were called out to process the scene, and interviews were conducted with a person of interest. At this time, no charges have been filed, but this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public. Anyone with any information is asked to call the FCSO Detective Division at 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.

BIGFORK, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO